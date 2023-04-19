… “At this stage of the pandemic, data support simplifying the use of the authorized mRNA bivalent Covid-19 vaccines and the agency believes that this approach will help encourage future vaccination,” Peter Marks, director of FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a statement. “Evidence is now available that most of the U.S. population 5 years of age and older has antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, either from vaccination or infection that can serve as a foundation for the protection provided by the bivalent vaccines.”

People 65 and older should only get another shot if at least four months have elapsed since their most recent booster, according to the recommendation. For people who are immunocompromised, the suggested interval between shots is two months. The agency said immunocompromised people could get additional doses after that “at the discretion of, and at intervals determined by, their health care provider.”

Marks said the decision to defer the length of the interval between boosters for immunocompromised people to their health care providers is a reflection of the fact that there is a wide variety of conditions that trigger an immunocompromised state, making a one-size-fits-all approach impractical….

The changes announced by the FDA made no reference to whether people who have recently had Covid should wait for a period before getting another booster. Current CDC guidance suggests that people who have recently had Covid “may” consider waiting three months before getting another booster.

The FDA issued what is known as a “permissive” recommendation, one that applies only to the bivalent vaccines made by Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNTech partnership. It is not trying to push everyone aged 65 and older and all people who are immunocompromised to get another jab this spring; rather the agency is saying people within those demographics who want another dose may get one. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, must sign off on the recommendation before it goes into effect; she is expected to do so…



People looking for an additional booster should be able to get the vaccine at their local pharmacy — if the pharmacy still stocks Covid vaccine. The Biden administration announced Friday that even though the Covid public health emergency will expire on May 11, it is retaining an emergency power that allows pharmacists to vaccinate against Covid until at least the end of 2024….

There is an exception involving young children. Children ages 6 months to 5 years who have never been vaccinated and who are receiving the Moderna vaccine should get two doses. For children who are 6 months to 4 years old who have never been vaccinated and are receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, three doses are recommended.