Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

“Squeaker” McCarthy

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Touch Grass

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Touch Grass

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: , ,


Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.