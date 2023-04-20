SpaceX's Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, briefly takes flight then explodes in midair on first launch attempt https://t.co/7fPWwnLKE0 pic.twitter.com/2yZpePHMJJ
— CNN (@CNN) April 20, 2023
Still a few bugs in the system!
[TWITTER HQ, INT.]
Ha ha ha, they must all be tearing their hair out over the loss of their precious blue checks! The subscriptions will come pouring in any minute now!
Any…
Minute…
Now…
You guuuuuuuys.
— @[email protected] (@normative) April 20, 2023
Also breaking: Apartheid Princeling’s tiny heart.
even though that's probably part of what got us here
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) April 20, 2023
Yes, I’m sad for the science guys, but not a big enough person to resist the easy target.
NO RESPECT!
NO WAY ELON ADDED ME TO HIS CIRCLE pic.twitter.com/VgIhMqws0Z
— albert (@albert12798) April 20, 2023
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings