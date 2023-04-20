The New York Times political desk sucks ghastly green gator balls and actively harms democracy. But the NYT organization beyond that crap unit still occasionally produces important, high-quality journalism. A story published today about the Sandy Hook crime scene processors is an example of that. I wish everyone in this death cult-damaged country would read it. Here’s a gift link.

I learned this from reading it: When the deeply traumatized crime scene processors learned that then-AG Eric Holder would be visiting the Sandy Hook mass shooting site, they were grimly pleased that someone important and in a position to maybe make a fucking difference would have an opportunity to see what they had to see. They made sure Holder saw it all. It probably haunts him still.

And of course, nothing changed because Republicans refuse to take any action whatsoever at the federal level. The crime scene processors didn’t know that at the time. Now they do. Now we all do.

Mass shootings understandably get most of the attention paid to gun violence in this country because mass shootings are generally senseless, random acts that traumatize entire communities. We also know how to reduce them — by outlawing the battlefield weapons and equipment mass shooters use — because we’ve done it before, and other countries have done it before, and it works.

There’s a single reason we can’t take that obvious step toward sanity: the Republican Party refuses to allow us to take that step. So we know who to blame. As the circle of people who are personally traumatized by mass shootings expands, it’s conceivable that they’ll become single-issue voters, at a great cost in blood and wasted potential. I wouldn’t bet the farm on that happening, but it’s conceivable.

What’s not obvious, at least to me, is what to do about people like Andrew Lester and Kevin Monahan. Lester, age 84, is the Liberty, Missouri man who shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl when the boy showed up at the wrong address to pick up his younger brothers. Thankfully, Yarl survived.

Monahan, age 65, is the Ft. Edward, New York man who shot 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis to death when she and some friends mistakenly turned into his driveway. Lester wounded and almost killed a young man with a handgun. Monahan senselessly murdered a young woman with a shotgun.

Here are excerpts from a NYT article about Monahan:

Adam Matthews, who lives next to Mr. Monahan and has known him for decades, said his neighbor could be aggressive and intimidating. “He was a difficult guy,” Mr. Matthews recalled, adding he was “known to have altercations with people.” He added that Mr. Monahan was “always concerned with trespassing” and that the wide opening of his driveway resembled a road to some drivers…

In a Kansas City Star interview, Lester’s grandson Klint Ludwig cites “fear and paranoia” as the contributing factors to his grandfather’s crime, and also constant exposure to toxic conservative media:

Ludwig said he and his grandfather, who goes by the first name Dan, used to be very close. “But in the last five or six years or so, I feel like we’ve lost touch,” he said. “I’ve gotten older and gained my own political views, and he’s become staunchly right-wing, further down the right-wing rabbit hole as far as doing the election-denying conspiracy stuff and COVID conspiracies and disinformation, fully buying into the Fox News, OAN kind of line. I feel like it’s really further radicalized him in a lot of ways.” Ludwig said his grandfather had been immersed in “a 24-hour news cycle of fear and paranoia.” “And then the NRA pushing the ‘stand your ground’ stuff and that you have to defend your home,” he said. “When I heard what happened, I was appalled and shocked that it transpired, but I didn’t disbelieve that it was true. The second I heard it, I was like, ‘Yeah, I could see him doing that.’”

The problem of deranged madmen armed with AR-15s and high-capacity magazines (or clips — don’t know, don’t fucking care what the proper terminology is) has an obvious solution, though implementing it is a herculean political lift. I don’t know how we solve the problem of angry, paranoid cranks who mainline poison through their TV screens.

