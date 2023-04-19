Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

2024 Elections / 2024 Primaries / Please Clap: The Sequel (Open Thread)

Please Clap: The Sequel (Open Thread)

by | 59 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Before Trump elevated DeSantis to governor of Florida (that’s one of the rare Trump brags that’s actually true), Pudd’n Boots was a U.S. House backbencher. He returned to D.C. yesterday to meet with elected Republicans. It didn’t go so well (NYT gift link):

DeSantis Meets With Republicans on Capitol Hill, to a Lukewarm Response

Ron DeSantis has not managed much momentum from his party in Congress, where he served before becoming Florida’s governor.

Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida on Tuesday made a rare return trip to Washington, where he served in the House before his run for governor, to mingle with about a dozen Republican lawmakers.

But his journey to Capitol Hill failed to spark much momentum in his expected presidential bid among Republicans in Congress, an important group for White House aspirants…

Representative Lance Gooden of Texas, meanwhile, sent out a statement endorsing Donald J. Trump — during Mr. DeSantis’s event.

“Due diligence was my motivating factor,” Mr. Gooden said in an interview after meeting with Mr. DeSantis at the gathering. “I love Donald Trump. But I didn’t want to just jump out and endorse him out of loyalty. I made a commitment to myself that I would meet and visit with every serious contender before I made a decision. I chose today and wanted to jump back on the Trump Train.”

Man, that’s cold! As noted earlier, DeSantis donors are panicking, and Florida Republicans continue to tap out on RD 2024, despite the DeSantis campaign begging them to at least remain neutral.

The NYT says DeSantis offered extensive facetime to any House Repub who wanted it. But only about a dozen people showed up in total, presumably including the dude who texted an endorsement for Trump while DeSantis was right there in the room.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick, even in the Gormless Odious Prick party.

Undeterred, DeSantis will speak at a D.C. Heritage Foundation conference later this week, hit up an event in Texas and then undertake a whirlwind global tour with stops in Japan, Korea, Israel and the UK. I wonder if anyone in Florida will notice.

Open thread!

    59Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      and then undertake a whirlwind global tour with stops in Japan, Korea, Israel and the UK

      He likes places that aren’t flooded.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Burnspbesq

      Since it’s an open thread, and thereby nothing is OT …

      FIBA just banned Russia’s men’s and women’s basketball teams from trying to qualify for the 2024 Olympics.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jerzy Russian

      “Due diligence was my motivating factor,” Mr. Gooden said in an interview after meeting with Mr. DeSantis at the gathering. “I love Donald Trump. But I didn’t want to just jump out and endorse him out of loyalty. I made a commitment to myself that I would meet and visit with every serious contender before I made a decision. I chose today and wanted to jump back on the Trump Train.”

      This is one of those things that are both hilarious and frightening at the same time. Hilarious that Ron is getting snubbed, and frightening that there is anyone (outside perhaps a few immediate family members) that anyone could look at T***p and decide he is the best man for the (or any) job.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      I assume DeSantis will praise Netanyahun for taking on judges in Israel.

      I wonder if he’ll meet with JK Rowling in UK.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Burnspbesq

      As of the last time the online docket sheet was updated, Supremes still hadn’t acted on the FDA stay application.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Geminid

      Politico’s article on the reception had some good items. One was about a couple of Congressmen who noted that DeSantis was a former colleague, and they just wanted to stop in to say hello.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      lowtechcyclist

      I wonder if anyone in Florida will notice.

      Depends on whether there’s another disaster down there.  They noticed when he didn’t take a break from his book tour when Fort Lauderdale got six months’ worth of rain in a day.

      ETA: Speaking of which, can you imagine bothering to read a book “by” (ghostwritten for) Meatball Ron? And of course the real point is money-laundering: your donors are supposed to buy them by the gross and give them out as presents.  But his donors are backing off; I bet there’s gonna be a ton of these books gathering dust in the publisher’s warehouse.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Frankensteinbeck

      GOP have two choices to support right now:  DeSantis or Trump.  DeSantis is a wimp, and he just snivels while playground bully Trump kicks dirt on him.  It’s becoming obvious that he can’t win, so… I mean, what else is the party going to do but pick Trump?  Voters, elected, and donors at all levels?

      EDIT – It takes truly epic levels of Loser Stink right now to make Trump look like a winner, but DeSantis has got it.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Burnspbesq

      @Baud:

      you’re probably right. At a minimum, they will probably wait until the markets close, because whatever they do could move stock prices.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      lowtechcyclist

      @eclare:

      Why is he going overseas?

