.@ManhattanDA issues a statement after the House Judiciary committee wraps up its 4 hour hearing: “For outside politicians to now appear in NYC on the taxpayer dime for a political stunt is a slap in the face to the dedicated NYPD officers, prosecutors and other public servants” https://t.co/J52XeEAnAn — Morgan McKay (@morganfmckay) April 17, 2023

Jim Jordan’s “field hearing” in New York City on violent crime — an attempted clap back against Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s recent indictment of Donald Trump — got off to a chaotic start on Monday. And it didn’t get better from there. https://t.co/ykpIkdM9dL — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 17, 2023

… Jordan may have been expecting the hearing to play out a bit more like they typically do in the halls of the Capitol, where most attendees stay quiet like their jobs depend on it — in large part because they do. But the people in New York City were not political professionals on the clock, and they weren’t constrained by the D.C. decorum that endeavors to keep politics as tame as possible, no matter the life-or-death stakes of what’s being discussed… The messy denouement this morning was among the many ways Jordan’s peacocking proceeding against Bragg was weird, not to mention disorganized. The hearing suffered from seemingly selective access for the public and press. Even though members of the public who wanted to attend were told to get in a specific line, it was not clear that any who’d queued up as told were admitted, including an 80-year-old who was there first. The committee staffer who handled these issues claimed that members of the public had been admitted, which was true — among them was a Trumper who got escorted out after shouting about violence. Since Rolling Stone was not among those anointed for the main hearing room, it’s not clear whether those escorted out hailed from both parties… The video feed in the overflow press room repeatedly cut out, including during testimony from victims and advocates. The solution from a judiciary staffer at one point was to put the YouTube livestream on the TV that provided the feed. This stream also cut out, in what could best be described as early-2000s-level buffering.

The staffer’s solution was ultimately to play the hearing from a cellphone, placing it on a table at the front of the conference room where audio could be heard. It eventually came back, with repeated dips in volume, but overall seemed to work. “What the fuck is going on here?” one reporter whispered to a colleague. Indeed, that was also the question of the hour, given crime statistics in Manhattan. New York Police Department data indicates that homicides are down nine percent in Manhattan year-to-date. Shootings have dropped 14 percent in the same period, and robbery and burglary are down in the borough by 10 and 23 percent, respectively. Bragg’s office has said it pursued nine percent more gun prosecutions in 2022 compared with 2021, and has upped its hate-crime prosecutions by 229 percent compared with 2019. To be fair, crime stats go up and down, especially over short periods of time, but the long-term trend for New York City is far better than the “old New York” days of decay and disorder…

“They brought us here to attack a district attorney [Bragg] who has actually seen a decrease in violent crime during his tenure,” says Cicilline. “All because he dared to hold Donald Trump accountable.” — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) April 17, 2023

Judiciary Committee ranking member Jerry Nader at Jim Jordan’s Manhattan hearing, “It is shameful that the Republicans of this committee would use the pretext of violent crime as an excuse to play tourist in New York and bully the district attorney.” pic.twitter.com/xufXBvEaWq — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 17, 2023

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) encourages people to kill someone who threatens them: “That means pulling out a weapon, and put two at center mass. You’ll reduce recidivism, won’t you? And you won’t have a repeat offender.” pic.twitter.com/K0cLutqd2Z — The Recount (@therecount) April 17, 2023

Amid a tirade about Bragg lowering some crimes to misdemeanors, Nehls says to one of the Dems’ witnesses, Jim Kessler of Third Way: “How do you feel about that, Mr. Kessler? What if I come over there and put my pistola, screw it in your ear, and I don’t say anything bad to you?” — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) April 17, 2023

With antisemitic tropes emanating from House Republicans, it’s unsurprising, but no less vile, to see the Republicans bringing this antisemitism to New York outside today’s Stunt Hearing in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/lBXs62aDQk — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) April 17, 2023

Mr. Jordan punched back in characteristic fashion, details of which have not been previously reported, calling a wrestler’s aging parents and asking them to persuade their son to back off the charge that Mr. Jordan knew about the abuse and did nothing… https://t.co/he9umeBZ1T — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) April 17, 2023

Also, Rep. Jordan gave the NYTimes a bigger audience for their latest profile:

… Mr. Jordan, the right-wing Ohio Republican, has propelled his rise in Congress, where he has made a name for himself with bare-knuckled partisan tactics and a penchant for picking fights with his adversaries, then used his higher profile to raise campaign funds and amass power. When a sexual abuse scandal at Ohio State University threatened to derail his political career, Mr. Jordan punched back in characteristic fashion, details of which have not been previously reported, calling a wrestler’s aging parents and asking them to persuade their son to back off the charge that Mr. Jordan knew about the abuse and did nothing, according to interviews conducted for this article. When a Republican speaker, John A. Boehner of Ohio, wasn’t conservative enough for his liking, Mr. Jordan, who co-founded the Freedom Caucus, led the band of hard-right lawmakers who pressured him to resign. Mr. Boehner referred to Mr. Jordan as a legislative and political “terrorist.”… When Mr. Trump needed a band of loyal foot soldiers to question and undermine faith in the 2020 election results, Mr. Jordan led the charge in Congress in the weeks leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021 mob attack on the Capitol. Now Mr. Jordan, 59, is using his perch on the judiciary panel to defend his most important political patron, Mr. Trump, and to attack his adversaries, including the Biden administration, Democrats and Mr. Bragg, who has brought 34 criminal charges against the former president… Over eight terms in the House, Mr. Jordan, who served for a decade in Ohio’s Statehouse before winning election to Congress, has not been the lead sponsor of a single bill that became law, earning him a perennial ranking from the Center for Effective Lawmaking as among the least effective members of Congress… During the darkest weekend for Mr. Trump’s 2016 campaign, after he was caught on tape boasting about grabbing women, Mr. Jordan and his wife, Polly, publicly doubled down on the Trump candidacy. As other Republicans rushed to distance themselves, Mrs. Jordan flew to North Carolina to join a Women For Trump bus tour. Mr. Jordan was also there for Mr. Trump after he lost the 2020 election and began searching for ways to cling to power. The Ohio Republican helped devise a communications strategy to undermine public confidence in the election results and became a key planner of the congressional objections to Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s victory…

