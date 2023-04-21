I apologize for harping on the shitty Florida governor yet again, but I despise the man on a deep and personal level, so the recent GOP backbiting has me as high on schadenfreude as a sugared-up toddler after pounding three espressos at Legoland. And the hits just keep coming! Here’s an anecdote from Rep. David Trott (R-Mich.) in Politico Playbook:

“I sat right next to DeSantis for two years on the Foreign Affairs Committee, and he never said a single word to me…” “He’s got an ability to size up the electorate and figure out what issues and hot buttons he needs to press to advance his political ambitions,” Trott said. “There’s no question there’s a talent there. No taking that away from him.” But equally apparent to Trott was what DeSantis was missing. “If you’re going to go into politics, kind of a fundamental skill that you should have is likability. I don’t think [he] has that,” Trott said. “He never developed any relationships with other members that I know of. You’d never see him talking on the floor with other people or palling around. He’s just a very arrogant guy, very focused on Ron DeSantis.” Given that, Trott isn’t surprised that so many members of the Florida delegation are opting to endorse Trump over their own governor. “He wasn’t really liked when he was in Congress. And now it’s coming home to, you know, prove out as some of the Florida delegation endorsed Trump and and some of the donors, you know, think he’s kind of awkward in terms of how he interacts with them,” Trott said. “If his pre-presidential campaign was playing out differently, then I’d say, ‘Well, maybe he just didn’t like me.’ But I think there’s something more at work here.” In short, said Trott, “I think he’s an asshole. I don’t think he cares about people.”

The article also has an anecdote from GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who got a note from Trump when her father was killed in a car accident last year. DeSantis either outsourced the task to Tacky O or she took it upon herself to send condolences. From herself only. Anyway, Luna endorsed Trump.

There’s another Politico piece featuring Repub recriminations — this time from the still-supine lickspittles in the Florida statehouse, who are anonymously “deeply frustrated” and “worn out” by DeSantis:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ iron-clad grip on the Republican-controlled Legislature may be slipping amid growing frustration among GOP legislators. Republican lawmakers are stalling a handful of his key remaining legislative priorities with just weeks left in the annual session. And what started out as whispers in private about unhappiness over the governor are starting to become louder even though Republican lawmakers remain unwilling to speak out publicly against DeSantis because of his power and clout… Part of the angst has been sparked by a grinding session where legislators have pushed through bill after bill — and chewed up hours of contentious debate — that’s considered integral to DeSantis’ expected presidential campaign. DeSantis’ announcement this week that he wanted legislators to take aim again at Disney has irritated conservative Republicans loath to target private businesses. One GOP legislator privately said: “We’re not the party of cancel culture. We can’t keep doing this tit for tat.” The lawmaker was granted anonymity to speak freely about the GOP governor.

Over the past month or so, the bottom seemed to be dropping out of DeSantis’s as-yet-unannounced presidential bid — at first gradually with a drip-drip-drip, and now seemingly all at once, like a gelatinous blob of cheap chocolate pudding detaching from the bottom of an inverted plastic cup to hit the cafeteria floor with a nasty wet plop. Friends, it’s glorious!

Open thread!

PS: I never say never anymore about Repubs, so it’s possible DeSantis rebounds. I don’t think so, though. He was definitely overhyped, and it’s possible the political gossipmongers are overcorrecting now. But the flailing is real, and the flaws are fundamental.