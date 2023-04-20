Twitter gonna be lit today
Welp
by John Cole| 61 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads, Clown Shoes
by John Cole| 61 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads, Clown Shoes
Shalimar
I want SpaceX to do well even though I loathe the twit who owns 45% of it. This isn’t good.
Baud
I blame woke people.
Speaking of clown shoes:
Exclusive: Election denier Mike Lindell offered $5 million to anyone who could prove him wrong. An arbitration panel just ruled he must pay. https://t.co/p9yA0brkj6— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 20, 2023
Manyakitty
Rocket go boom.
MT
Compared to Musk’s other business ventures, the launch was a huge success!
john (not mccain)
Too bad Elon wasn’t on board
Baud
Hahahaha.
hells littlest angel
I warned them not to put it in self-driving mode.
Baud
I’m glad it was unmanned. But this stuff happens. See space shuttle.
NotMax
“Abort! Abort!”
“Nuh uh, dude. This is Texas.”
Thor Heyerdahl
It lost its blue checkmark?
dmsilev
Most rockets go boom or similar on the first launch test. And this monstrosity is really really complex, so not at all surprising that it didn’t work quite right. So, meh, whatever. Enjoy the snarking on Elon Musk’s Hellsite.
“Rapid unscheduled disassembly” is certainly one way to put it.
As if the flight test was not exciting enough, Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 20, 2023
Fraud Guy
I guess it’s tomorrow:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-pzKg7IxhNA
Matt McIrvin
I’ve wondered for a while if Starship is the program SpaceX keeps going to keep Elon Musk out of the business that pays the bills.
It concerns me that NASA’s Artemis program chose a Starship-derived lunar lander and I’ve been wondering if there are plans to change that. I haven’t heard a lot about it lately and it always seemed like the sketchiest part of the project.
Dangerman
Oh, sure, Brilliant. Let’s test a new rocket on 4/20 when everyone is higher than shit.
Manyakitty
@Dangerman: lol. And yesterday was bicycle day.
kindness
From what I read, this rocket is using a new technique in separating the 1st stage from the 2nd. In this case the 2nd stage failed to separate and (apparently) when the 2nd stage’s rockets ignited it exploded the whole thing.
Needz moar drawing boards.
Llelldorin
I’m surprised the range officer let that go as long as they did. That flight hit “we are not going to space today,” at about the 3m mark.
The Moar You Know
The range officer blew it up when it was obvious (and it was obvious for quite a while) that the rocket was just spinning out of control and wouldn’t separate. That’s why the put the self-destruct stuff in rockets in the first place.
The weird thing is that it would not separate. That’s pretty much a rocketry 101 job and SpaceX has not had a problem with it before.
Betty Cracker
I immediately looked to the east to see the kerblooey cloud, but this was launched in Texas.
Bugboy
From SpaceX Twitter:
…Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly…
Pretty amazing way to say “it blew up”?
planetjanet
Jack E. Smith has me rolling on the floor this morning.
https://twitter.com/7Veritas4/status/1649062062922911744?s=20
Wag
Kinda like the bird app over the past several months…
Mike in NC
President DeFascist will name Elon Musk (AKA Leon Skum) as head of NASA.
Matt McIrvin
All that said… yeah, this kind of thing is pretty normal for an early test launch of a rocket. You expect some of them to blow up. One of the big problems with the Shuttle program was that the whole project depended on fantasy assumptions that that wouldn’t happen– they couldn’t even launch without a crew, and after the first few flights there was no escape system.
Baud
the big red button labelled “Boom”.
Coming soon to Tesla as an optional add-on.
West of the Rockies
Is there any video of the explosion?
@planetjanet: that is hilarious!
Tony G
Must be a glitch in the Full Self Rocketing software. It will be fixed by the next upgrade.
Layer8Problem
“No, y’see the problem was ALL YOU HATERZ who aren’t showing Elon enough love for his mad engineering skilz!! If you had believed, it would still be up there!”
Tony G
@Layer8Problem: We all should have clapped louder.
The Kropenhagen Interpretation
Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly
Things go up, they come down in smaller pieces. No one can explain these things.
The Kropenhagen Interpretation
Starship is also a lofty title for a vehicle that only has a hope of reaching one star, the only star we ever could have reached.
Steeplejack
There is a video in this tweet.
Maxim
My brain keeps trying to read the first part of the headline in the photo as “SpaceX’s unscrewed Starship” which is not a phrase I really want to interpret.
West of the Rockies
Quick, everybody say, “I do believe in Elon!”
West of the Rockies
Thank you, Steeplejack.
The Kropenhagen Interpretation
Seanly
I’m reminded of the story my materials science professor told about early US rocketry. In his telling, admirals & generals wanted the BEST steel for the piping in the rockets in the 1950s. Stainless steel was the most expensive so of course it must be the best! But the material got brittle at cold temperatures such as when rocket fuels are pressurized. Then they try pumping cold fuels at high pressures and the pipes burst and kablooey.
I’m not sure how true his story was as I think he was trying to impart that you need to pick the metal as balancing strength, ductility and behavior in the expected environmental conditions.
scav
Live by the hype, die by the hype.
Layer8Problem
@The Kropenhagen Interpretation: And if it does reach that star, it’ll turn into, like, glowing plasma, right? That’s going to really mess up the reusability but if he’s doing the piloting I’m all for it.
The Kropenhagen Interpretation
@Layer8Problem: If Elon is piloting, it will turn into dull plasma.
UncleEbeneezer
@Baud: Speaking of “Woke”, I’m reading a great book titled Mothers of Conservatism: Women & The Postwar Right by Michelle M. Nickerson that chronicles the rise of Housewife Populism in Southern California in the 1950’s and chapter two is notes that when looking at their own words for what drove them, one of the most common metaphors that comes up again and again is that of a great political awakening (to the threats of Communism, Progressive Education, Integration etc.). They don’t use the word “woke” but it’s all essentially the same damn concept of suddenly becoming aware and spurred to action. They also created the template for the school board bullying that we are now seeing about woke-ness, all across the country. The War on (Liberal, Racial, Trans etc.) Woke-ness, literally started from (Conservative) Woke-ness.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings