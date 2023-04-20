Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Repubs In Disarray, After Dark Edition

by | 5 Comments

Ali Alexander is widely suspected of selling out his fellow domestic terrorists to the Jan6 committee, so he’s an obvious early target for the 2024 GOP Death Cult circular firing squad. There’s only so many high-dollar grifters a national campaign can successfully support, after all :

Ali Alexander has become one of the most ubiquitous figures in the MAGA movement. Trump himself reportedly requested that Alexander speak at his rally before the riot, with his appearance only quashed by a last-minute intervention from Trump’s aides. But this week, Alexander stands at the center of a scandal that raises questions about how powerful men in the far-right treat their younger acolytes…

The budding online scandal has also roiled the pro-Trump and white supremacist “America First” movement, just months after it reached new levels of notoriety after its leader, Nick Fuentes, dined with Donald Trump and rapper Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago. Now Fuentes is facing backlash from his own supporters over whether he ignored warnings that Alexander, his friend and ally, was allegedly soliciting nude pictures from young men within Fuentes’s movement.

On Friday night, Alexander—who was questioned by the House Jan. 6 Committee about his role organizing a canceled rally dubbed the “Wild Protest” outside the Capitol, which drew crowds to the building right before the riot began—issued a statement Friday offering a general apology…

Yiannopoulos started releasing video interviews and other evidence meant to prove that Alexander sexually propositioned both adult men in their 20s and at least two teenagers. Yiannopoulos, whose own career as a far-right pundit imploded in 2017 after remarks he had made downplaying the seriousness of pedophilia surfaced, claims he has more damaging videos to release about Alexander and Fuentes.

Yiannopoulos claims he’s releasing the video against Alexander because Alexander dropped Yiannopoulos’ name to entice young men. One screenshot purports to show Alexander dangling the prospect of a meeting with Yiannopoulos to a teenage boy…

Originally from Dallas, Alexander pleaded guilty to felony property theft in 2007 and felony credit card abuse in 2008. But despite his criminal background, Alexander—who was then using his legal name, Ali Akbar—managed to rise in the GOP during the online conservative backlash to the Obama administration. Leveraging his position writing for blogs with names like “Hip Hop Republican,” Alexander received funding from billionaire conservative mega-donor Robert Mercer, organized a national club for bloggers that later faced questions about how Alexander spent the money he raised, and hosted an annual party at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

By 2017, Alexander had become an ardent Trump supporter with a passion for social-media trash talk. He became a protege of MAGA figures like Roger Stone and InfoWars chief Alex Jones, and ran with a group of other young MAGA internet provocateurs, including anti-Muslim activist Laura Loomer and blundering smear artist Jacob Wohl

It’s a tight little circle, after all. (Nasty details at the link, if you want ’em.)

Bad omen for AA — Ratf*cker Roger has been running this con since before most of these jagoffs were born…

Feels like ‘Rooting for Injuries‘ may need to be added to the Categories list here…

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      Jerzy Russian

      Yes, this is a root for injuries scenario, assuming the “root for them to be beamed off Earth and all evidence of them ever existing  be immediately purged” option is not in the cards at the moment.

    3. 3.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      Interesting post; thank you AL since there is no way I keep up with (or even keep track of) this disgusting group of people. I am indeed rooting for injuries since everyone involved is a POS. Ick.

