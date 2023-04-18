Nothing unusual here, just the CFO of the state of Florida advising the CEO of the state’s largest employer to kiss the governor’s ass or else:

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis: If I’m Bob Iger, I’m working around the clock to try to figure out how to make amends with Ron DeSantis. Just light Bud Light should be working around the clock to go kiss Kid Rock’s ass.

Patronis is not only being an authoritarian goon here, he’s being a disingenuous authoritarian goon. To the extent “Kid” Rock has enticed conserva-chuds to destroy their own beer to protest trans inclusion, that’s a consumer boycott. Patronis, his boss and the Florida legislature lickspittles are unlawfully using state power to punish a private company (and intimidate others) for speech they don’t like, which is fascism.

According to a report in Rolling Stone, chances are increasing that Ron DeSantis-style fascism will remain a Florida problem rather than becoming an America problem:

On a group chat of wealthy DeSantis donors, images of which were reviewed by Rolling Stone, participants exploded with alarm last week over the Florida governor’s presidential prospects — and his primary chances against Donald Trump. “What the fuck is wrong with RD?” one participant wrote after Desantis did not curtail his out-of-state publicity tour to return home amid massive flooding in the Fort Lauderdale area. Another participant demanded to know who in the group could get in contact with Desantis most quickly to complain… Several other top donors to DeSantis were livid about the governor referring to the brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine as a “territorial dispute,” with at least one major donor calling DeSantis to urge a walk-back, a source with knowledge of the outreach and another person briefed on it say. “My understanding is that the message was: ‘If we wanted a fucking MAGA candidate, we would donate to Donald Trump,’” the second source says.

Hahaha! That’s exactly what they’ll end up doing.

Still, fascism at the state level is a national problem in the sense that it sucks for Americans there who are being oppressed, disenfranchised and denied equal citizenship. Perry Bacon Jr.’s WaPo column today argues that the Biden admin could and should be doing more to oppose Republican radicalism (gift link):

But by far the most important step would be for Biden and his team to use the power of the presidency to help the American public connect the dots and see that Republicans in Washington, conservative judges, state-level GOP officials, and Fox News and other right-leaning institutions are working in a coordinated way to oppose liberal values and, in some respects, democracy itself. I’m sure when Biden dreamed of being president decades ago that he saw himself negotiating peace treaties and signing sweeping legislation, not casting the other party as being dominated by antidemocratic radicals. Well, I wish my journalism career hadn’t turned into writing over and over how the Republican Party has gone crazy and everyone else (the media, the Democrats, the normal Republicans) needs to combat that extremism. Things change. Creating more manufacturing jobs in the Midwest is important, but it’s not the defining political issue of today, even if Biden and I wish it were. The issue is whether the Republican Party will destroy what is good about America. I wish President Biden would acknowledge this reality and fight back hard. Time is running out.

Biden has emphasized Republican radicalism to good effect in the past, as Bacon acknowledges before complaining that Biden has focused on selling the benefits of the infrastructure plan lately rather than rebuking Republicans.

We can always do more to oppose Republican fascism, but my impulse is to trust Biden’s political instincts here. Pundits complained that Biden was ignoring the economy and over-emphasizing Republican radicalism in the runup to the midterms, and Republicans underperformed.

The red trickle was probably more of a self-own (especially on abortion) than due to anything Biden said, but Republican radicalism isn’t going away, unfortunately, and there will be plenty of fascism to decry over the next year and a half. I don’t think Biden will back off that fight.

Open thread.