      Probably one of those “pretend to develop some foreign policy chops” trips that Presidential aspirants with no such experience often do before they actually campaign.

      ETA:

      @Manyakitty:

      it’s looking more and more like Puddn Boots is toast. What on earth is he expecting from this world tour?

      a) Had probably already scheduled it; (b) probably hasn’t given up on 2028/2032/etc. (c) doesn’t give a damn about Florida anyway, so why not take a trip somewhere?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      JoyceH

      @lowtechcyclist:

      They noticed when he didn’t take a break from his book tour when Fort Lauderdale got six months’ worth of rain in a day.

      Oh, he took a break – he flew back to Florida to sign that abortion ban in the middle of the night, and then back to the book tour. No time to stop by Fort Lauderdale, that was underwater at that very moment.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      rikyrah

      @Jerzy Russian:

       

      This is one of those things that are both hilarious and frightening at the same time. Hilarious that Ron is getting snubbed, and frightening that there is anyone (outside perhaps a few immediate family members) that anyone could look at T***p and decide he is the best man for the (or any) job.

       

      They have no philosophical differences. None at all. So, why not stick with the original.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      MattF

      I think it’s a little surprising how rapidly DeSantis is sinking. Concrete boots, concrete gloves, and a cute little concrete hat.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Roger Moore

      @lowtechcyclist:

      And of course the real point is money-laundering: your donors are supposed to buy them by the gross and give them out as presents.

      I don’t know how much of this is money laundering and how much is reputation buffing.  Politicians love being able to claim they’re bestselling authors.  That’s true even for anti-intellectual Republicans, even though the main source that certifies their bestselling status is the hated New York Times.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Baud

      Why hasn’t the rubber stamp legislature passed the law to allow DeSantis to officially announce he’s running?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      sdhays

      @JoyceH: I wasn’t under the impression that Ft. Lauderdale was a particularly liberal place. Maybe purple? Has he just assumed that there are now enough Republicans in Florida that he doesn’t have to try at all anymore?

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Geminid

      The Sudanese Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Force are blasting away at each other for the 4th day. A ceasefire set to begin yesterday never happened. Citizens are streaming out of Khartoum in vehicles and on foot to escape the fighting, and people are also running out of food.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      JoyceH

      @sdhays: ​
       

      I’ve noticed that most Republican office holders spend a lot less time actually doing the job they have, and more time campaigning for the next job they want. It used to be that you had to actually sit there for a minute, and prove that you would actually do a job if the voters would give it to you.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Betty Cracker

      Here’s a link to an article in The19th News about new FL Dems chair Nikki Fried. It covers her recent arrest at a protest of the six-week abortion ban and how it symbolizes a different style. Some excerpts:

      Protesting was the last resort for Fried and other state Democrats — a consequence of the political catastrophe facing Florida Democrats. Republicans won so much power in November’s elections that there was no question that if they wanted a strict abortion ban, they would enact one.

      Fried, who was elected to chair the state party in January, is quick to point out that such policies are unpopular with most Floridians — her job is to address the disconnect by energizing those voters to the ballot box. But winning elections in Florida, a large and expensive state, is going to require convincing donors that Florida Democrats can win again, and improving coordination among groups backing liberal candidates and causes…

      She said she is on a mission to “rebrand” the Florida Democratic Party, and fashion it into a louder, more aggressive and more engaged political powerhouse — one that is tapping all avenues to communicate with voters.

      Lord knows we need to tear it down to the studs and rebuild. Godspeed, Nikki!

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Manyakitty

      @Betty Cracker: I just feel bad for the kids. Their lives must be Ted and Heidi Cruz-level miserable.

      Also, too, off-topic, but have you ever tried Thinh Anh? (I think that’s the spelling) amazing Vietnamese place just down the road from my parents in Tampa. Fresh, house-made tofu, bakery, crazy desserts, enormous menu, lots of meatless options, et cetera, et cetera, et cetera.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Baud: I wonder if he’ll meet with JK Rowling in UK.

      He can tell her all about how he found the actions of Minister of Magic, Cornelius Fudge, and the education reforms of Dolores Umbridge to be a huge personal inspiration.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      The Moar You Know

      As I have said before:  Ron DeSantis will not be president.

      As I have not said before:  he won’t even be president of the wingnut cruelty brigade.  He’d better stick with his current gig as he’s not getting another one.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Eolirin

      @sdhays: It’s not like he needs their votes. Even if he were to somehow win the nomination, I don’t think FL is going to go to Biden.

