Thursday Morning Open Thread: Once Again, C.R.E.A.M.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Once Again, C.R.E.A.M.

61 Comments

Gift link. The Washington Post, as the company paper for the town whose main industry is national politics, is usually a pretty good source for actual details rather than preferred arguments.

At least one McCarthy challenger has laid down her marker:

But Squeaker McCarthy can always count on his good friends in the Very Respectable Media…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    61Comments

    2. 2.

      Wanderer

      The former guy and the refacistcan party supporting him continue to be a nightmare come to life.  As with every other r presidency the r party eagerly, happily increased debt spending while cutting taxes making payment of said debt harder and harder. President Biden is being kind when he describes their demands as “wacky”.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      McCarthy told his leadership team that he wants to release bill text Wednesday detailing his party’s plan to raise the national debt limit & is pushing for a floor vote next week

      He’s releasing it on Wednesday and wants a vote by Friday.

      He couldn’t get elected Speaker than quickly.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Hildebrand

      So, how do we get to a clean increase?  What is the mechanism to get to there?  Because, right now, I don’t see how we get there.

      And yes, I know, it’s happened in the past, but we are off the map with the broad array of crazies in the Republican caucus. It feels different.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Tony Jay

      McCarthy constantly wears the expression of a man who has just returned from a 12 hour round-trip to pick up a Dulcolax prescription with the car radio stuck on ‘The Very Best of Coldplay’, only to find that his wife has won them front row tickets to their next concert.

      Not surprised he’s all yellow.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      lowtechcyclist

      Once again, what does ‘C.R.E.A.M.’ stand for?

      When we used to have a glossary, I looked it up a couple of times, but have long since forgotten. So many damned acronyms!  But I looked for the glossary in the right-hand column where all the other resources are listed, and don’t see it anywhere, so I assume it’s gone.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Edmund dantes

      Crazily I don’t see how we get any clean debt ceiling increase with McCarthy as Speaker. I’m sure there are at least 5-10 House GOP that don’t care if we default if they don’t get everything they want.

      So we get to the end game. McCarthy finally realizes (huge assumption) that he doesn’t really want to blow it all up. He can’t come out with some compromise clean lift with the “moderate” GOP and full Dem votes that doesn’t immediately result in a motion to vacate from the crazies.

      We either come out the other side of this with the government defaulting on its debt or with a new speaker.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      RedDirtGirl

      I have to look that CREAM acronym up every time I see it. In fact I’ve forgotten it again while typing this comment. I’m not meant to be in the 1%.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Ohio Mom

      SNAP is free money for supermarkets and indirectly, the companies that grow, produce, package, distribute, etc. food. That adds up to big money, even as the amount individuals receive is paltry.

      It’s become a cliche but the cruelty is the point.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      JMG

      @Hildebrand: The simplest and IMO best way for a clean debt limit increase is for Biden to simply ignore the GOP, cite the 14th amendment provision that US debts cannot be challenged, and continue with business as usual. Let the GOP howl. This would also cause Manchin and Sinema to howl, and the usual hand-wringers caucus among Democratic legislators to do so vigorously, but “I will protect our economy and government come what may strikes me as a strong political position.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      satby

      @Ohio Mom: and several states (IN is one) have programs that boost snap benefits at farmers markets for buying food.  It started as an agricultural support program after all, giving away surplus milk and cheese to prop up prices.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      satby

      @Baud: if only there was some industry that could inform people on the outcomes of policies proposed instead of just replaying sound bites of what politicians say. Think of the benefit to society!

      Edit: to be clear, I know that quoting opposing politicians seems like information, but with a polarized society primed by lying “news” orgs, it just feeds the both sides lie meme.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Baud

      @satby:

      The media could be better, but in this case, I think the problem is with the people.  Too many take good government for granted and only respond when things go wrong.

      See also, abortion.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Jeffro

      @Hildebrand:how do we get to a clean increase?  What is the mechanism to get to there?  Because, right now, I don’t see how we get there.

      I think it’ll take a dozen or so GOP House members to defect and agree to vote with the Dems for a clean raise, right?

      Reply
    33. 33.

      WV Blondie

      One of the things that Biden and the Dems should have done when they held the trifecta before the 2022 midterms is cancel the debt ceiling law – passed more than 80 years ago! – so the metaphorical gun is taken off the table altogether. Perhaps add it to the wishlist for something to do after the 2024 elections (fingers crossed)?

