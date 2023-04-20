Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

In my day, never was longer.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

I was promised a recession.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

You are here: Home / Gun Issues / Gun nuts / Process This

Process This

by | 49 Comments

This post is in: , ,

The New York Times political desk sucks ghastly green gator balls and actively harms democracy. But the NYT organization beyond that crap unit still occasionally produces important, high-quality journalism. A story published today about the Sandy Hook crime scene processors is an example of that. I wish everyone in this death cult-damaged country would read it. Here’s a gift link.

I learned this from reading it: When the deeply traumatized crime scene processors learned that then-AG Eric Holder would be visiting the Sandy Hook mass shooting site, they were grimly pleased that someone important and in a position to maybe make a fucking difference would have an opportunity to see what they had to see. They made sure Holder saw it all. It probably haunts him still.

And of course, nothing changed because Republicans refuse to take any action whatsoever at the federal level. The crime scene processors didn’t know that at the time. Now they do. Now we all do.

Mass shootings understandably get most of the attention paid to gun violence in this country because mass shootings are generally senseless, random acts that traumatize entire communities. We also know how to reduce them — by outlawing the battlefield weapons and equipment mass shooters use — because we’ve done it before, and other countries have done it before, and it works.

There’s a single reason we can’t take that obvious step toward sanity: the Republican Party refuses to allow us to take that step. So we know who to blame. As the circle of people who are personally traumatized by mass shootings expands, it’s conceivable that they’ll become single-issue voters, at a great cost in blood and wasted potential. I wouldn’t bet the farm on that happening, but it’s conceivable.

What’s not obvious, at least to me, is what to do about people like Andrew Lester and Kevin Monahan. Lester, age 84, is the Liberty, Missouri man who shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl when the boy showed up at the wrong address to pick up his younger brothers. Thankfully, Yarl survived.

Monahan, age 65, is the Ft. Edward, New York man who shot 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis to death when she and some friends mistakenly turned into his driveway. Lester wounded and almost killed a young man with a handgun. Monahan senselessly murdered a young woman with a shotgun.

Here are excerpts from a NYT article about Monahan:

Adam Matthews, who lives next to Mr. Monahan and has known him for decades, said his neighbor could be aggressive and intimidating. “He was a difficult guy,” Mr. Matthews recalled, adding he was “known to have altercations with people.”

He added that Mr. Monahan was “always concerned with trespassing” and that the wide opening of his driveway resembled a road to some drivers…

In a Kansas City Star interview, Lester’s grandson Klint Ludwig cites “fear and paranoia” as the contributing factors to his grandfather’s crime, and also constant exposure to toxic conservative media:

Ludwig said he and his grandfather, who goes by the first name Dan, used to be very close.

“But in the last five or six years or so, I feel like we’ve lost touch,” he said. “I’ve gotten older and gained my own political views, and he’s become staunchly right-wing, further down the right-wing rabbit hole as far as doing the election-denying conspiracy stuff and COVID conspiracies and disinformation, fully buying into the Fox News, OAN kind of line. I feel like it’s really further radicalized him in a lot of ways.”

Ludwig said his grandfather had been immersed in “a 24-hour news cycle of fear and paranoia.”

“And then the NRA pushing the ‘stand your ground’ stuff and that you have to defend your home,” he said. “When I heard what happened, I was appalled and shocked that it transpired, but I didn’t disbelieve that it was true. The second I heard it, I was like, ‘Yeah, I could see him doing that.’”

The problem of deranged madmen armed with AR-15s and high-capacity magazines (or clips — don’t know, don’t fucking care what the proper terminology is) has an obvious solution, though implementing it is a herculean political lift. I don’t know how we solve the problem of angry, paranoid cranks who mainline poison through their TV screens.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • ArchTeryx
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Bill Arnold
  • Bill K
  • BlueGuitarist
  • Brachiator
  • BretH
  • Burnspbesq
  • cmorenc
  • delphinium
  • E.
  • eclare
  • EmbraceYourInnerCrone
  • Eolirin
  • FastEdD
  • Geminid
  • ian
  • J.
  • Josie
  • Jowriter
  • JWR
  • Manyakitty
  • Mike in NC
  • MomSense
  • narya
  • NotMax
  • planetjanet
  • RaflW
  • Roger Moore
  • Rusty
  • Sean
  • Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony
  • Soprano2
  • Surly Duff
  • The Moar You Know
  • The Very Reverend Crimson Fire of Compassion
  • trollhattan

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    49Comments

    1. 1.

      Bill K

      At this point we have to go full bore gun control.  Ban everything, then let the Repubs struggle to stop any of it.  No more incremental stuff that gets undone in a few years.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      “I’ve gotten older and gained my own political views, and he’s become staunchly right-wing, further down the right-wing rabbit hole as far as doing the election-denying conspiracy stuff and COVID conspiracies and disinformation, fully buying into the Fox News, OAN kind of line. I feel like it’s really further radicalized him in a lot of ways.”

      There are so many families that have the same story about their (especially older) relatives, I’m surprised there isn’t a support group like Al-Anon for them. (Less surprised their stories are not being reported on by the mainstream media.)

      Reply
    3. 3.

      planetjanet

      I am old enough to remember news stories about a shopkeeper using a gun against thieves and the extensive debate that you could not use deadly force to protect property. It made sense then. It makes sense now. Human lives are more important than things. At that time, there were penalties for the gun owners. We need to have that debate again. My values have never changed.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      E.

      My normie, look-on-the-bright-side wife has never before mentioned this topic other than to eye-roll at the gun nuts. But yesterday she had to make a decision about which of two pre-schools to enroll our son in and it gave her a panic attack because she thought, “What if I picked the wrong one and there is a shooting there?” She fully admits this to be an irrational anxiety (the choice driving an outcome), but it underscores how traumatized she is over the rising likelihood we experience this someday. It terrifies her now.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Surly Duff

      Ban everything, then let the Repubs struggle to stop any of it.

      The GOP is blocking common-sense gun control. But even without the filibuster, there are no legislative majorities in favor of “ban everything.”

      I don’t know how we solve the problem of angry, paranoid cranks who mainline poison through their TV screens.

      Easy: Ban Fox News. Yes, we have a First Amendment, but like the Second, it is not meant to be a suicide pact.

      At a certain point, the wide dissemination of false, inflammatory, anti-government rhetoric becomes a serious threat to national security. And the government has a responsibility to do something about it.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      RaflW

      Has there been any sort of look into what Bloomberg’s reported $60M for Everytown for Gun Safety has done? I know the groups are working, and heck Michigan just passed several good steps on a path towards gun safety.

      But it feels like $60,000,000 has not really had much effect. Which speaks to how deeply awash US politics is in billionaire money, particularly on the right.

      Some of my darker thoughts about what could change the narrative are really not good to post on the internet (and not healthy for me to have, but they come at times, though I don’t ruminate on them). I don’t own a gun and – mostly – don’t think I ever will.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Betty Cracker

      I’ve shared my family’s Fox News detoxification story here before, but I’ll share it again. My mom’s mom, a sweet old church lady, started mainlining Fox News and turned into an angry, bitter crank. Behind her back, we blocked Fox News on her TV and told her the cable company dropped it.

      Yep, we lied to the old lady and treated her as if she had no agency. It was disrespectful, but I’d do it again tomorrow because she lived out the rest of her days as the conservative, judgey religious fanatic she’d always been minus the Fox-infused anger and paranoia.

      I wish the hellfire my grandmother believed in existed so Rupert Murdoch could roast in it for all eternity.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Soprano2

      I call what the guy in KC has “Nextdoor brain”, although I probably saw that somewhere (maybe here even). Being constantly immersed in content that tells you that anyone you don’t recognize is automatically a criminal intent on hurting you or stealing from you causes people to be on a hair-trigger, ready to defend themselves at any minute from “those people”.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Rusty

      You can add the two cheerleaders shot for mistaking their car for someone else’s, and today there were 3 people shot including a 6 year old when a basketball rolled into someone’s yard.  We have made the penalty for the most mundane of errors death by gunfire.  An armed society is not a polite society, it’s a bloody and dangerous one.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Sean

      At this point we have to go full bore gun control.  Ban everything, then let the Repubs struggle to stop any of it.  No more incremental stuff that gets undone in a few years.

      They already stop the vast majority of it, and with relative ease, and barring some sea change in the American electorate, that will continue to be the case. We’re not going to go from (mixed success) incremental efforts to “ban everything” in any case.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      RaflW

      @Betty Cracker: We never let it get to be too much of a wedge, but Fox viewing habits was one of the reasons I’ve always been a bit guarded and distant with my dad’s girlfriend (Dad’s been gone 9 years now, so it’s not super important any more).

