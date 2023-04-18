(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

It is inspiring and encouraging to see our Ukrainian resolve and know that there will be victory – address by the President of Ukraine Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians! We are wrapping up this day in Poltava. Quite a long and emotional day. In the morning I was in the Donetsk region, in our Avdiivka. It is hard to see what Russian terrorists have done to this city… And honor to each of our warriors, to all Ukrainian men and women, who have been restraining and gradually destroying this Russian evil for 419 days and 9 years already. I had the honor to congratulate Ukrainian soldiers and officers on Easter, to present awards. I often thank them in my evening addresses for their accuracy and bravery, for destroying the occupiers. The 55th separate artillery brigade, marines of the 35th and 36th separate brigades, paratroopers of the 79th separate brigade, warriors of the 110th separate mechanized brigade… The 501st separate marine battalion… Bohdan Khmelnytsky separate presidential brigade… Thank you all for your service! And thank you all for the chevrons you gave me today, it’s truly an honor. Thanks guys! I especially want to thank our medical forces, all the doctors and nurses who bring our defenders back to life after wounds. I visited hospitals both in the Donetsk region and here in Poltava. I am proud of our people, strong even when they are still recovering. Honor and respect to all who heal our soldiers! I held a long, meaningful meeting in Poltava regarding the situation in the region. The military leadership, local authorities… The first priority is security and social issues, security for educational institutions, reconstruction, support for displaced persons. There are solutions for the restoration of the energy sector – generation and networks. There are various assignments of the working level – what we should support the Poltava region with. And we will definitely do it. It is important that we do not lose a single day in communication with our partners. And it was from here, from Poltava, that I had a conversation with Speaker of the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress Kevin McCarthy. I thanked for the unflagging bipartisan support. Right after a trip to the frontline, I briefed Mr. McCarthy on what is happening now at the front, on our defense needs and capabilities. I raised the issue of F-16, long-range weapons, additional artillery and the tribunal – the tribunal regarding Russia’s aggression against our country. Together, we make the free world stronger, and every dollar invested in that strength is fully transparent and accountable to our partners. I invited Mr. Speaker to visit Ukraine. It is truly inspiring and encouraging to see our Ukrainian resolve and know that there will be victory. I am thankful to the Donetsk and Poltava regions for today! Thank you to everyone who works for our victory! Glory to everyone who is currently in combat, at combat posts, on combat missions! And today I would like to mention separately those of our fighters who identify and destroy enemy positions, those positions from which the occupier fires at our cities and villages. Russian strikes at Kherson, at the Beryslav district, at the cities of the Donetsk region – all the enemy strikes will face our response. A tangible response. Glory to Ukraine!

I want to highlight this portion:

It is important that we do not lose a single day in communication with our partners. And it was from here, from Poltava, that I had a conversation with Speaker of the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress Kevin McCarthy. I thanked for the unflagging bipartisan support. Right after a trip to the frontline, I briefed Mr. McCarthy on what is happening now at the front, on our defense needs and capabilities. I raised the issue of F-16, long-range weapons, additional artillery and the tribunal – the tribunal regarding Russia’s aggression against our country. Together, we make the free world stronger, and every dollar invested in that strength is fully transparent and accountable to our partners. I invited Mr. Speaker to visit Ukraine. It is truly inspiring and encouraging to see our Ukrainian resolve and know that there will be victory.

Because we’re starting to see this be bandied about by the sage grey eminences in DC:

