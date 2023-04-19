Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Discussion Open Thread: Buying the Future (Post One of Two)

The kleptocrats of our current reality have been very successful at buying the right peoples’ minds…

Bruce Bartlett: Not that there’s anything *wrong* with that…

When I worked at the Cato Institute and the Heritage Foundation, they had events almost every night–a lecture or panel followed by free drinks and eats. I don’t remember ever being invited to a similar event by a progressive group and they probably had a cash bar.

Sure, half the attendees were nonideological interns looking for a free drink and some food–in DC that’s how they survive. But in the process they became friends with conservatives, maybe picked up some right-wing ideology and useful career contacts, and then joined the team.

This is how the system works. But they left refuses to play the game. That’s why their bench is so thin. They missed out on recruiting young progressive intellectuals and policy wonks back in the 80s and 90s. Now they would be hitting their career peak.

Ancient Roman saying: Money has no odor.

Of course, ‘the left’ (Democrats) couldn’t afford to buy influence at this scale — we don’t have nearly as many billionaires willing to support progressive causes, because there’s no direct quid pro quo. But are there other means to influence the next generation? See next post…

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Hmm.  Now I’m starting to think maybe exchanging pleasantries on a tarmac may not have had the level of corrupt influence I had initially believed.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      sab

      Re Bruce Bartlett: Does every political contact need to be a booze fest.?

      I liked living in Nevada except for the climate and my ex. The LDS ( Mormon)  influence was one of my favorites although they are nutso right wing. They are also decent and honest about their beliefs. And they dont’t drink coffee or booze, or pressure other people to drink

      ETA They don’t believe much in government but they are quit charitable.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Roger Moore

      Another critical point is that justices don’t necessarily have strong existing opinions on every case. It’s better if they haven’t made up their minds in advance and will listen to the evidence. That’s where influence can really come into play. If I don’t have a strong opinion about something but my buddy does, I’m going to listen to my buddy’s opinion.
      So yeah, I doubt Harlan Crow could buy Thomas’s opinion on a case where they have different, strongly held opinions. But if something comes before the court that Crow cares about and Thomas doesn’t, it’s very likely that Thomas will rule the way Crow wants. That doesn’t have to happen very often to be worth all of Crow’s effort.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Wapiti

      Ilya Shapiro, the guy who attacked Sotomayor’s and Jackson’s nominations on the grounds that they were lesser candidates. Fuck him, he’s a bigot.

      And yes, I question the justices’ sincerity when they deliberately omit things on their disclosure forms. They are lying. If they cannot be trusted to report their financial ties, can they be trusted to recuse when there is the appearance of a conflict of interest? No, they cannot be trusted.

      Reply

