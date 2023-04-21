An easy target to start the weekend. Those who have been favored by the Trickster God too often come to believe that their luck is earned, that they are entitled, only to discover that Murphy is a capricious benefactor…

?? From @Breakingviews: Tesla’s key margin gauge tumbled as it slashed prices to boost sales. Sagging growth leaves much riding on the promise of new models to fend off rising technological and competitive threats, says @JMAGuilford. https://t.co/96llIw18hY $TSLA pic.twitter.com/rV3CHVtUut — Reuters (@Reuters) April 20, 2023

His funders are getting cranky, according to Bloomberg:

A group of Tesla Inc. investors has accused the company of mismanagement and is seeking a meeting with its board to discuss the performance of Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk. The 17 shareholders, who hold more than $1.5 billion of Tesla stock, said Musk is distracted by his commitments to other companies and must be reined in, according to an open letter they sent to Chairwoman Robyn Denholm and Director Ira Ehrenpreis Friday. They want the board to come up with a plan to do so and seek to remove directors too closely tied to the CEO… While governance complaints are nothing new for Tesla, they only add to the list of challenges facing the EV maker. Earlier this week, the company reported lackluster first-quarter earnings after aggressive price cuts it undertook to fend off competitors squeezed profits. Musk said he plans to slash prices further, even if it hurts margins, sending the stock plunging more than 10% on Thursday. Amalgamated Bank, New York City pension funds and other signatories to the letter want Musk to focus so he can navigate the increasingly competitive EV market and regulatory scrutiny. The company is facing probes by the US Department of Justice, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and California’s Department of Motor Vehicles over its autopilot system. While Tesla’s stock plummeted Thursday, the billionaire CEO was watching a rocket from another company he founded and runs — SpaceX — explode above Boca Chica, Texas, shortly after liftoff. The Austin, Texas-based carmaker is now worth half its $1.2 trillion market cap on April 4, 2022, when Musk first disclosed his stake in Twitter Inc., the investors pointed out. He ultimately bought the social media company and has run it since October…

Elon Musk pins hopes on full self-exploding cars, mirroring new line of rockets https://t.co/TiukM7EIuh — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) April 21, 2023

one funny thing about this firm trying to fleece retail investors is that even *they* won’t pretend they think the cybertruck is coming out any time soon https://t.co/QnB1fDyfzo pic.twitter.com/VKawwLh5yO — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) April 20, 2023

Tesla disclosed to US regulators another fatal crash involving automated driver-assist systems, bringing its total to 17 since June 2021 https://t.co/D8rJZrMObo — Bloomberg Markets (@markets) April 17, 2023



On the other hand, Tesla *did* just score a win on one of the resulting lawsuits — as far as I can tell, on the grounds that LOL, you believed Musk’s sales pitch, loser!