After just over a year, the war in Ukraine has turned out far better for Ukraine than most predicted. Russia’s effort to subjugate its neighbor has failed. Ukraine remains an independent, sovereign, functioning democracy, holding on to roughly 85 percent of the territory it controlled before Russia’s 2014 invasion. At the same time, it is difficult to feel sanguine about where the war is headed. The human and economic costs, already enormous, are poised to climb as both Moscow and Kyiv ready their next moves on the battlefield. The Russian military’s numerical superiority likely gives it the ability to counter Ukraine’s greater operational skill and morale, as well as its access to Western support. Accordingly, the most likely outcome of the conflict is not a complete Ukrainian victory but a bloody stalemate. Against this backdrop, calls for a diplomatic end to the conflict are understandably growing. But with Moscow and Kyiv both vowing to keep up the fight, conditions are not yet ripe for a negotiated settlement. Russia seems determined to occupy a larger chunk of the Donbas. Ukraine appears to be preparing an assault to break the land bridge between the Donbas and Crimea, clearing the way, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky often asserts, for Ukraine to fully expel Russian forces and restore its territorial integrity. The West needs an approach that recognizes these realities without sacrificing its principles. The best path forward is a sequenced two-pronged strategy aimed at first bolstering Ukraine’s military capability and then, when the fighting season winds down late this year, ushering Moscow and Kyiv from the battlefield to the negotiating table. The West should start by immediately expediting the flow of weapons to Ukraine and increasing their quantity and quality. The goal should be to bolster Ukraine’s defenses while making its coming offensive as successful as possible, imposing heavy losses on Russia, foreclosing Moscow’s military options, and increasing its willingness to contemplate a diplomatic settlement. By the time Ukraine’s anticipated offensive is over, Kyiv may also warm up to the idea of a negotiated settlement, having given its best shot on the battlefield and facing growing constraints on both its own manpower and help from abroad. The second prong of the West’s strategy should be to roll out later this year a plan for brokering a cease-fire and a follow-on peace process aimed at permanently ending the conflict. This diplomatic gambit may well fail. Even if Russia and Ukraine continue to take significant losses, one or both of them may prefer to keep fighting. But as the war’s costs mount and the prospect of a military stalemate looms, it is worth pressing for a durable truce, one that could prevent renewed conflict and, even better, set the stage for a lasting peace. Although Washington is right to keep a watchful eye on the risk of escalation, its concerns are overblown. Western policy is caught between the goals of preventing catastrophic failure (in which an under-armed Ukraine is swallowed by Russia) and catastrophic success (in which an over-armed Ukraine leads a cornered Putin to escalate). But it is difficult to see what Russia would gain from escalation. Expanding the war by attacking a NATO member would not be in Russia’s interests, since the country is having a hard enough time fighting Ukraine alone, and its forces are severely depleted after a year of war. Nor would using nuclear weapons serve it well. A nuclear attack would likely prompt NATO to enter the war directly and decimate Russian positions throughout Ukraine. It could also alienate China and India, both of which have warned Russia against the use of nuclear weapons. Ramping up the provision of military assistance to Ukraine, while it will help Ukrainian forces make progress on the battlefield, thus holds little promise of enabling Kyiv to restore full territorial integrity. Later this year, a stalemate is likely to emerge along a new line of contact. When that happens, an obvious question will arise: What next? Come the end of this fighting season, the United States and Europe will also have good reason to abandon their stated policy of supporting Ukraine for “as long as it takes,” as U.S. President Joe Biden has put it. Maintaining Ukraine’s existence as a sovereign and secure democracy is a priority, but achieving that goal does not require the country to recover full control of Crimea and the Donbas in the near term. Nor should the West worry that pushing for a cease-fire before Kyiv reclaims all its territory will cause the rules-based international order to crumble. Ukrainian fortitude and Western resolve have already rebuffed Russia’s effort to subjugate Ukraine, dealt Moscow a decisive strategic defeat, and demonstrated to other would-be revisionists that pursuing territorial conquest can be a costly and vexing enterprise. Yes, it is critical to minimize Russian gains and demonstrate that aggression doesn’t pay, but this goal must be weighed against other priorities. The reality is that continued large-scale support of Kyiv carries broader strategic risks. The war is eroding the West’s military readiness and depleting its weapons stockpiles; the defense industrial base cannot keep up with Ukraine’s expenditure of equipment and ammunition. NATO countries cannot discount the possibility of direct hostilities with Russia, and the United States must prepare for potential military action in Asia (to deter or respond to any Chinese move against Taiwan) and in the Middle East (against Iran or terrorist networks). Given the likely trajectory of the war, the United States and its partners need to begin formulating a diplomatic endgame now. Even as NATO members ramp up military assistance in support of Ukraine’s coming offensive, Washington should start consultations with its European allies and with Kyiv on a diplomatic initiative to be launched later in the year. Under this approach, Ukraine’s Western supporters would propose a cease-fire as Ukraine’s coming offensive reaches its limits. Ideally, both Ukraine and Russia would pull back their troops and heavy weapons from the new line of contact, effectively creating a demilitarized zone. A neutral organization—either the UN or the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe—would send in observers to monitor and enforce the cease-fire and pullback. The West should approach other influential countries, including China and India, to support the cease-fire proposal. Doing so would complicate diplomacy, but getting buy-in from Beijing and New Delhi would increase the pressure on the Kremlin. In the event that China refused to support the cease-fire, Xi’s ongoing calls for a diplomatic offensive would be exposed as an empty gesture. Assuming a cease-fire holds, peace talks should follow. Such talks should occur along two parallel tracks. On one track would be direct talks between Ukraine and Russia, facilitated by international mediators, on the terms of peace. On the second track, NATO allies would start a strategic dialogue with Russia on arms control and the broader European security architecture. Putin’s effort to undo the post–Cold War security order has backfired and ended up strengthening NATO. But that reality only increases the need for NATO and Russia to begin a constructive dialogue to prevent a new arms race, rebuild military-to-military contacts, and address other issues of common concern, including nuclear proliferation. The “2 plus 4” talks that helped end the Cold War provide a good precedent for this approach. East and West Germany negotiated their unification directly, while the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and the Soviet Union negotiated the broader post–Cold War security architecture. Provided that Ukraine makes battlefield gains this summer, it is at least plausible that Putin would view a cease-fire and peace plan as a face-saving off-ramp. To make this approach even more enticing, the West could also offer some limited relief from sanctions in return for Russia’s willingness to abide by a cease-fire, agree to a demilitarized zone, and participate meaningfully in peace talks. It is of course conceivable that Putin would reject a cease-fire—or accept it only for the purpose of rebuilding his military and making a later run at conquering Ukraine. But little would be lost by testing Moscow’s readiness for compromise. Regardless of Russia’s response, the West would continue to provide the arms Ukraine needs to defend itself over the long term and make sure that any pause in the fighting did not work to Russia’s advantage. And if Russia rejected a cease-fire (or accepted one and then violated it), its intransigence would deepen its diplomatic isolation, shore up the sanctions regime, and strengthen support for Ukraine in the United States and Europe. Another plausible outcome is that Russia would agree to a cease-fire in order to pocket its remaining territorial gains but in fact has no intention of negotiating in good faith to secure a lasting peace settlement. Presumably, Ukraine would enter such negotiations by demanding its top priorities: the restoration of its 1991 borders, substantial reparations, and accountability for war crimes. But because Putin would surely reject these demands out of hand, a prolonged diplomatic stalemate would then emerge, effectively producing a new frozen conflict. Ideally, the cease-fire would hold, leading to a status quo like the one that prevails on the Korean Peninsula, which has remained largely stable without a formal peace pact for 70 years. Cyprus has similarly been divided but stable for decades. This is not an ideal outcome, but it is preferable to a high-intensity war that continues for years.