      She knew we hated Fox and respectfully kept it off whenever any of us from dad’s side of the family visited. She is otherwise a gracious person, and seemed to have less than zero problem with me being gay, and likes my partner.

      But that sh*t is toxic. When dad slid into early dementia, he’d call my brother in a panic like once a week for a while, ranting about some Fox inanity or other. It’s fu*ing cruel to do that to people who are loosing attachment to reality.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      BretH

      My wife just got back from a three week trip to Australia and one thing that hit her hard is the collective trauma Americans face every day that relates to gun violence – even when we are not direct victims. She remarked how it was noticeably, completely absent in that country and how oppressive it feels here in comparison.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      FastEdD

      Out here in CA, I was a delegate to the CA state Democratic Party, not a very important position but you have to be elected to it. I was elected precisely because nobody from my district in Orange County even wanted to do it. When Mango Mussolini appeared everybody wanted to be a delegate and I bowed out.

      Anyway, I had the pleasure of watching Kamala Harris go from DA to AG to Senator to MVP. I heard her speak a few times from about 5 feet away. My endorsement was 1/1,100 of the reason she went on to the US Senate.

      She was furious and passionate about gun violence. She said if she ever got the chance she wanted to pass a law that required all legislators who considered gun laws be required to examine crime scene photos of gun violence before they made a decision. Just like she had to do when she made a decision as DA and as AG. Sound policy.

      Although I fear she will never be President someday, because sexism and racism will take precedence over competence and experience.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      RaflW

      @Sean: This Pew study of Gen Z, while now a tad dated at 2020,  suggest the sea change that could arrive (and why the GOP is working like crazy to disenfranchise them or at least make voting as hard as possible for the youngs).

      Gen Zs have a 70-29 favorable view of using gov’t to “change things for the better”, vs. 53-45 for my cohort (X) and decaying further for older folk.

      And it sure seems Gen Z is turning out for abortion and other issues they are passionate about. they grew up with active shooter drills and daily death tolls. I’m not sure they’ll tolerate that as parents, but who fast they can effect change against entrenched Repubs is the question, innit.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Roger Moore

      @Rusty:

      An armed society is not a polite society, it’s a bloody and dangerous one.

      What most people really mean when they say “an armed society is a polite society” is that weapons are intended to keep uppity people in line.  I think that’s a huge part of what’s driving the paranoia behind these kinds of shootings.  Maybe the people who are being shot aren’t always uppity minorities, but it’s fear of White men losing their dominant place in society that’s driving the fear.

      I would also say that politeness doesn’t require threats.  A genuinely polite person will be polite regardless.  I don’t know what the exact right term is for people who are outwardly courteous to others because they fear being murdered, but it isn’t polite.  People who demand courtesy at gunpoint are definitely not polite in any sense.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Baud

      @Roger Moore:

      I don’t know what the exact right term is for people who are outwardly courteous to others because they fear being murdered, but it isn’t polite.  People who demand courtesy at gunpoint are definitely not polite in any sense.

      Reminds me of people who (say they) are good only because they fear going to hell.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Brachiator

      Conservatives have crossed a line. They openly admit that they will accept a certain number of deaths by a mass shooter. And  shooters know this. It is now just a question of how many shots they can take before authorities arrive and take them down.

      Conservatives don’t have a problem with this. They will babble about hardening buildings and police training. They will encourage teachers and other volunteers to be armed.

      But they are okay with deaths and casualties.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      ArchTeryx

      @Sean: A surprising numbers of folks on the left noticed that the Australians, in response to the horrific Port Arthur mass shooting, actually did the “Ban everything” route. The whole country did a mandatory buy-back program for anything semi-auto and absolutely all military-grade weapons. The rural right howled and screamed about it like they always do, and they were thoroughly crushed.

      What they don’t realize is that it worked because a) Australia is one of the most urban countries in the world, and b) they have a parlimentary democracy with mandatory voting.  The rural screamers couldn’t do shit about it. They had neither the numbers or the power.

