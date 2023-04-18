First lady Jill Biden and Yuko Kishida, the Japanese prime minister's wife, planted a cherry tree on the White House grounds to honor decades of friendship between their countries. Kishida is on a rare solo visit to the United States. https://t.co/oStFRiIMU1 pic.twitter.com/NZGFufzxOC — The Associated Press (@AP) April 18, 2023

Senator Fetterman is back and ready to do the people’s work pic.twitter.com/YWQ65BMEJo — Dr. Sara Chasm Pheline????pa??????roh??????dee (@Sarcasmcat24) April 17, 2023

.@Interior moved significant efforts forward this week — from working to protect precious water resources in the face of climate change to advancing the clean energy economy to working to provide wildland firefighters with the support they deserve. https://t.co/NhD7EJ255U — Secretary Deb Haaland (@SecDebHaaland) April 15, 2023





According to Run For Something's @amandalitman: "It's been the biggest push for candidate sign ups and tells you what kind of response the GOP has woken up. People are not sitting back and waiting to be told what to do." — Rachel Janfaza (@racheljanfaza) April 14, 2023

relatively chaste gender-bending will always offend these chucklefucks more than the most lurid old-fashioned patriarchal sexual depravity will https://t.co/WjMaA9ptIG — Christopher Federico (@ChrisPolPsych) April 16, 2023

yeah I think they aren’t hypocrites per se , just liars. they have consistent principles, they just aren’t honest about what they are. https://t.co/HmRkMK0h5n — William B. Fuckley (@opinonhaver) April 16, 2023