It was 7 years ago and Republicans haven't had a good election day since, move on. https://t.co/61Zbh4KMEx — Slope Slipperer (@agraybee) April 19, 2023

i think this is a very good and underrated point; it's sort of a chicken-and-egg problem, but the conservative movement *has* to heavily subsidize their young activists because those young activists absolutely can't hack it without a lot of well-paying, do-nothing jobs. https://t.co/fDHYcxWCFV — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) April 19, 2023

Stein’s Law: If something cannot go on forever, it will stop. A party that devotes itself entirely to serving a very small (however powerful) population will contort itself into something a majority of voters resent…



the skill requirement is just completely different, too; on the center-left, especially, you have to learn to compromise, political realities require it. on the right, it's the opposite, not being able to get along with anyone is the desired behavior. — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) April 19, 2023

if the money for young conservative campaign and think tank staffers and podcasters dried up, like 10% of people under the age of 25 would identify as conservative. i don't think there's a symmetrical effect on the left. — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) April 19, 2023

I'm not actually sure if this is true? The Right Wing movement is pretty good at funding a few figurehead young activists but I don't know if its good at broad based support for the young (as most of theirs are weirdos who aren't doing it professionally) nor if it's effective — GPT- Ern Malley (@MoralHazardPay) April 19, 2023

The kind of named Nazi adjacent or post-rat folks on this here website is what I'm thinking. Most don't actually work for Claremont! The right's politically active young base are weirdos in discords sharing racist memes — GPT- Ern Malley (@MoralHazardPay) April 19, 2023

yeah but think of how many of them turning out to be campaign staffers or congressional aides or or tucker carlson writers, like there are a lot more of them than there are hammer-and-sickle emoji aides working on dem campaigns — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) April 19, 2023

freaks who absolutely can't hack it without a lot of well-paying, do-nothing jobs! — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) April 19, 2023

Also conservative young activists are basically only given positions where their job is to tell old conservatives what they want to hear (why TPUSA exists) — Reconstructionist (@un_a_valeable) April 19, 2023

Exemplar: Epistemic closure / vice signaling…

one weird thing about the modern right is their self-conscious adoption of the vocabulary and imagery of evilhttps://t.co/nzIzX3UDrC — smub (@revhowardarson) April 19, 2023

as recently as when I was in undergrad you could find plenty of basically normal open conservatives in places like frats or business school. today those people are probably either closeted, apolitical, or conservative dems. — William B. Fuckley (@opinonhaver) April 19, 2023

you can say whatever you like about both biden and obama politically, but when it comes to responsible, mature leadership that can be learned and emulated, both have spent most of their careers doing everything you'd hope they would do in this area — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) April 19, 2023

i mean, there will probably not be another speaker of the house like nancy pelosi in at least fifty years. — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) April 19, 2023