      And it’s not like he can run for governor again or that there’s any chance of dems picking up enough seats to flip the state legislature given the level of gerrymandering. He’s got fully consolidated control over all of the power structures of the state, from the legislature to the courts, he doesn’t need to care about the voters there at all.

      This makes him more vulnerable when trying to run a national campaign. He’s got no idea how to do retail politics.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Betty Cracker

      @Manyakitty: Thanks for the heads up on that place! I really don’t know Vietnamese food at all. Pho may be the only dish I’ve tried. Will keep your rec in mind for next time I’m in Tampa. :)

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Barry

      It makes sense for a rep to support Trump.  IMHO, that gives them the best bet for surviving the primary.  DeSantis, even if he succeeds, will be handling a lot, and less likely to retaliate in an organized manner.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      sdhays

      @MattF: It’s not really that surprising at all if you happened to know anything about the guy. I mean, what everyone “knew” about Gov. DeathsAnus was that he was hard-right and winning in Florida and a bunch of idiot pundits had decided he was dreamy. It turns out:

      • he hates people and hates needing to interact with them, including his donors
      • he’s boring and easily mockable
      • his performance in Florida says more (bad things) about Florida than it does about his political abilities
      • he has no plan, even a bad one, for defeating Trump in the primary…so he’s also just very stupid

      I mean, when there was that supposedly positive article a few months back about DeShittest’s “charm offensive” where he had a fundraising dinner and ACTUALLY WALKED AROUND AND TALKED TO DONORS as if that was a special treat he was now offering… My goodness, anyone reading that should have immediately reset any expectations on how far this piece of shit was able to go.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      sdhays

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Well, the last time he got mocked for his pristine white boots, so maybe he can’t decide whether to double down on his whitey’s or get a different color and hope no one finds something to mock there.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      jonas

       “I chose today and wanted to jump back on the Trump Train.”

      “When I look for things in a president, massive business fraud, tax evasion, fomenting insurrection, stealing classified documents, and compromising national security are at the top of my list!!”

      These people are some combination of insane and evil that I don’t quite even have a word for…

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Eolirin

      @Geoduck: Trump is going to stop being a going concern after this cycle at the latest. And depending on what charges the DoJ brings, it may be before the end of this cycle.

      What comes next is a huge open question, and I’m not sure how DeSantis fairs with the base when there isn’t a Trump as an option. It’s not like there’s a bunch of strong contenders lined up.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Citizen Alan

      @Jerzy Russian:

      Hilarious that Ron is getting snubbed, and frightening that there is anyone (outside perhaps a few immediate family members) that anyone could look at T***p and decide he is the best man for the (or any) job.

      To be fair, I might vote for Trump … if I absolutely had to vote for someone and the alternative was, say, Charles Manson. In a kakistocracy, there’s always someone worse.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Betty

      What happened to the rule that DeSantis had to resign before running for President. Despite no official announcement, this certainly appears to be a campaign. I see the legislature continues on their merry way making sex talk illegal in schools.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Citizen Alan

      @MattF:   Is it really? It seems to me that most GOP media darlings are hot-house flowers. They look pretty when the media is bending over backwards to show them in the best light, but they wilt instantly when exposed to environmental conditions anything less than perfectly tailored to them.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Betty Cracker

      If DeSantis washes out of the 2024 GOP primary, he’s going to be at a career crossroads because he’s term limited as gov. He and Rick Scott allegedly hate each other’s guts, but Scott is up for reelection next year, so the timing is off to primary Scott unless DeSantis declines to run for POTUS.

      Marco Rubio was unfortunately just reelected, so I guess DeSantis could finish his term as governor and then go after Rubio’s seat. But I don’t know if he could pull that off. Rubio isn’t as popular with Florida Republicans as DeSantis, but he’s an incumbent with huge support among South FL Latinos. He might be hard to dislodge.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      sdhays

      @Eolirin: I’ve been skeptical of Florida for a long time, but it still seems like whistling past the graveyard for Republicans to ignore Ft. Lauderdale being under water. They’re doing a lot of unpopular shit, even if too many Floridians haven’t (so far) cared enough to vote for Democrats. The consequences of this neglect and active bad governance will continue accumulate over time.

      Democrats have been able to win statewide in Kansas and Louisiana due to extremely poor Republican governance, and I don’t think the lift is harder in Florida.

      Reply

