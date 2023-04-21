TPM reporter Emine Yücel wrote a piece that shed some light on an issue we discussed here the other day vis-à-vis Dianne Feinstein’s absence on the Judiciary Committee and how Repubs are using it to keep Biden’s judicial picks from moving on to confirmation.

Feinstein offered to step aside temporarily, but Repubs balked and hinted they’d leverage their ability to gum up the works to force Dems to choose someone terrible, like Kyrsten Sinema.

I figured this was a flex aimed at blocking a temporary appointment and that if Feinstein resigned, the Dems would get to choose her replacement without Repub interference. Not so, according to Jon Tester:

Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) set off alarm bells around the Capitol on Wednesday when he told Politico that there’s a strong possibility Senate Republicans would refuse to fill the vacancy on the Judiciary Committee even if Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) were to resign. A senior aide to a Democratic senator said Tester’s comments generated intense speculation around the Capitol… However, top Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans have since confirmed they would not go that far. The reason for their reluctance is that blocking a replacement for a retiring senator would be a dramatic break from precedent.

Would that be a “dramatic break from precedent” like robbing President Obama of a SCOTUS pick after Scalia took a dirt nap, allegedly on the grounds that the presidential election was coming up a year later? And then turning around and ramming through an extremist nominated by Trump when Americans were already voting in an election that would kick Trump to the curb?

The article explains that GOP committee members Lindsey Graham and John Cornyn made mouth noises about following precedent and filling the vacancy if Feinstein resigns, but nobody in their right mind would trust either of those grinning, hypocritical vipers. Looks like Feinstein really is the indispensable woman she imagines herself to be, at least for the next year and change.

The more I learn about the arcane rules and customs of the U.S. Senate, the more surprised I am our government has more or less puttered along for 230-plus years without collapsing in a heap of total and irrevocable dysfunction. “World’s Greatest Deliberative Body” my ass — it’s a complete shit-show!

