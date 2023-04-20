I think we’ve come full circle… Christian nationalist, Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has been calling on the defunding of the FBI for months, and attacked the FBI for their imaginary, conspiracy theory-derived role during Jan 6th, now wants the FBI to investigate Ali Alexander,… pic.twitter.com/nRgZTuXVE5 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 18, 2023

Ali Alexander is one of the most ubiquitous people in MAGA. He's a protege of Roger Stone, was invited to Trump's White House, and organized a DC rally on Jan. 6. Teens say Alexander used dangled his right-wing connections to get them to send nudes.https://t.co/738EraKPGl — Will Sommer (@willsommer) April 17, 2023

Ali Alexander is widely suspected of selling out his fellow domestic terrorists to the Jan6 committee, so he’s an obvious early target for the 2024 GOP Death Cult circular firing squad. There’s only so many high-dollar grifters a national campaign can successfully support, after all :

… Ali Alexander has become one of the most ubiquitous figures in the MAGA movement. Trump himself reportedly requested that Alexander speak at his rally before the riot, with his appearance only quashed by a last-minute intervention from Trump’s aides. But this week, Alexander stands at the center of a scandal that raises questions about how powerful men in the far-right treat their younger acolytes… The budding online scandal has also roiled the pro-Trump and white supremacist “America First” movement, just months after it reached new levels of notoriety after its leader, Nick Fuentes, dined with Donald Trump and rapper Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago. Now Fuentes is facing backlash from his own supporters over whether he ignored warnings that Alexander, his friend and ally, was allegedly soliciting nude pictures from young men within Fuentes’s movement. On Friday night, Alexander—who was questioned by the House Jan. 6 Committee about his role organizing a canceled rally dubbed the “Wild Protest” outside the Capitol, which drew crowds to the building right before the riot began—issued a statement Friday offering a general apology… Yiannopoulos started releasing video interviews and other evidence meant to prove that Alexander sexually propositioned both adult men in their 20s and at least two teenagers. Yiannopoulos, whose own career as a far-right pundit imploded in 2017 after remarks he had made downplaying the seriousness of pedophilia surfaced, claims he has more damaging videos to release about Alexander and Fuentes. Yiannopoulos claims he’s releasing the video against Alexander because Alexander dropped Yiannopoulos’ name to entice young men. One screenshot purports to show Alexander dangling the prospect of a meeting with Yiannopoulos to a teenage boy… Originally from Dallas, Alexander pleaded guilty to felony property theft in 2007 and felony credit card abuse in 2008. But despite his criminal background, Alexander—who was then using his legal name, Ali Akbar—managed to rise in the GOP during the online conservative backlash to the Obama administration. Leveraging his position writing for blogs with names like “Hip Hop Republican,” Alexander received funding from billionaire conservative mega-donor Robert Mercer, organized a national club for bloggers that later faced questions about how Alexander spent the money he raised, and hosted an annual party at the Conservative Political Action Conference. By 2017, Alexander had become an ardent Trump supporter with a passion for social-media trash talk. He became a protege of MAGA figures like Roger Stone and InfoWars chief Alex Jones, and ran with a group of other young MAGA internet provocateurs, including anti-Muslim activist Laura Loomer and blundering smear artist Jacob Wohl…

It’s a tight little circle, after all. (Nasty details at the link, if you want ’em.)

So Milo Yiannopoulos accuses Ali Alexander of propositioning teenage boys and asking them for explicit photos — and now Alexander has just accused Marjorie Taylor Greene of threatening him into silence about Greene committing a crime? The knives are out on the far right. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) April 18, 2023

Jack Posobiec blocks me so I can't ask him directly about his thoughts on Ali Alexander's scandal. Posobiec helped make the "groomer" slur go viral in smearing LGBTQ+ people in the run-up to Pride '22. He's associated himself with Ali publicly for years. pic.twitter.com/GgRL93CI7z — Michael Edison Hayden (@MichaelEHayden) April 18, 2023

Bad omen for AA — Ratf*cker Roger has been running this con since before most of these jagoffs were born…

Roger suddenly doesn’t know anything about his protege Ali Alexander. pic.twitter.com/MsTFaXBQnd — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 19, 2023

I'd be very interested to know what Alex Jones thinks about Ali Alexander's scandal, given his friendship with him. Jones is basically the godfather of conflating LGBTQ+ culture with pedophilia: https://t.co/8lglpeHRQh pic.twitter.com/esMDoXt8ph — Michael Edison Hayden (@MichaelEHayden) April 18, 2023

In response to the undeniable proof that Ali Alexander Akbar solicited nude photos from a 15 year old fan, Nick Fuentes says to give him a fucking break and calls it "flirting." He then attacks his former mentor Milo for releasing this info before comparing himself to Jesus. pic.twitter.com/poT7Pj2Pvq — Jaden McNeil (@JadenPMcNeil) April 13, 2023

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s former intern Milo Yiannopoulos has posted screenshots, etc. alleging that white nationalist Nick Fuentes knew that Ali Alexander used his America First group to groom teenage boys. Fuentes responds claiming Milo lives at MTG’s “rented campaign house.” pic.twitter.com/VaDVQfllWu — PatriotTakes ???? (@patriottakes) April 17, 2023

Nick Fuentes reported last night that he has spoken directly with Ali Alexander about the allegations and that Alexander will now be "bowing out of public life." https://t.co/YxiKDIdvHn pic.twitter.com/bEBGeeaW0o — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) April 17, 2023

Hey @jamescomer? You've already held one hearing on dick pics. When can we expect your hearing on alleged groomer Ali Alexander? — emptywheel (@emptywheel) April 17, 2023

I feel like the Ali Alexander stuff is the kind of thing everyone knew but kept quiet about so long as he appeared to remain loyal. Don't ALL of them have dirty laundry like this? It's the cost of admission. I also feel like the Trump-DeSantis contest will kick up some more. — emptywheel (@emptywheel) April 17, 2023

Feels like ‘Rooting for Injuries‘ may need to be added to the Categories list here…