      Our country is set up so the rural screamers now control 2/3rds of the country and 2 of our 3 branches of federal government. Until the power of the rednecks is somehow neutralized, we will never see sensible gun control in this country again. Welcome to Beruit.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      MomSense

      @planetjanet:

      Wasn’t a pregnant woman recently shot at a store for suspicion of shoplifting?  It’s horrifying.  Not only are there just too many fucking guns and not enough regulation, but the constant fear mongering, and click baiting, and nasty rhetoric is creating a baseline of stress, fear, paranoia, grievance, and rage.  We cannot go on like this.

      We had a mass shooting on Tuesday here in Maine.  My mom was on the same highway when it happened and she was terrified. It’s school vacation week and my coworker’s high school age daughter was just behind the car that was shot at.  The randomness of it is unsettling.  The fact that this guy with such an extensive criminal record was running around with a gun shooting and killing people is unacceptable.  Background checks may have prevented this. Red/yellow flag laws may have prevented this.

      We have asinine gun laws in this state and I don’t think there is much appetite to change them.  I hate this.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      BlueGuitarist

      The problem, as usual: the R. party, including the hacks with which they stacked the courts, and their propaganda arm Fake Noise.
      potentially useful in the Herculean lift for “second amendment absolutists” and “second amendment originalists” to educate the public that that a “well regulated militia” must be well regulated, and emphasizing that article 1 section 8 clause 16 gives Congress the power of “organizing, arming, and disciplining, the Militia.”
      Can the DoD use the discovery from the Dominion suit as the basis for banning Fox on military bases? Is there’s a legislative fix for cable customers who don’t want Fox having to pay for it?

      also

      Often appropriately been mentioned here that we need to draw contrasts between state level red and blue. An excellent example today from Digby’s place:

      In his State of the State Address Wednesday night, Gov. Tim Waltz (DFL) contrasts Minnesota with red states. “It’s not up to me how folks in those places, folks like Florida, go about their business. But I got to tell you, I’m pretty glad we do it our way here and not that way,” Walz said. “If you need any examples to maybe change your mind on this one. They’re banning books in their schools. We’re banishing hunger from ours.”
      https://digbysblog.net/2023/04/20/were-banishing-hunger-from-ours/

      Reply
    24. 24.

      The Moar You Know

      I have long been of the opinion that the footage/photos of these shooting scenes should absolutely be broadcast on the networks, published in the papers, all of it.  Because the vast majority of us, myself included, have no idea how bad it really is.

      I have some idea.  I’d frankly prefer not to know, but I think we all need to.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Mike in NC

      We have a friend who lives on Lake Barcroft in Alexandria, VA. His now-deceased mother would routinely answer the front door while holding a handgun. A miracle nobody was ever shot.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Josie

      @E.: My two granddaughters are in a small private Episcopal school. Each member of the family had the same fearful reaction when we heard about the private school shooting. We put them there when the pandemic started due to stringent policies about Covid. We never realized we had to worry about shootings. It’s so frightening for families.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Jowriter

      Betty, thank you for posting this.  I have kept away from the NYT for the sake of my blood pressure but as a Connecticut native who went to HS just down the road from Newtown, now with a granddaughter ready to start public school this fall, this well researched and incredibly sensitive article brought me right back to pre-Christmas 2012.  I started crying in graph 2 and never stopped, but finished it nonetheless.  I don’t know what it will take to change the status quo, but at this point it is a life-or-death matter for our kids and our country.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      trollhattan

      Adam Matthews, who lives next to Mr. Monahan and has known him for decades, said his neighbor could be aggressive and intimidating. “He was a difficult guy,” Mr. Matthews recalled, adding he was “known to have altercations with people.”

      Change NY to Kentucky and Kevin Monahan to Rand Paul, and you know why the neighbor did what he did. Everybody knows somebody whose spring is wound to the very edge of breaking. In 2023 America that person owns guns.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      eclare

      @Mike in NC:   If you are that paranoid, why even answer the door?  I don’t answer the door after dark, I am a female who lives alone, so I let my dog bark.  That does the trick.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      cmorenc

      We’re up against the numerous guys in pickup trucks with big “2nd Amendment” decals in the back window.  Who are being daily fed fear and paranoia via their NRA membership and Fox.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Mike in NC

      Just read where Fat Bastard has come out with a new set of collectible trading cards priced at $99 each. Buy 47 of them and you will be invited to dine with the orange menace!

      Reply
    36. 36.

      delphinium

      @BlueGuitaristThey’re banning books in their schools. We’re banishing hunger from ours.”