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Sean

      @Jeffro:

      I think it’ll take a dozen or so GOP House members to defect and agree to vote with the Dems for a clean raise, right?

      but how would that come to the floor? It won’t with McCarthy as speaker. They’d have to vacate and replace with a speaker who’d bring it to the floor which isn’t going to happen, or a discharge petition which also probably isn’t going to happen because of the hurdles it would face timing wise. I think the most likely outcome is we default. Biden may have a plan for that eventuality, but it’s looking like that’s where we are headed.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Amir Khalid

      Hello, everyone. I’m just back from an unexpected few days in hospital for severe dehydration and exhaustion.

      I have sad news.  My niece Ina was supposed to foster Agent Scully during my hospital stay, so she’d have Ina’s own new calico kitten for company. But then Agent Scully took sick and had to be admitted to a vet hospital. She was diagnosed with bronchitis. She died yesterday.

      She was a sweet mischievous little thing, and we were just starting to get bonded. Now I’ve lost my baby giirl.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      lowtechcyclist

      Krugman:

      But there are three possible Plan Bs for the Biden administration if Congress can’t reach a deal to lift the debt ceiling, Krugman said:

      Invoke the 14th Amendment: the post-Civil War addition to the Constitution ensures equal protection under the law but also says the integrity of the nation’s public debts “shall not be questioned.”

      Mint a $3 trillion platinum coin: The Treasury Department has the authority to mint commemorative coins. A $3 trillion platinum coin could be deposited at the Federal Reserve to pay off national debts. The Fed would then sell some of its bond portfolio, which in effect means the US is borrowing money through an alternative method.
      Issue premium bonds: Such bonds would off an unusually large annual interest payment. The US Treasury could auction them for well above their face value. Krugman said this is a way to borrow money without technically adding to the national debt burden.

      “All of these plans have drawbacks, and considered in isolation they each sound a bit silly. But they should be graded on a curve – compared not with normal fiscal management, but with the catastrophic consequences if the US government simply stops paying its bills,” he said.

      I gather the idea behind the premium bonds is that, since they would sell for more than their face value, the debt would go up by the face value of the bonds but the money in the Treasury would increase by a greater amount than their face value, so that would count as a net reduction of the debt.

      The downside is that we’d have to pay off the higher interest when it came due.  So it strikes me as more of a way to buy time than anything else.

      How much time?  Just a year – once the first interest payment becomes due, it starts costing real money. and increasing the debt faster than would otherwise happen.

      I’m still for trying the platinum coin first.  Yes, it’s gimmicky, but that shouldn’t be a strike against it: it’s an artificial solution to an artificial problem, which is what the debt limit is.  And if it works (IOW, the Fed accepts the coin, and it survives any court challenges), it’s essentially solved the problem: the government can mint as many of them in the future as it will need.

      Worst case:  it fails, and we move on to trying the next thing, presumably the bonds.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Steeplejack

      @JMG:

      At this point I agree with this. I’m sure there are some legal niceties that would have to be ironed out 😺, but the eternal “debt-ceiling crisis but only with a Dem president” has gone beyond farcical into the existential, what with the House GQP cosplaying as a baboon troop.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Geminid

      @Edmund dantes: That is one scenario: a reorganization of the House after 5 or more Republicans defect. I think the problem will be resolved in a different way, but it would be fun to watch those Freedon Caucus clowns react to seeing the rule they thought would control McCarthy used to blow up their Majority.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      satby

      @Amir Khalid: I’m so sorry Amir. A sad Eid al fitr for you. Sometimes we can only accept that their little souls enjoyed the love of a home for a short time instead of never. And that is still a small blessing.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      lowtechcyclist

      @JMG:

      The simplest and IMO best way for a clean debt limit increase is for Biden to simply ignore the GOP, cite the 14th amendment provision that US debts cannot be challenged, and continue with business as usual. Let the GOP howl. This would also cause Manchin and Sinema to howl, and the usual hand-wringers caucus among Democratic legislators to do so vigorously, but “I will protect our economy and government come what may strikes me as a strong political position.

      I think this is a last resort, because it takes us into unknown territory.  The GOP would challenge it, which would be a weak political position – going to court to force a debt default, AYFKM?! – but they’d do it.  And the Bogus Scotus might just rule their way.

      At which point either we’re in default, or Biden thumbs his nose at the Court and keeps on paying the bills anyway.  But that latter puts us into really dangerous territory: once a Dem President ignores a Supreme Court ruling, Rethug governors will be next, let alone a future Rethug president.

      Reply

