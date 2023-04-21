Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Gradually, then all at once…

Gradually, then all at once…

by | 48 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

I apologize for harping on the shitty Florida governor yet again, but I despise the man on a deep and personal level, so the recent GOP backbiting has me as high on schadenfreude as a sugared-up toddler after pounding three espressos at Legoland. And the hits just keep coming! Here’s an anecdote from Rep. David Trott (R-Mich.) in Politico Playbook:

“I sat right next to DeSantis for two years on the Foreign Affairs Committee, and he never said a single word to me…”

“He’s got an ability to size up the electorate and figure out what issues and hot buttons he needs to press to advance his political ambitions,” Trott said. “There’s no question there’s a talent there. No taking that away from him.”

But equally apparent to Trott was what DeSantis was missing.

“If you’re going to go into politics, kind of a fundamental skill that you should have is likability. I don’t think [he] has that,” Trott said. “He never developed any relationships with other members that I know of. You’d never see him talking on the floor with other people or palling around. He’s just a very arrogant guy, very focused on Ron DeSantis.”

Given that, Trott isn’t surprised that so many members of the Florida delegation are opting to endorse Trump over their own governor.

“He wasn’t really liked when he was in Congress. And now it’s coming home to, you know, prove out as some of the Florida delegation endorsed Trump and and some of the donors, you know, think he’s kind of awkward in terms of how he interacts with them,” Trott said. “If his pre-presidential campaign was playing out differently, then I’d say, ‘Well, maybe he just didn’t like me.’ But I think there’s something more at work here.”

In short, said Trott, “I think he’s an asshole. I don’t think he cares about people.”

The article also has an anecdote from GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who got a note from Trump when her father was killed in a car accident last year. DeSantis either outsourced the task to Tacky O or she took it upon herself to send condolences. From herself only. Anyway, Luna endorsed Trump.

There’s another Politico piece featuring Repub recriminations — this time from the still-supine lickspittles in the Florida statehouse, who are anonymously “deeply frustrated” and “worn out” by DeSantis:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ iron-clad grip on the Republican-controlled Legislature may be slipping amid growing frustration among GOP legislators.

Republican lawmakers are stalling a handful of his key remaining legislative priorities with just weeks left in the annual session. And what started out as whispers in private about unhappiness over the governor are starting to become louder even though Republican lawmakers remain unwilling to speak out publicly against DeSantis because of his power and clout…

Part of the angst has been sparked by a grinding session where legislators have pushed through bill after bill — and chewed up hours of contentious debate — that’s considered integral to DeSantis’ expected presidential campaign. DeSantis’ announcement this week that he wanted legislators to take aim again at Disney has irritated conservative Republicans loath to target private businesses.

One GOP legislator privately said: “We’re not the party of cancel culture. We can’t keep doing this tit for tat.” The lawmaker was granted anonymity to speak freely about the GOP governor.

Over the past month or so, the bottom seemed to be dropping out of DeSantis’s as-yet-unannounced presidential bid — at first gradually with a drip-drip-drip, and now seemingly all at once, like a gelatinous blob of cheap chocolate pudding detaching from the bottom of an inverted plastic cup to hit the cafeteria floor with a nasty wet plop. Friends, it’s glorious!

Open thread!

PS: I never say never anymore about Repubs, so it’s possible DeSantis rebounds. I don’t think so, though. He was definitely overhyped, and it’s possible the political gossipmongers are overcorrecting now. But the flailing is real, and the flaws are fundamental.

  Barbara
  Baud
  BethanyAnne
  Betty Cracker
  Bill Arnold
  Butch
  Cameron
  Captain C
  CaseyL
  Chief Oshkosh
  clay
  Dangerman
  Dorothy A. Winsor
  Geminid
  Hoodie
  Josie
  Kristine
  Layer8Problem
  Leto
  MisterForkbeard
  MoCaAce
  mrmoshpotato
  OverTwistWillie
  OzarkHillbilly
  rikyrah
  Shakti
  smith
  Tony Jay
  waspuppet
  West of the Rockies

    48 Comments

    1. 1.

