a friend of mine in college was fascinated by corvids and i learned a lot of facts from him one is that crows who gift humans tokens and baubles from their hoards are not benevolent, they are reciprocal they reward the ones who feed them — gwendolen‽ (@interrobanged) April 17, 2023

The kleptocrats of our current reality have been very successful at buying the right peoples’ minds…

This isn’t how it works, is the thing. It’s not (probably) that anyone is consciously ruling contrary to their “true” beliefs because of yacht trips. It’s that people’s views naturally evolve over time in the face of evidence and argument… https://t.co/U7ExzNiDDu — @[email protected] (@normative) April 14, 2023

So do I doubt that Thomas is sincere? No. Do I think his votes and opinions look at least a little different in the alternate 2023 where he hasn’t spent three decades getting fêted by billionaires for his unwavering ideological consistency? Yeah, I kinda do. — @[email protected] (@normative) April 14, 2023

Sure but nobody’s alleged there was that sort of concrete quid pro quo. — @[email protected] (@normative) April 14, 2023

Bruce Bartlett: Not that there’s anything *wrong* with that…

One thing I appreciate about the revelations about Clarence's Thomas's gross ethical violations is that it opens the door on an unknown avenue of conservative influence–the social path. Much more so than the left, the right reaches out and cements loyalty through social events. — Bruce Bartlett (@BruceBartlett) April 9, 2023

When I worked at the Cato Institute and the Heritage Foundation, they had events almost every night–a lecture or panel followed by free drinks and eats. I don’t remember ever being invited to a similar event by a progressive group and they probably had a cash bar. Sure, half the attendees were nonideological interns looking for a free drink and some food–in DC that’s how they survive. But in the process they became friends with conservatives, maybe picked up some right-wing ideology and useful career contacts, and then joined the team. This is how the system works. But they left refuses to play the game. That’s why their bench is so thin. They missed out on recruiting young progressive intellectuals and policy wonks back in the 80s and 90s. Now they would be hitting their career peak.

Ancient Roman saying: Money has no odor.

One problem I learned the hard way–when Rev Moon spoke, no alcohol was served. — Bruce Bartlett (@BruceBartlett) April 9, 2023

Of course, ‘the left’ (Democrats) couldn’t afford to buy influence at this scale — we don’t have nearly as many billionaires willing to support progressive causes, because there’s no direct quid pro quo. But are there other means to influence the next generation? See next post…