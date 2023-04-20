On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
Elma
The second leg of our bus tour took us to Real de Catorce. It had once been a silver mining site, but now was more of a tourist destination. However, it seemed to be off season, so not much was going on. Entrance to the village was though a long tunnel. Our tour bus was too big to fit so we transferred to a smaller shuttle bus. After that we were on foot, with one notable exception you will hear about later.
Here, our tour director on the right is conferring with our local guide on the left. I love his hat!!
Some colonial architecture
More colonial architecture
I’m not sure having wheels would have been much use.
However, fourteen of us climbed into, on top of and hung off the back of this to be taken to our next cultural enrichment.
A demonstration of cock fighting. Our tour director hastened to assure the horrified Norte Americanos that no chickens would be harmed in this demonstration. Nothing was said about what happens when the tourists are not there.
It does appear that the spurs have been blunted for the demonstration.
The view across the valley as we leave the tunnel.
