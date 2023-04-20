Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

No one could have predicted…

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

Their freedom requires your slavery.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Second rate reporter says what?

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Elma – Mexican Bus Trip Part Two

On The Road – Elma – Mexican Bus Trip Part Two

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

Elma

The second leg of our bus tour took us to Real de Catorce. It had once been a silver mining site, but now was more of a tourist destination. However, it seemed to be off season, so not much was going on. Entrance to the village was though a long tunnel. Our tour bus was too big to fit so we transferred to a smaller shuttle bus. After that we were on foot, with one notable exception you will hear about later.

On The Road - Elma - Mexican Bus Trip Part Two 9
Real de Catorce Mexico
On The Road - Elma - Mexican Bus Trip Part Two 8
Real de Catorce Mexico

Here, our tour director on the right is conferring with our local guide on the left. I love his hat!!

On The Road - Elma - Mexican Bus Trip Part Two 7
Real de Catorce Mexico

Some colonial architecture

On The Road - Elma - Mexican Bus Trip Part Two 6
Real de Catorce Mexico

More colonial architecture

On The Road - Elma - Mexican Bus Trip Part Two 5
Real de Catorce Mexico

I’m not sure having wheels would have been much use.

On The Road - Elma - Mexican Bus Trip Part Two 4
Real de Catorce Mexico
On The Road - Elma - Mexican Bus Trip Part Two 3
Real de Catorce Mexico

However, fourteen of us climbed into, on top of and hung off the back of this to be taken to our next cultural enrichment.

On The Road - Elma - Mexican Bus Trip Part Two 2
Real de Catorce Mexico

A demonstration of cock fighting. Our tour director hastened to assure the horrified Norte Americanos that no chickens would be harmed in this demonstration. Nothing was said about what happens when the tourists are not there.

On The Road - Elma - Mexican Bus Trip Part Two 1
Real de Catorce Mexico

It does appear that the spurs have been blunted for the demonstration.

On The Road - Elma - Mexican Bus Trip Part Two
Real de Catorce Mexico

The view across the valley as we leave the tunnel.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • eclare
  • sab

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.