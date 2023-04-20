Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Apology We Deserve. Finally!

And some great news from Jamie Raskin!

The Hill

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) has said Friday will be his final treatment of chemotherapy for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, which he was diagnosed with late last year.

“On Friday is my very last session. The doctors tell me the chemotherapy has extinguished the cancer cells, at least as far as they can tell,” Raskin said Thursday in a virtual event with the Progressive Change Institute.

“It’s almost extinguished me in the process, but I’m hanging in there. I’m gonna make it through,” the congressman said. He quipped that doctors have promised him that “my eyelashes and my eyebrows and my hair will come back one day soon, so fingers crossed there.”

Open thread.

      Shana

      Congratulations to Jamie Raskin from someone who has successfully come through lumpectomies and radiation in the last 6 months.

      Ruckus

      I like it when you get to say that your cancer is gone. I was able to do this. Not everyone in my family has been able to say this. Of the 4 of us that have had or have cancer only 50% have been able to.

      Now as to that apology, I enjoyed all of them saying it that way, it would have been better from one major person out of all of those, and saying it officially, but some is better than none in this case.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I adore Jamie Raskin, and have been so sad for him and so worried about him. This is terrific news!! Also, FUCK CANCER.

      Geminid

      @RaflW: Jaime Raskin is another talented member of the House Class of 2018. Capable Democrats reach Congress in every cycle, but that class was loaded with them.

      Ohio Mom

      Great news on Jamie Raskin. Every kind of cancer gets different treatments of course, and wow, his course of treatment was fast. When western medicine knows what to do, it is incredibly powerful stuff.

      @Shana: Congrats to you, too. I had my right breast loped off ten years ago, been on an estrogen blocker ever since. At first, it was only for five years, then I was told ten, now it appears open-ended. Treatment protocols are ever-evolving.

      CaseyL

      That’s excellent news about Jamie Raskin.  He’s been through way too much.  It’s about time the Universe smiled on him.

      Ohio Mom

      In other happy news, both AARP and The Arc (disability rights and advocacy) sent me emails announcing Biden just signed an executive order “that includes more than 50 directives to federal agencies, which will:

      Make child care and long-term care for people with disabilities more accessible and affordable.

      Improve job quality for care workers, including leveraging Medicaid funding to ensure there are enough home care workers to provide care to seniors and people with disabilities enrolled in Medicaid.”

      TL/dr: One of the parts of Build Back Better that got left on the cutting room floor was increased funding for the home health aides who enable the elderly and people with disabilities  to live in their homes, in their communities, rather than be institutionalized.

      It’s a terribly paid job and there are huge staffing shortages because you make more money in fast food. I am not sure how pay gets raised without Congress passing legislation but whatever this executive order accomplishes is a step in the right direction.

      As Speaker Hakeem Jeffries has pointed out, Democrats deliver.

      Geminid

      There was a development in the Turkish Presidential election a couple nights ago. Kemel Kilicdorglu, President Erdogan’s principle opponent, gave a televised talk from his book-lined study about his affiliation with the Alevi religious minority. It’s a Muslim sect, but Alevis have been persecuted by the majority in the past. I don’t know what the political consequences will be, but Kilicdorglu sure has a lot of books!

      The election will be held May 14. An April MetroPoll survey showed a neck-and-neck race, with Kilicdorglu polling a little over 42% and Erdogan a little under. Votes for a third and forth candidate will likely hold the leader under 50%, in which case there will be a runoff May 28.

      FastEdD

      Good on ya, Rep. Raskin, you’re one of the good guys. We need you! Take it from me – even though you’ve gone through Hell and recovered, there’s no guarantee cancer won’t come back. It took my partner Ginger last year and we fought it for 12 years. Get tested. Constantly. Amen to the Fuck Cancer. With a rusty farm implement. Twice on Sundays.

      geg6

      Excellent news!  My sister just finished a pretty brutal treatment for breast cancer (two kinds of chemo, immunotherapy and radiation) and her hair, lashes and brows are finally growing back.  She, too, has been tentatively declared cancer free.

      piratedan

      @RaflW: that’s how they’ve made their money, holding cable companies and streamers hostage for a higher fee.  The world we be a better place if they were universally told to fuck off.  You want me to pay you more in order for you to lie to people and watch the country go down the shitter?  Granted, we’re talking about cable and media companies, so who knows….

      My understanding is that Fox already costs three times as much, but that was before they starting killing off their audience and have now been shown to be “un-newsworthy”, unsure if that reduces their clout with the business powers that be.

