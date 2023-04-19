Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Discussion Open Thread: Buying the Future, With Sweat Equity (Post Two of Two)

Stein’s Law: If something cannot go on forever, it will stop. A party that devotes itself entirely to serving a very small (however powerful) population will contort itself into something a majority of voters resent…

Exemplar: Epistemic closure / vice signaling…

      Baud

      It was 7 years ago and Republicans haven’t had a good election day since, move on

      So much this.

      I think the thing the right does better than the left is communications and media training. Otherwise, I’m not that impressed with their people.

      NotMax

      The Right Wing movement is pretty good at funding a few figurehead young activists

      think of how many of them turning out to be campaign staffers or congressional aides or or tucker carlson writers

      Clutching dog-eared copies of The Joy of Crooking.

      twbrandt

      I got maybe halfway through the piece on Vlad the Impaler, and it’s one of the most idiotic things I’ve ever read. That some people take that shit seriously boggles the mind.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Baud: It’s easy to be good at marketing and communication when you’re the only ones trying to appeal to people’s failure to do introspection over their most irresponsible attitudes.

      Trying to appeal to a diverse array of people who have a reasonable framework to understand the world is hard.

      bbleh

      I maintain that the visible, noisy part of the right-wing machine — very much including its obnoxious Young Conservatives for Freedom or whatever, but far more importantly the Christianist authoritarians and the pancake-makeup propagandists — is pure “sizzle”, while the “steak” is, or at least long has been, the quiet part — the lobbyists, the bill-writing “think tanks,” the bundlers and donor reps, and the careful placement of very valuable provisions in tax legislation, appropriations, etc. that continue the mission of transferring wealth and power upward.

      Their current problem seems to be that too many of their voters have got a little too high on the sizzle, and it’s causing all kinds of ruckus in the kitchen.  Personally I’m hoping for three-alarm grease fires …

