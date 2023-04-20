And some great news from Jamie Raskin!

The Hill

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) has said Friday will be his final treatment of chemotherapy for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, which he was diagnosed with late last year.

“On Friday is my very last session. The doctors tell me the chemotherapy has extinguished the cancer cells, at least as far as they can tell,” Raskin said Thursday in a virtual event with the Progressive Change Institute.

“It’s almost extinguished me in the process, but I’m hanging in there. I’m gonna make it through,” the congressman said. He quipped that doctors have promised him that “my eyelashes and my eyebrows and my hair will come back one day soon, so fingers crossed there.”

Open thread.