That’s Richard Haass and Charles Kupchan of the Council on Foreign Relations. There’s a lot of back and forth that I didn’t copy and paste that includes give Ukraine a lot more now so we can negotiate a settlement this Fall, assurances through security agreements can be made, etc in their essay. The one thing that isn’t in their essay: the recognition that Ukraine is defending itself against a genocidal re-invasion by Russia led by a delusional, high on his own alternative historical supply Putin. Also, until or unless the US and our EU, NATO, non-EU, and non-NATO allies actually state that yes, we’re in a war, even if they don’t go so far as to say it’s World War III, and actually put blood on the line, it isn’t their call. If the Ukrainians decide that this existential fight goes on, and it is, without a doubt, an existential fight, even if it is ultimately futile, it is the Ukrainians fight to wage. There aren’t any American military personnel in combat or even in advisory roles in Ukraine, just twenty or so personnel – Marines assigned as guards, the Defense Attache and his deputy, and a dozen or so others working on security cooperation – assigned to US Embassy Kyiv. That’s it. If Haass and Kupchan are getting this stuff published, then they’re also whispering it into policy makers’, legislators’, and their staffs’ and advisors’ ears. It is the height of arrogance for us, no matter how much we’ve spent, to tell the Ukrainians that they should settle for defeating only 85% of 90% of a genocidal re-invasion because Putin and the Russian leadership will certainly have learned their lesson if they can only keep 10 to 15% of Ukraine.

