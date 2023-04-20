Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

No one could have predicted…

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread: Twitter Policy Updated To Spread Hate

Open Thread: Twitter Policy Updated To Spread Hate

by | 55 Comments

This post is in: ,

The Parking department at the University where I worked used to put out an incredibly thick planning document, and we used to joke that they should shorten it – just a cover page titled Our Goal to Make Parking Such a Pain in the Ass That Most of You Will Quit Driving to Work.

After this latest from Twitter, I’m thinking they should shorten theirs to Open Season on Almost Everyone (if you’re not white and male).

Or possibly this:

Hate Has No Home Here   Hate Most Definitely Has a Home Here.  It’s definitely open season on transgender folks now on twitter, even more than before.

Twitter removes policy against deadnaming transgender people

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter has quietly removed a policy against the “targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals,” raising concerns that the Elon Musk-owned platform is becoming less safe for marginalized groups.

Twitter enacted the policy against dead-naming, or using a transgender person’s name before they transitioned, as well as purposefully using the wrong gender for someone as a form of harassment, in 2018.

On Monday, Twitter also said it will only put warning labels on some tweets that are “potentially” in violation of its rules against hateful conduct. Previously, the tweets were removed.

It was in this policy update that Twitter appears to have deleted the line against deadnaming from its rules.

“Twitter’s decision to covertly roll back its longtime policy is the latest example of just how unsafe the company is for users and advertisers alike,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, the president and CEO of the advocacy group GLAAD. “This decision to roll back LGBTQ safety pulls Twitter even more out of step with TikTok, Pinterest, and Meta, which all maintain similar policies to protect their transgender users at a time when anti-transgender rhetoric online is leading to real world discrimination and violence.”

Twitter did not immediately respond to a message for comment Tuesday.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anonymous At Work
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • bjacques
  • CaseyL
  • Dahlia
  • dc
  • Eolirin
  • Geminid
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Glidwrith
  • Jackie
  • JCJ
  • JoyceH
  • kindness
  • Llelldorin
  • lowtechcyclist
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • pacem appellant
  • patrick II
  • Princess
  • RaflW
  • Raoul Paste
  • RobArt
  • Roger Moore
  • Ruckus
  • Suzanne
  • Tenar Arha
  • The Moar You Know
  • trollhattan
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • waspuppet
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Cascades
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    55Comments

    1. 1.

      lowtechcyclist

      I’ve stayed on Twitter up to now basically out of inertia, and because the other people I read are still there.

      But if they’re gonna do shit like this, I’m gone.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      And the new Notes thing on Substack is open to Nazis.  I still read twitter because that’s where most of the people still are, but I’m sticking with Spoutible.  Their focus is on making it a safe space.

      I don’t blame anyone for staying on twitter at this point because that’s still where most of the actions. But one of these days we’ll reach a tipping point.

      I totally do not even begin to understand Musk’s endgame there.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Eolirin

      @WaterGirl: Guardians of the Galaxy character. He can only say “I am Groot” but the rest of the cast can somehow make sense of that meaning many other things.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      The Moar You Know

      That’s cool, front-pagers will still keep pasting links to that hellsite until someone makes them stop.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      dc

      I still have my account in Twitter, but I open twitter less and less and less as the days go by. Eventually, I’m going to close my account, I’m using Mastodon mostly these days. I have other accounts on other new platforms. We’ll see how it all shakes out in the end.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Eolirin

      @WaterGirl: I don’t think he has one. The Twitter purchase was entirely grievance driven, and people are still making fun of him, so he’s going to lash out at everyone that’s part of a group that tends to disagree with him until the place burns down around his head.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Raoul Paste

      DeSantis’  “war on woke” shows that he is mimicking Trump again.  Short three syllable phrases that even the stupidest people can remember, ala  Stop the Steal

      What contempt he must have for his voters

      Reply
    18. 18.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Damn.  I just reported some Transphobic asshole, for misgendering someone the other day and Twitter suspended their account.  And I thought “well at least there is still some good policies in place…”

      Reply
    19. 19.

      JoyceH

      @The Moar You Know:  My thought on the subject is – Musk took over Twitter because he thought it would be easy. You see this a lot on the right, people with a couple vague concepts on how to do something better, with no clue at all about the basic underlying structures and level of understanding and the intricate hard work that goes on in the background.

