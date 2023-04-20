Biden: Maga Republicans are threatening to default on the national debt.. unless I agree to all these whacko notions they have. pic.twitter.com/NbxqsZLvzf — Acyn (@Acyn) April 19, 2023

GOP Plan…Blackmail America! Give us what we want or will hurt you. House GOP unveils bill to cut spending, lift debt ceiling. Here’s how. https://t.co/gnhUQU2Lgg — Bob Hall (@BobHallReboot) April 20, 2023



Gift link. The Washington Post, as the company paper for the town whose main industry is national politics, is usually a pretty good source for actual details rather than preferred arguments.



McCarthy’s plan would mean that Congress would battle over the debt limit again in 2024 — since he is looking at $1.5T increase or suspending until end of March next year https://t.co/GyFUaKgEpF — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 19, 2023

Speaker McCarthy releases 320-page debt limit bill Asked him if they'd follow regular order and move it through committee and have open amendment process as they vowed to do with bills "I'll bring it to the floor like we promised," he saidhttps://t.co/4sI0ufs85f — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 19, 2023

INSIDER – "Americans could see their student debt, car, and mortgage payments surge because of Republicans' 'flirtation with the default,' top Democrat Hakeem Jeffries says" https://t.co/xCVP1NOfmS — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) April 19, 2023

Who will go hungry under the MAGA plan to cut food assistance? Seniors, veterans, and foster youth. You heard me right.https://t.co/DAYXaTmnBv — Katherine Clark (@WhipKClark) April 19, 2023

Just when President Biden and Democrats delivered 12 million jobs and lowered health care costs to give some breathing room to working families, extreme Republicans threaten a default that would force brutal cuts to lifelines families need. NO #RepublicanDefaultDisaster! -NP — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) April 19, 2023

This is confirmed: House Republicans make no carve-out for vets, their bill says VA must be cut by 22% or they will destroy the economy. Unconscionable. https://t.co/NlZf8zNPVS — Jesse Lee (@JesseLee46) April 19, 2023

At least one McCarthy challenger has laid down her marker:

Nancy Mace ‘leaning no’ on McCarthy debt limit package: “I was a no yesterday and I'll be a no until I fully read the package“ “I am concerned always. You know, I don't know why balancing the budget over the next decade can't be part of the conversation." pic.twitter.com/tN4tdF0jBZ — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 20, 2023

But Squeaker McCarthy can always count on his good friends in the Very Respectable Media…