      Tony Jay

       

      A BREXITANIA NOTE

      The Life Cycle of Invertibrits

       

      It is a truth universally acknowledged that Qevin ‘Squeaker’ McCarthy, MAGOP House Speaker and an entity so completely the mirror opposite of his Democratic predecessor that he’s made of anti-matter, is a weak man. So weak that Mitch McConnell’s cooling corpse could take him in a fist fight. To get his hands on Nancy’s gavel he sold so much of himself to so many different people that he’s effectively a junk bond with a whiny voice. A shadow of a whisp of a theory of a person with the credibility of a Trumpian press-release.

      That said, he’s a monolith of towering authority next to the UK’s current Prime Minister.

      Like Qevin, Rishi ‘Squishy’ Sunak only achieved the office he now holds because someone had to fill the post and there were no other viable options for his fractured Party to coalesce around, but at least Qevin has some kind of like-minded constituency within the MAGOP he can rely on to say the right things when the life of a spineless punching-bag is getting him down. Sunak doesn’t even have that. His appeal to Tory Party MPs was that he’d come second to Liz ‘Please Lettuce Not’ Truss in their last leadership election and his previous job as a vicious investment banker for Goldman Sachs gave him a superficial (and most importantly, media-friendly) sheen of “he knows money” credibility they found attractive in the wake of Truss’ imposition of “a proper Conservative budget” crashing the UK’s economy and flushing £37 billion pounds down the drain.

      As a result, Squishy has the job, but his authority within the Party and over his Cabinet is pretty much zero. He’s got nothing in the way of patronage, no machine behind him, and he can’t build one because all he’s got to work with are the dregs left to him by Truss and Flobalob Johnson. Whereas Johnson wouldn’t sack Ministers because of the nature of the deal he’d struck with them when becoming Party Leader (we’re all in this together, don’t challenge me and you’ll be untouchable), and Truss, who almost certainly planned a mass sacrifice of anyone in the Cabinet she saw as a threat to her authority, ambitions and self-esteem (which means everyone, including the Downing St cat) wasn’t in office long enough to shed much blood, Sunak just doesn’t have the cojones.

      Case in point, one of Truss’ final acts was to sack the Johnson-appointed Home Secretary Suella ‘Wide-Eyed Zealot’ Braverman last October for violating the Ministerial code by leaking restricted documents through her own e-mail account. Sunak replaced Truss days later and one of his very first appointments was to bring back the manifestly unqualified Braverman after only six days in the wilderness and restore her to the Home Office, claiming that “she had had time to reflect on and understood her error”. No one bought it. He needed the acquiescence, if not the support, of the Hard Right loons who love Braverman’s full-throated parroting of wingnut fringe theories as Government policy, so back she came. One of the three biggest jobs in British politics and Sunak had to give it to a recently disgraced and barely competent junior assistant lawyer in order to curry favour with the worst people in the Tory Party.

      That’s how weak he was from Day One.

      Today we’ve had yet another example of how tandem inter pares Squishy really is. Five whole months ago it was announced that Dominic Raab, the peanut-headed steroid abuser who Sunak restored to the posts of Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister after Truss had booted him for insufficient loyalty, was being investigated on charges of bullying civil servants. If you think five months is a long time to spend on an inquiry like this, you’d be right, but it’s hardly surprising. Raab is an infamously unpleasant personality as well as being thicker than a stack of Tomahawk steaks, so he probably spent 19 of those 20 weeks accosting anyone who looked like they might be about to question his placid disposition, dragging them into the nearest toilet cubicle and flushing their heads down the bowl until they agreed that their dad was gay and their mum was, indeed, a dirty slag.

      OTOH, it could just have been that the inquiry kept on turning up new stories about Raab’s volcanic temper and tendency to throw both insults and nearby fruit-bowls at civil-servants who told him things he didn’t want to hear and couldn’t actually understand anyway. 25 different people across three Government departments eventually provided testimony about what a nasty little thug Raab was to work for, and the report was handed to Sunak yesterday.

