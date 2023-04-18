Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Repub Venality Open Thread: Gym Jordan’s Circus Show Comes to NYC

New internet acronym: Just Asking Questions, aka: JAQing Off. If the meeting had lasted longer than four hours, they’d had to consult their medical providers…

Jordan may have been expecting the hearing to play out a bit more like they typically do in the halls of the Capitol, where most attendees stay quiet like their jobs depend on it — in large part because they do. But the people in New York City were not political professionals on the clock, and they weren’t constrained by the D.C. decorum that endeavors to keep politics as tame as possible, no matter the life-or-death stakes of what’s being discussed…

The messy denouement this morning was among the many ways Jordan’s peacocking proceeding against Bragg was weird, not to mention disorganized. The hearing suffered from seemingly selective access for the public and press. Even though members of the public who wanted to attend were told to get in a specific line, it was not clear that any who’d queued up as told were admitted, including an 80-year-old who was there first.

The committee staffer who handled these issues claimed that members of the public had been admitted, which was true — among them was a Trumper who got escorted out after shouting about violence. Since Rolling Stone was not among those anointed for the main hearing room, it’s not clear whether those escorted out hailed from both parties…

The video feed in the overflow press room repeatedly cut out, including during testimony from victims and advocates. The solution from a judiciary staffer at one point was to put the YouTube livestream on the TV that provided the feed. This stream also cut out, in what could best be described as early-2000s-level buffering.

The staffer’s solution was ultimately to play the hearing from a cellphone, placing it on a table at the front of the conference room where audio could be heard. It eventually came back, with repeated dips in volume, but overall seemed to work. “What the fuck is going on here?” one reporter whispered to a colleague.

Indeed, that was also the question of the hour, given crime statistics in Manhattan. New York Police Department data indicates that homicides are down nine percent in Manhattan year-to-date. Shootings have dropped 14 percent in the same period, and robbery and burglary are down in the borough by 10 and 23 percent, respectively.

Bragg’s office has said it pursued nine percent more gun prosecutions in 2022 compared with 2021, and has upped its hate-crime prosecutions by 229 percent compared with 2019. To be fair, crime stats go up and down, especially over short periods of time, but the long-term trend for New York City is far better than the “old New York” days of decay and disorder…

Lots of b-roll footage for future campaign ads, not all of it by Republicans.

Among the sideshows:

Also, Rep. Jordan gave the NYTimes a bigger audience for their latest profile:

Mr. Jordan, the right-wing Ohio Republican, has propelled his rise in Congress, where he has made a name for himself with bare-knuckled partisan tactics and a penchant for picking fights with his adversaries, then used his higher profile to raise campaign funds and amass power.

When a sexual abuse scandal at Ohio State University threatened to derail his political career, Mr. Jordan punched back in characteristic fashion, details of which have not been previously reported, calling a wrestler’s aging parents and asking them to persuade their son to back off the charge that Mr. Jordan knew about the abuse and did nothing, according to interviews conducted for this article.

When a Republican speaker, John A. Boehner of Ohio, wasn’t conservative enough for his liking, Mr. Jordan, who co-founded the Freedom Caucus, led the band of hard-right lawmakers who pressured him to resign. Mr. Boehner referred to Mr. Jordan as a legislative and political “terrorist.”…

When Mr. Trump needed a band of loyal foot soldiers to question and undermine faith in the 2020 election results, Mr. Jordan led the charge in Congress in the weeks leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021 mob attack on the Capitol.

Now Mr. Jordan, 59, is using his perch on the judiciary panel to defend his most important political patron, Mr. Trump, and to attack his adversaries, including the Biden administration, Democrats and Mr. Bragg, who has brought 34 criminal charges against the former president…

Over eight terms in the House, Mr. Jordan, who served for a decade in Ohio’s Statehouse before winning election to Congress, has not been the lead sponsor of a single bill that became law, earning him a perennial ranking from the Center for Effective Lawmaking as among the least effective members of Congress

During the darkest weekend for Mr. Trump’s 2016 campaign, after he was caught on tape boasting about grabbing women, Mr. Jordan and his wife, Polly, publicly doubled down on the Trump candidacy. As other Republicans rushed to distance themselves, Mrs. Jordan flew to North Carolina to join a Women For Trump bus tour.

Mr. Jordan was also there for Mr. Trump after he lost the 2020 election and began searching for ways to cling to power. The Ohio Republican helped devise a communications strategy to undermine public confidence in the election results and became a key planner of the congressional objections to Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s victory…

There’s a Repub campaign slogan for our times. Gym Jordan: Concierge to the rich and powerful for more than a generation.

  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Cameron
  • Jeffro
  • JoyceH
  • JPL
  • MattF
  • Ohio Mom
  • raven
  • scav

    11Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      That means pulling out a weapon, and put two at center mass. You’ll reduce recidivism, won’t you? And you won’t have a repeat offender.”

      Wait is he still talking about Trump?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Jeffro

      “put two at center mass” – ooo ooo, so manly and cop/soldier-y of Nehls!

      bar

      I’m sure that talk like that will impress all the other kids in middle school Fox News same thing.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JPL

      It will not come as a surprise that Manchin thinks Kevin has some good ideas and Biden is being unreasonable.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ohio Mom

      New Yorkers don’t have much patience for tourists anymore. When I was growing up, yes but nowadays there are entirely too many of them and they generally don’t know how to comport themselves in the big city (e.g., don’t stop in the middle of the sidewalk).

      Reply
    6. 6.

      MattF

      Jordan apparently thinks chaos is good for his agenda (whatever it really is). Or maybe it’s just an incompetent stunt. We shall see.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      JoyceH

      @MattF: My vote is for incompetence. These clowns went around bragging about all the great things they were going to do (basically all the petty revenge they were going to get) if they were in charge, and now that they are in charge, turns out they suck at it.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      bbleh

      @Ohio Mom: … and for heaven’s sake, where the sidewalks are narrow (eg the Village), leave room for people to get by as you amble slowly and randomly along.  It’s usually possible to dodge around by stepping out into the street, but not always, and it can be downright dangerous

      @MattF@JoyceH: yeah this is just more performance for the rubes.  Hee hee they took it right to ’em, in Noo York City!  That’s showin’ ’em!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Cameron

      As disturbing as these creatures are, it’s even more disturbing that they can find a public that will elect them to office.

      Reply

