    61Comments

    6. 6.

      Victor Matheson

      @Shalimar: I am 100% with you there. Affordable and reliable rocketry is an important good, and it would be nice if the world had it even if Musk is one of the big beneficiaries of it.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      dmsilev

      Most rockets go boom or similar on the first launch test. And this monstrosity is really really complex, so not at all surprising that it didn’t work quite right. So, meh, whatever. Enjoy the snarking on Elon Musk’s Hellsite.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      twbrandt

      “Rapid unscheduled disassembly” is certainly one way to put it.

       

      As if the flight test was not exciting enough, Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation
      — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 20, 2023

      Reply
    16. 16.

      bbleh

      There’s a … whatchacallit … meta-something … meta-for? here, right

      @twbrandt:  “rapid unscheduled disassembly” is something that happens to me about every other afternoon.  This is … more.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Matt McIrvin

      I’ve wondered for a while if Starship is the program SpaceX keeps going to keep Elon Musk out of the business that pays the bills.

      It concerns me that NASA’s Artemis program chose a Starship-derived lunar lander and I’ve been wondering if there are plans to change that. I haven’t heard a lot about it lately and it always seemed like the sketchiest part of the project.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      kindness

      From what I read, this rocket is using a new technique in separating the 1st stage from the 2nd.  In this case the 2nd stage failed to separate and (apparently) when the 2nd stage’s rockets ignited it exploded the whole thing.

      Needz moar drawing boards.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Llelldorin

      I’m surprised the range officer let that go as long as they did. That flight hit “we are not going to space today,” at about the 3m mark.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      The Moar You Know

      The range officer blew it up when it was obvious (and it was obvious for quite a while) that the rocket was just spinning out of control and wouldn’t separate.  That’s why the put the self-destruct stuff in rockets in the first place.

      The weird thing is that it would not separate.  That’s pretty much a rocketry 101 job and SpaceX has not had a problem with it before.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Dangerman

      @kindness:  In this case the 2nd stage failed to separate and (apparently) when the 2nd stage’s rockets ignited it exploded the whole thing.

      Pure guess, but I’m gonna say Range Safety Officer pushed the big red button labelled “Boom”. Looked out of control for a moment.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      dmsilev

      @kindness: No, the second stage never lit. The “flight termination system” triggered, which is rocket-speak for “we told the thing to blow itself up, and it did”.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Bugboy

      From SpaceX Twitter:

      …Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly…

      Pretty amazing way to say “it blew up”?

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Matt McIrvin

      All that said… yeah, this kind of thing is pretty normal for an early test launch of a rocket. You expect some of them to blow up. One of the big problems with the Shuttle program was that the whole project depended on fantasy assumptions that that wouldn’t happen– they couldn’t even launch without a crew, and after the first few flights there was no escape system.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      MobiusKlein

      @kindness: ​
       
      I imagine the RCA (root cause analysis) board will be busy for many months.
      For the rest of the commentariate, it’s way too early to point a finger at what went wrong.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      jonas

      @dmsilev: That’s pretty much what I’ve been reading as well. Folks who know rocket engineering say that this was actually a pretty remarkable flight even if it did break up eventually. It’s not uncommon for the first couple of test shots to just blow up on the launch pad.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Layer8Problem

      “No, y’see the problem was ALL YOU HATERZ who aren’t showing Elon enough love for his mad engineering skilz!!  If you had believed, it would still be up there!”

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Tony G

      @Shalimar: Should a profit-seeking corporation, which is incentivized to cut corners on safety precautions be building and launching rockets?  I know that we must obey the Invisible Hand, but still …

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Layer8Problem

      @Baud:  “Due to overwhelming customer demand, we’ve extended our innovating past Ludicrous Mode with our new Boom Mode!”

      Reply
    47. 47.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly

      Things go up, they come down in smaller pieces. No one can explain these things.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Shalimar

      @Tony G: They have done a better job than any other organization the last decade.  I’m with you.  I would prefer NASA to remain in control of the whole design and build process.  But that ship sailed a long time ago.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      Starship is also a lofty title for a vehicle that only has a hope of reaching one star, the only star we ever could have reached.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Maxim

      My brain keeps trying to read the first part of the headline in the photo as “SpaceX’s unscrewed Starship” which is not a phrase I really want to interpret.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Timill

      @jonas: Yup: it didn’t destroy the launch pad, and the booster actually lit enough engines and flew pretty much as planned.

      Boom later is pretty much expected, so a good result all round.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Seanly

      I’m reminded of the story my materials science professor told about early US rocketry. In his telling, admirals & generals wanted the BEST steel for the piping in the rockets in the 1950s. Stainless steel was the most expensive so of course it must be the best! But the material got brittle at cold temperatures  such as when rocket fuels are pressurized. Then they try pumping cold fuels at high pressures and the pipes burst and kablooey.
      I’m not sure how true his story was as I think he was trying to impart that you need to pick the metal as balancing strength, ductility and behavior in the expected environmental conditions.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Baud: Speaking of “Woke”, I’m reading a great book titled Mothers of Conservatism: Women & The Postwar Right by Michelle M. Nickerson that chronicles the rise of Housewife Populism in Southern California in the 1950’s and chapter two is notes that when looking at their own words for what drove them, one of the most common metaphors that comes up again and again is that of a great political awakening (to the threats of Communism, Progressive Education, Integration etc.). They don’t use the word “woke” but it’s all essentially the same damn concept of suddenly becoming aware and spurred to action.  They also created the template for the school board bullying that we are now seeing about woke-ness, all across the country.  The War on (Liberal, Racial, Trans etc.) Woke-ness, literally started from (Conservative) Woke-ness.

      Reply