      This is how the Bush administration thought they could fling some Federalist Society interns into Iraq with a mission to create capitalism and a Jeffersonian democracy. It’s how Jim Jordan, watching the J6 Hearings and with not a clue in the world about all the spade work that went on in the background, thought he could hold some public hearings and Change The Narrative.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Dahlia: How does this work with the whole “impersonating an officer” laws?  Also, I can’t imagine large corporations won’t sue the f*** out of Twitter for allowing users to misrepresent their brands.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Tenar Arha

      @pacem appellant: I logged out a few weeks ago & I’ve only logged back in twice, & then logged out again. It was making me too sad and angry. I’m not deleting, yet, but I’ve been noticing I don’t feel like I “need” it between Mastodon, Tumblr, & here.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      CaseyL

      Along with the Anthropocene Epoch, where humans burn the biosphere down in pursuit of profit and convenience, this era will be known as the Asshole Epoch, where a high percentage of the population just decides to be as much of an asshole as (humanly) possible.

      I used to wonder why none of our space probes found sapient life anywhere else in the cosmos.

      I don’t wonder anymore.

      Sapience is a death sentence… for everyone.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Anonymous At Work

      @The Moar You Know: More that “impulse buy” means something a lot different when you had $200 billion in the bank than when you have $2,000 in the bank.  Public promises by either person can be held against them, but it’s only worth the legal bills to hold the rich person to their word, typically.  Elonia Muskette posted that he was buying Twitter, Twitter said “Fine by us”, and then sicced their lawyers on Elonia to hold him to his promise.  Buyer’s remorse from an egomaniac ever since.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      kindness

      Musk’s motivations?  Well I figure Musk has chosen his ‘in’ crowd he wants to be part of & we’re not in it.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Roger Moore

      @Eolirin:

      Musk also has specific grievances against trans people:

      1. One of his children is trans.  She apparently hates him and sued to emancipate herself and change her name so she would never be associated with him again.
      2. One of his exes (Grimes) dumped him for Chelsea Manning.

      That said, turning a company into a way of expressing the owner’s grievances is not the way to profitability.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      JoyceH

      In another example of righties thinking this stuff is easy, Mike Lindell claimed to have ‘proof’ of Chinese tampering in the 2020 elections and offered a five million dollar reward for anyone who can prove him wrong. A computer forensics expert entered the challenge, was denied and took the case to the binding arbitration as outlined in the challenge rules – Lindell has been ordered to pay up.

      Zeidman laid out his findings in a 15-page report. “I have proven that the data Lindell provides … unequivocally does not contain packet data of any kind and do not contain any information related to the November 2020 election,” he wrote.

      https://www.washingtonpost.com/investigations/2023/04/20/mike-lindell-prove-wrong-contest/

      Reply
    32. 32.

      waspuppet

      SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter has quietly removed a policy against the “targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals,” raising confirming concerns that the Elon Musk-owned platform is becoming less safe for marginalized groups.

      Fixed.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      trollhattan

      @Baud: DeSantis said in South Carolina on Wednesday that he’s waging “a war on woke” in Florida.

      I’m all for it,  but only if he does so in his best Elmer Fudd voice. “These woke wascally wabbits want woke vewwy vewwy fwequently fowced onto the pubwic, while I demand it cawfully be wisked away into the woke wastebin of histowy!”

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Suzanne

      @JoyceH:

      Musk took over Twitter because he thought it would be easy. You see this a lot on the right, people with a couple vague concepts on how to do something better, with no clue at all about the basic underlying structures and level of understanding and the intricate hard work that goes on in the background. 

      Lots of people seem to think that other people’s jobs are easy. 98% of the time, that person saying that doesn’t know shit about shit.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Jackie

      @Baud: Floridians were rudely awakened with an “Emergency Alert” TEST @ 4:45 a.m. this morning. Lots of complaints and apologies. One FL legislator wants to create a Bill he’s calling the “Stop WAKE Act”😂

      Reply
    36. 36.

      patrick II

      @WaterGirl:

      As others have said, Groot is a character from “guardians of the Galaxy” with a limited vocabulary.  Since you were asking about tv shows/movies a few days ago, I will add it is my favorite of the Marvel moies.  The characters are, maybe not 3-dimensional, but a strong 2.  The writing is clever, and the graphic designers of the special effects go beyond craftsmanship and into artistry.  If you have Disney, you can see it for free, $3.99 at Prime.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      trollhattan

      Popcorn time.