      And he did… nothing. Cowardly little squish that he is, he had his spokespeeps mumble something about “reading the report carefully” and “giving the evidence all due consideration”, but really, he was just scared shitless of being in a room with Ragin’ Raab and his throbbing forehead vein. Paralysed with fear like a gerbil in Richard Gere’s dressing room, Sunak hid in his little cardboard fort under the Number 10 desk while the mockery grew louder at his inability to make an executive decision and Raab’s allies in the Party and the Media fed the beast with quotes about how he was definitely going to get “lawyered up” would “fight to the death” to preserve his position.

      It was all in vain, though. Late this morning Raab released a statement as charming and reality based as the man himself announcing that he was tendering his resignation, but not because he’d done anything wrong. Oh no, of course not. He was resigning to draw attention to the Woke, lefty, snowflake cowards who had cynically “lowered the threshold for what constitutes bullying” in order to smear him for “any unintended stress or offence that any officials felt, as a result of the pace, standards and challenge that I brought to MOJ.” He’s still at it now, claiming that there needs to be an inquiry into the sisister conspiracy of “unionised officials” organised against him and lying about the findings of the report. Exactly what you’d expect from the delusional creep whose previous moment of peak-Raabitude came when, as Foreign Secretary, he refused to cut short his Greek beach holiday to deal with the small matter of the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Even Flobalob had to demote him for that fuck up, which somehow breaks the space/time continuum by confirming that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was, in this particular case, a braver and more ethical man than… well… no… can’t do it.

      Thing is, how spineless do you have to be not to understand from the get-go that showing weakness like this doesn’t win you a single speck of respect? By freezing in the headlights and showing his belly over an issue as cut and dried as Raab’s persistent bullying, all Sunak has done is hand his rivals in the Party a stick with which to hammer his lacquered carapace into splintery pieces. One the one hand he’s a coward, on the other hand he’s a tool of the Wokeratti Left, on the third hand he’s a cynical mastermind prising ‘proper, British’ Ministers out of his cuckoo government so that he can replace them with Remainiacs who want to put us back under Euro-Communist domination! The coverage has already switched from “Will he sack Raab?” to “What did he know and why didn’t he sack him?”, and it’s only going to get worse.

      Give it a few days and ‘Squishy Rishi’ will be wishing he’d never got rid of his green card. Maybe Qevin would consider a bit of a job-share?

    Baud

      Baud

      One GOP legislator privately said: “We’re not the party of cancel culture. We can’t keep doing this tit for tat.”

      True, the GOP is the party of the cancel government.

    3. 3.

      Layer8Problem

      ” . . . what started out as whispers in private about unhappiness over the governor are starting to become louder even though Republican lawmakers remain unwilling to speak out publicly against DeSantis because of his power and clout…”

      “We gave him all his power and clout, and now he has all that power and clout, and now we’re regretting it! Who could have predicted this??”

    4. 4.

      mrmoshpotato

      I apologize for harping on the shitty Florida governor yet again

      Harp away!  DeathSantis deserves every word of disgust that’s thrown at his fucking fascist face!

    6. 6.

      OzarkHillbilly

      In short, said Trott, “I think he’s an asshole. I don’t think he cares about people.”

      He could have just said “He’s a republican.” That would cover all the bases by itself.

      And to repeat myself Betty, I ​just want to say thank you for that NYT Sandy Hook piece. Damned hard reading, tear rending at times. I can’t imagine going thru what those people did and in all likelihood are still going thru.

    Leto

      Leto

      All the early talk of Meatball Ron was, all the policies of Trumpov, none of the chaos. Turns out it’s all the chaos, basically same policies. And JFC that voice. Every time I hear it, it’s like the first time. Just whiny, nasal, grating…

      Also I’m out of the loop, but wtf is the thing with him and chocolate pudding? I missed something there because he’s being mocked as pudding fingers and I don’t know what people are talking about wrt.