      Damn-that is all kinds of awesome! Good for our various Governors for speaking out like this.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Betty Cracker

      @Surly Duff:

      At a certain point, the wide dissemination of false, inflammatory, anti-government rhetoric becomes a serious threat to national security. And the government has a responsibility to do something about it.

      You’re not wrong. A good start would be for the Biden White House to yank the Fox News press credentials and start treating the outlet like the vile propaganda outlet that it is.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      @E.: My daughter and son-in-law are thinking seriously about switching my grand-daughter to a different preschool because the one they like better has a lot more security.   Having been through 3 school lockdowns when my daughter was in grammar school,  I totally get it

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Bill Arnold

      Several years before he died in 2014, I warned my father that if he started watching Fox news, his television would break. Said in a playful tone, so he may have thought I was joking. Not. Breaking contemporary high-internal-complexity electronic hardware with mysterious failures and glitches is straightforward.
      Fortunately, he was a PBS news hour/read the NYTimes cover-to-cover every day sort of guy, an ex-Republican turned entirely from Republicans when Newt Gingrich kicked him and my mom out of Death Valley in a 1990s government shutdown. He would occasional simul-watch CNN and Fox at the gym while on a treadmill and comment on the wild differences in what is covered and how.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Burnspbesq

      I’m somewhat hopeful that the three recent highly publicized shootings of teens who went to the wrong door/wrong car might move the needle a little. There is a real element of “there but for the grace of God goes my kid” about each of those tragedies. Any parent should be scared shitless.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      delphinium

      @The Moar You Know: I’d go a step further. Whenever a shooting occurs in their districts, any pro gun legislators/RWNJ should be dragged to the scene and made to help clean up the mess and made to visit any of the survivors in the hospital. No more getting to pass laws that kill people and turning your back on the consequences.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @Betty Cracker:

      I wish the hellfire my grandmother believed in existed so Rupert Murdoch could roast in it for all eternity.

      Rupert Murdoch is proof that only the good die young, middle aged, or even in their elder years. If there is a Satan, that man has clearly sold his soul.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      JWR

      From the Kansas City Star interview of the grandson:

      …and he’s become staunchly right-wing, further down the right-wing rabbit hole as far as doing the election-denying conspiracy stuff and COVID conspiracies and disinformation, fully buying into the Fox News, OAN kind of line. I feel like it’s really further radicalized him in a lot of ways.”

      I wish I could find it, but It was either you, Ms. Cracker, or Anne Laurie, who made this exact assumption / prediction about the shooter’s mindset the day after he did the deed. Some of these people marinate in that “us or them” sh*t all day.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Bill Arnold

      @Bill K:

      Ban everything, then let the Repubs struggle to stop any of it.

      The weekend after Trump lost the 2020 election, a few-houses-up-the-road neighbor, who had been seen flying the grey and white cop flag from their pickup truck, fired off what sounded like at least many hundreds, perhaps low thousands of rounds, presumably target practice of some sort. I stayed well inside in case some were being directed at my house.
      This is semi-rural, some farms but with an actual urban hood 5 miles away.
      Such people like their guns, a lot. Many of them would feel duty-bound to own illegal guns.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Eolirin

      Suicides are worse than homicides when it comes to gun related deaths. And we know from *many* examples that making it just a little bit harder to kill yourself significantly reduces the number of suicide deaths. Things like putting certain kinds of pills into blister packs instead of bottles cut suicide rates by some absurd percentage in Canada iirc. Fixing gas stoves in Britain so you couldn’t easily kill yourself with them dropped suicide rates by a third.

      Suicide is a heavily impulse driven state for people without severe and persistent chronic conditions, and that makes up the overwhelming majority of suicides. And when most people try to kill themselves and fail, they don’t try again.

      Guns make it too easy to attempt and too easy to succeed.

      There is no solution to the massive senseless loss of life other than a 2nd amendment repeal and a ban of all firearm ownership. If you want to go hunting, you can rent a gun and bring it back to a secure location.

      It’s going to be fucking hard to do this, but we need to take it seriously. As seriously as the suffragists and abolitionists, who were willing to commit to a struggle they knew they wouldn’t see the end of. Half measures aren’t going to do to shit. This is going to be a generational struggle, but we need to set this as the marker for where we need to go or we won’t ever get there.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.