      April 20, 2023 at 1:31 pm EDT By Taegan Goddard

      “Disney is preparing to take its fight with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his GOP allies in the state legislature to the next level,” CNBC reports.

      “With just weeks until Florida’s legislative session ends, Disney is pushing lobbyists to step up their efforts to influence the Republican-controlled state legislature and to target land use related bills that could hurt the company, among other measures, said the people, who declined to be named in order to speak freely about the issues.”

      Reply
    40. 40.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Gin & Tonic: Also, there are Transgender people for whom Twitter is still the best way to reach a broad audience (much bigger than Post/Mastodon/Spoutible etc.) to support their work and literally help them pay their bills.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      JoyceH

      @Jackie: ​
       

      I wonder if Lindell even HAS five million dollars anymore. All this heavy-duty election denying stuff he’s been doing for two years must be putting quite a strain on that little pillow company.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Jackie:

      I bet a lot of folks are kicking themselves for not taking up Lindell’s challenge!

      This was the first I’d heard of it, dammit

      Reply
    43. 43.

      West of the Rockies

      @CaseyL:

      I’ve been thinking of a throwaway line from Star Trek TOS where Kirk explains (Capsplains) that humanity “learned to overcome our differences.”

      We are either approaching that point or are about to flush the whole durn human comedy.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      RaflW

      @Raoul Paste: As Ron plummets, but the press still hopes he’ll catch on, I can’t shake the feeling we’re being told that the Our Family Diet Cola on the bottom shelf of the IGA is “every bit as tasty and refreshing” as genuine Diet Coke.

      But everyone else knows its crap.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      West of the Cascades

      @Eolirin: Heh – good day to associate Mush and things burning down or exploding. I love how “as long as it didn’t explode on the launch pad it was a success” was used to redefine down the utter failure of the Starship to operate as intended for more than four minutes.

      Come to think of it, that’s a fair analogy to Twitter, post-Mush.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      CaseyL

      @West of the Rockies:

      There’s a ST tie-in novel, where one of the characters cites a Vulcan adage about nuclear weapons: a sapient species’ timespan either ends 50 years after discovering fission, or goes on indefinitely.  Meaning, either said species figures its shit out, or doomsday bombs itself out of existence.

      I’m not sure any Trek grappled entirely with climate change, though.  There may have been a few references to global pollution and unbreathable air, but nothing that I recall about destroying the entire planetary ecosystem – except, again, as consequence of a nuclear holocaust; not as a deliberate economic policy.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      RobArt

      @dc: I am also mostly on Mastodon these days,  https://mastodon.art/@rmiddleton

      But I have kept my account at Twitter and check it occasionally for news. After reading this post I hopped over there and posted for the first time in a while that I was making my way to the exit & I changed my profile pic to the word Goodbye.

      ¯\(ツ)/¯

      I am just one account with 650 followers, but maybe I can inspire others to leave. Musk must be made irrelevant. It is dangerous for him to hold the keys to a public gathering place. Also for the record I am gay. Very tired of constant attacks on my community’s existence.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Geminid

       

       

      @JoyceH: Lindell’s big store retailers have left him, and with a saturated market I suspect a lot of individual buyers have as well. Lindell might be singing like Jackie Wilson now:

      “My heart is crying, cryng! Lonely tear drops,

      My Pillow never dries of, lo-o-nly tear drops…”

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Betty Cracker

      @trollhattan: I sure hope all the “you don’t mess with Big Mouse” talk is justified. So far, I’ve seen Disney do exactly one impressive thing in this fight: the outgoing board nullifying the power of the incoming board stocked with DeSantis cronies.

      Now, that was a big one, and it was humiliating for DeSantis, so I enjoyed it immensely. But throwing lobbyists at the state legislature? Let’s just hope there are some long sporks attached to that action that weren’t covered in the CNBC article.

      Dirty pool is what’s needed here.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.