    9. 9.

      Betty Cracker

      @Layer8Problem: Maybe I should have seen it coming, but I was a tad surprised at how quickly the state legislature rolled over for Pudd’n Boots. They’re a deeply corrupt, entrenched bunch that have been known to pummel each other to bits to hang onto their fiefdoms.

      I guess they bought the hype too.

    CaseyL

      CaseyL

      @Leto: He ate pudding with his fingers.  I don’t know the context (like, why didn’t he just get a spoon?) but that’s it. That’s the story.

    Barbara

      Barbara

      I wish I could say that the groundswell of disdain for DeSantis is due to his grotesque war on pregnant women and all transpeople, but it seems like on the Republican side of the equation, it turns out that going after Disney was a seriously stupid thing to do. DeSantis doesn’t know how to be subtle about these things in the way that Ronald Reagan was — he dog whistled enough to piss off Democrats and capture the hearts and minds of Southern voters without turning off Republicans who didn’t mainline bigotry and hate. It’s a different era.

      @Leto: ​Supposedly, he was served a pudding cup on a flight and ate it with his fingers rather than ask for a spoon.​

    12. 12.

      Layer8Problem

      @CaseyL:  Important man doing important things in a hurry, because important, so no time for niceties.  He probably doesn’t wash his hands after using the toilet either.

    13. 13.

      OverTwistWillie

      If this was a Democratic governor who was suffering from failure to launch, FOX would be piling on, and flogging some favorability poll with way sketchy cross-tabs.

    Kristine

      Kristine

      When bad things about GOPers from other GOPers start leaking out, you know the knives are out. When GOPers let themselves be quoted directly, it’s pretty much over.

    clay

      clay

      I don’t have a Twitter account and never will, but I have been in the habit of going to the site and searching up names whose posts I enjoy.

      I tried it today and the site is now insisting that I log in (or sign up) just to be able to use the search bar!  Guess what Twitter.. making your site harder to use is not going to entice anyone to jump aboard.

    Geminid

      Geminid

      @Betty Cracker: Those legislators weren’t so worn out a couple months ago when they thought DeSantis was headed for the White House. But now they’re really, really tired, and DeSantis is becoming a lame duck before his time.

    Dangerman

      Dangerman

      So, who is screwing DeSantis? Disney (i.e., The Mouse)? Trump (i.e., the Louse)? Melania (the Louse Spouse)? Mind boggles.

    19. 19.

      OverTwistWillie

      …and I see the majority of Democrats are fine with Joe, which translates to “despite some concerns” in the MSM.

      Jesus fuck with these people.

    waspuppet

      waspuppet

      DeSantis’ announcement this week that he wanted legislators to take aim again at Disney has irritated conservative Republicans loath to target private businesses.

      So is DeSantis not a conservative? What is he then? Seriously, what’s your word for him? Or is this just your continued effort to make “conservative” seem moderate and respectable?

    Butch

      Butch

      So joining Bobby Jindahl and Scott Walker as the next “rising star” anointed by the Beltway Media.  They never miss, do they?

    Leto

      Leto

      @clay: Twitter a few days ago rolled back the policy on dead naming trans folk. Previously using a trans persons former name was against tos, but good ole Elon changed that too. Nobody is coming back except the hate groups. They’re loving all the new changes.

    Baud

      Baud

      @Leto:

       

      Bye, Twitter. 🥺 The tipping point was having to pay for verification, when we feel we add a lot of value. We also feel solidarity with NPR, and share concerns about Twitter’s direction. You can find us on the blog and TikTok. If we join another platform, we’ll send word here. 🫡— SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) April 20, 2023

    26. 26.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @OverTwistWillie:

      If this was a Democratic governor who was suffering from failure to launch, FOX every media outlet would be piling on, and flogging some favorability poll with way sketchy cross-tabs.