Colonel-General Syrskyi has an operational update from his area of responsibility:

The Ukrainian MOD has still not posted a new operational update.

Bakhmut:

This is a truly heartbreaking video.

Volunteers and soldiers from the 93rd Mechanized Brigade are assisting in the evacuation of Bakhmut civilians. 🎥 @ivlevyorke pic.twitter.com/xk6wYqCI98 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) April 18, 2023

Update from Bakhmut by the commander of the 127th Territorial Defence Brigade, Roman Grischenko. pic.twitter.com/elQrGXRIrV — Dmitri (@wartranslated) April 18, 2023

Avdiivka:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Avdiivka, the frontline town in the Donbas, to award its defenders. pic.twitter.com/zrkf7SZPQB — Dmitri (@wartranslated) April 18, 2023

Zaporizhzhia:

Enemy UAVs are in the air above Zaporizhzia. An air alarm sounds in the region. Be careful and proceed to shelters. pic.twitter.com/5qoGKzfUha — NOËL 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) April 18, 2023

The Ukrainian officer who tweets as Tatarigami has an update on the “new” PMC, the Wolves:

Berlin:

Now this is serious. Germany delivered first PATRIOT air defence system to Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/0e6iOhbBWa — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) April 18, 2023

From the German Federal Government’s Germany4Ukraine page:

Military support for Ukraine

Military support for Ukraine

Germany provides support for Ukraine by supplying equipment and weapons, these come from supplies of the Federal Arms Forces and from deliveries from industry financed from the Federal Government's funds for security capacity building. An overview. The Federal Government supports the Ukrainian military in close coordination with its partners and allies. This list provides an overview of lethal and non-lethal German military support for Ukraine. It includes deliveries from the Federal Armed Forces, as well as supplies from German industry financed from the Federal Government's funds for so-called security capacity building. Funding for the security capacity building initiative amounts to a total of 2.2 billion Euros for the year 2023 (after 2 billion Euros for 2022). The funds are to be used primarily to support Ukraine. At the same time, they will be used to finance Germany's increased mandatory contributions to the European Peace Facility (EPF), which in turn goes towards reimbursing EU member states for costs incurred to them in providing support for Ukraine. Delivered military support to Ukraine: (Changes compared to the previous week in bold) air defence system PATRIOT with missiles

Ukraine and US prosecutors to freeze Wagner Group overseas assets to deprive it of the resources to finance its criminal activities in Ukraine and worldwide. pic.twitter.com/hCcOHMlOIZ — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) April 17, 2023

I just want to finish up tonight with some excerpts from this interesting War on the Rocks commentary on informal security assistance to Ukraine. Normally we (in the US) define security assistance as:

Security Assistance is a group of programs, authorized under Title 22 of the U.S. Code, by which the U.S. government provides defense articles, military education and training, and other defense-related services to eligible foreign governments by grant, loan, credit, cash sales, or lease.

Now here’s what informal security assistance is:

Much, much, much more at the link!

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron tweets or TikTok videos posted, so here’s some adjacent material from Ukrainian Army Cats and Dogs:

