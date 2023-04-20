On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Elma

The second leg of our bus tour took us to Real de Catorce. It had once been a silver mining site, but now was more of a tourist destination. However, it seemed to be off season, so not much was going on. Entrance to the village was though a long tunnel. Our tour bus was too big to fit so we transferred to a smaller shuttle bus. After that we were on foot, with one notable exception you will hear about later.