      FTFY

    Hoodie

      Hoodie

      @Barbara: I suspect it’s not so much going after Disney as getting fucking owned by Disney. The Mouse basically took a big dump on him and didn’t even bother to wipe, so these GOP cretins probably feel they’re covered in feces by association. Add on top his arrogance, it’s not surprising they’re starting to sour on him. Above all, the GOP hates losers, and DeSantis is starting to smell like one.

    MoCaAce

      MoCaAce

      In short, said Trott, “I think he’s an asshole. I don’t think he cares about people.”

      As opposed to all of the likable empathetic republicans?

    Tony Jay

      Tony Jay

        He was definitely overhyped, and it’s possible the political gossipmongers are overcorrecting now. But the flailing is real, and the flaws are fundamental.

      Once the Media settle on a narrative that’s usually it as far as future coverage goes, and it’s looking like the Media are settling on “Not quite the ruthlessly efficient Heir to the Hair we were led to believe”. They’ll be looking at the donors recoiling from him and the distinct lack of enthusiasm amongst MAGAP pols as a piece with Tang’s gleeful hammering of D’Ron’s record and thinking it might be best to let this bubble burst on its own.

      If he displays a previously unseen ability to hit back hard at Tang and shake up a bit of fizz, and especially if he puts enough pressure on Disney that they give him some sort of ‘win’ to parade around, they might give him a second look, but it’s much more likely that any future stories about the Shame of Florida are going to concentrate on how he let the Media down by not being the candidate they desperately wanted him to be.

    31. 31.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Dangerman:

      So, who is screwing DeSantis? Disney (i.e., The Mouse)? Trump (i.e., the Louse)? Melania (the Louse Spouse)?

      I was told that whoever is screwing Meatball Ron, it ain’t Tacky O no mo’! Another Trump-like attribute of Pudd’n Boots? Or just a scurrilous rumor?

      I report, you decide!

    Shakti

      Shakti

      Whatever. I want to see something other than anonymous whining from their sinecures. We saw plenty of that with Trump and it’s not like that guy is likeable or grateful or a relationship builder either.  Neither was Cruz. But here’s the thing: some people wanted to watch Trump on tv once. DeSantis has the charisma of a whiny middle manager at a kid’s soft ball game and that’s after his wife’s contour lessons; and Cruz has the charm of a serial killer who doesn’t Duchenne smile.

      But when you gerrymander and voter suppress, charisma isn’t nearly as important. How do you explain Kemp winning over Abrams or DeSantis over Gillum and Crist?  I don’t think Luna cares about which names were on those notes. As an IG influencer, she just knows that Trump has brand recognition and DeSantis is fairly unknown outside of this state except to right wingers who pleasure themselves to OANN and Fox News.  (Luna is my rep, ugh.)

       

      I hate that fucker. A former coworker of mine went to Tallahassee to speak out against the drag bills, which passed. He was in Fort Myers when that hurricane hit.

    Leto

      Leto

      @Baud: Twitter did something last week that basically broke the National Weather Service’s  ability to alert people, through their various Twitter accounts for each city/region, and that functionality isn’t coming back. Idk. Maybe Apartheid Clyde could’ve rolled that $44B into more SpaceX R&D, or used that money to fix the reliability issues with Tesla… but here we are.

    clay

      clay

      @MoCaAce: A lot of Republicans can make people feel like they care about them, even if they don’t actually give a damn.  Trump certainly could do it, despite being a narcissistic sociopath. Bush Jr could as well.

      Desantis lacks the charm to even fake it.

    38. 38.

      West of the Rockies

      I think DePinhead and Pompeo are virtually the same:  arrogant,  aloof, seething with obvious disdain and meanness.  Neither look especially fit.  They do not smile easily or well.

      At least greedy Pompeo read the room and decided he was not the man for the (this) hour.  It’s enjoyable watching Puddin’ Boots step repeatedly on his own wee dick.

    Leto

      Leto

      @Tony Jay: most of the early “challengers” to Trumpov are hoping that he’ll self destruct. It’s the same playbook they tried in 2016 and it’s going the exact same way. Nobody is willing to directly engage with him, because they’re all cowards and they also want the MAGAt votes. Whatever; he’s the albatross around their collective necks and I can only hope they go all the way to the bottom of the Mariana  Trench.

    smith

      smith

      On the issue of DeSantis’ unlikeability: Is there any GQP pol who has what appears to be a genuine smile?  This struck me during the 2020 campaign, looking at the very warm smiles that you commonly see on both Biden and Harris. I couldn’t think of a single R pol whose smile wasn’t strained and halfway to a sneer.

      Unfortunately, what this says to me is that likeability isn’t a relevant quality for the goobers who vote R. They want the mean bastards, not anyone you could like or trust.

    rikyrah

      rikyrah

      In short, said Trott, “I think he’s an asshole. I don’t think he cares about people.”

       

      Ok, this cracked me up…LOL

       

      No fear at all of wannabe Mussolini of Florida to put that on the record.

    Tony Jay

      Tony Jay

      @Leto:

      It’s genuinely bizarre. Did Desantis think that Trump would have pulled out of the 2024 race by now? If not (and why would he think that) he had to have been told in no uncertain terms by professional political advisors that his only chance of getting past the tiger-striped tovarisch was by hammering him hard on his multiple betrayals of the MAGA faithful while presenting himself as the only True Conservative capable of leading those disappointed voters to the promised land of All The Bigotry, All The Time.

      It would have been a longshot and damned hard to pull off, but he didn’t even try, he’s just sort of stood there, mumbling into his booties about that mean ol’ mouse while Trump pisses on his chips and rubs ketchup into his hair.

    Leto

      Leto

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: the video game I play, along with a few others here (World of Warcraft), is going through a similar issue after they just forced a Return to Office order. Long story short, a lot of their good talent is leaving and it’s forcing the remaining people to essentially enter into crisis mode. It was a topic of discussion a few days ago on the Reddit sub thread, and bunch of IT people were talking about what that means:

      What some people might not get is that replacing a multi year experienced dev is a massive task, you cant just come in and work at full speed after a month, it takes a LONG time to get as good as a veteran dev.

      Personal experience tells me it takes about six months before you can get any use out of a new tech, engineer, IT support rep, etc. as they’re pretty much learning the existing projects, procedures, etc. In the meantime

      And gods help you if your senior team left in spite, you can expect uncommented code, outdated confluence articles and no training materials for new hires that are immediately at risk of burnout and quitting to something easier before you even get use out of them Your Devs aren’t replaceable easily, especially when dealing with a legacy engine running on LUACode and dependencies over a decade old

      I cannot emphasize this enough. Losing the lead engineer or the top performers ability is one issue, but losing the knowledge gained in just the past 5 years would be catastrophic to most complex development operations.

      You can’t duct tape in green talent and continue progress, you have to start over 99% of the time.

      It’s similar to when I was in the military, and I’m sure all the IT folks here can chime in with similar experience. He absolutely broke it, there was a mass exodus, and what remains is the shell as he tries to get new people in to figure shit out, as well as implement his “gRAnD ShtRaTuGeeH” of free speech utopia.

    Hoodie

      Hoodie

      @Leto: Given the current state of the GOP base, no one is going to dislodge Trump. His transgressive personality is the only thing that unites them. If you look under the covers (e.g., follow recent revelations re the TN legislature), you discover a rotten turd of garden variety corruption. Owning the libs is mostly about being able to arbitrarily exercise power with no consequences, so none of this is surprising. It’s what happens when you don’t have a legitimate argument.

    Cameron

      Cameron

      The guv should start looking for a little wingnut welfare at the MAGA Institute.  He isn’t going to be President, he isn’t going to be Senator, he can’t run for Governor again, and he’s already had his shot in the House.

    48. 48.

      MisterForkbeard

      One GOP legislator privately said: “We’re not the party of cancel culture. We can’t keep doing this tit for tat.”

      I’m sure everyone had a collective spit take at that sentence. And woe that our media can’t find the effort to contest that statement at all.

