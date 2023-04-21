Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

“Squeaker” McCarthy

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

Second rate reporter says what?

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

You are here: Home / Politics / Activist Judges! / Judiciary Committee Update

Judiciary Committee Update

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: , ,

TPM reporter Emine Yücel wrote a piece that shed some light on an issue we discussed here the other day vis-à-vis Dianne Feinstein’s absence on the Judiciary Committee and how Repubs are using it to keep Biden’s judicial picks from moving on to confirmation.

Feinstein offered to step aside temporarily, but Repubs balked and hinted they’d leverage their ability to gum up the works to force Dems to choose someone terrible, like Kyrsten Sinema.

I figured this was a flex aimed at blocking a temporary appointment and that if Feinstein resigned, the Dems would get to choose her replacement without Repub interference. Not so, according to Jon Tester:

Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) set off alarm bells around the Capitol on Wednesday when he told Politico that there’s a strong possibility Senate Republicans would refuse to fill the vacancy on the Judiciary Committee even if Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) were to resign. A senior aide to a Democratic senator said Tester’s comments generated intense speculation around the Capitol…

However, top Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans have since confirmed they would not go that far. The reason for their reluctance is that blocking a replacement for a retiring senator would be a dramatic break from precedent.

Would that be a “dramatic break from precedent” like robbing President Obama of a SCOTUS pick after Scalia took a dirt nap, allegedly on the grounds that the presidential election was coming up a year later? And then turning around and ramming through an extremist nominated by Trump when Americans were already voting in an election that would kick Trump to the curb?

The article explains that GOP committee members Lindsey Graham and John Cornyn made mouth noises about following precedent and filling the vacancy if Feinstein resigns, but nobody in their right mind would trust either of those grinning, hypocritical vipers. Looks like Feinstein really is the indispensable woman she imagines herself to be, at least for the next year and change.

The more I learn about the arcane rules and customs of the U.S. Senate, the more surprised I am our government has more or less puttered along for 230-plus years without collapsing in a heap of total and irrevocable dysfunction. “World’s Greatest Deliberative Body” my ass — it’s a complete shit-show!

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Betty Cracker
  • ghost of SAIFTF
  • Jeffg166
  • Nora
  • RaflW
  • Roger Moore
  • sdhays
  • The Moar You Know
  • trollhattan

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    1. 1.

      Nora

      If there were a vengeful God, both Lindsey Graham and John Cornyn would be struck by lightning for saying ANYTHING about following precedent, those lying liars. In fact, neither one of them would have been alive to make those absurd comments because they would have been blasted into ashes years ago.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      ghost of SAIFTF

      the evidence is in, and Sensible Centrists are where fucking fascists go to launder their extremism. cant be showing up with bloodstains. bad for business. usually.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Roger Moore

      The more I learn about the arcane rules and customs of the U.S. Senate, the more surprised I am our government has more or less puttered along for 230-plus years without collapsing in a heap of total and irrevocable dysfunction.

      The rules matter less than people’s willingness to make things work. As long as the large majority of people want the system to work, it’s possible to make even a pretty broken system work. If a substantial minority wants to break things, they can probably find the holes and pain points in just about any system. Yes, a really well designed system will mean you need a larger, meaner minority to really break things, but the biggest difference is that willingness.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      The Moar You Know

      I always recommend to anyone Robert Caro’s book #3 of his biography of LBJ, “Master of the Senate”, less for what it has to tell you about LBJ (there’s a total of four books and one still to come, hopefully) but for the absolutely exhaustive detail about how the United States Senate actually works (hasn’t changed much since the 1960s).

      It was a body formulated deliberately from its inception to not get anything done or allow anything to change.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      RaflW

      The great thing about puttering along for 230-plus years without collapsing in a heap of total and irrevocable dysfunction?

      We — us very lucky people — get to be the witnesses (and, in very bit parts, participants in) the collapse.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Betty Cracker

      @Roger Moore: I agree that people’s willingness to make things work is critical, but is it more important than the rules? I’m unconvinced on that point. The baked-in rules that structure the U.S. Senate disconnect votes from legislation by privileging land masses over human beings. That undermines democracy right out of the gate.

      Sure, it’s worse now that we have a full-time vandal party that actively sabotages the government. But the rules suck too because they empower the saboteurs to an irrational and anti-democratic degree.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      trollhattan

      Our paper kept out of the DiFi issue as long as they could (Sacramento!) but finally weighed in this week. They’re not wrong: it’s time. Past time.

      Sen. Dianne Feinstein has been a barrier-shattering force in California politics who will long be remembered for her leadership and legislative achievements during her 30 consequential years in the U.S. Senate. But since February, when she was diagnosed with shingles, Feinstein has been unable to perform her sworn duties. Though the shingles infection is not life-threatening, it can cause severe and painful complications in people over 60. Feinstein will be 90 in June, and she was hospitalized for a time in early March. During her absence from the Senate, the Judiciary Committee has been divided among 10 Republicans and 10 Democrats, stalling President Joe Biden’s judicial nominations. Feinstein would be the decisive vote if she were able to cast it and it takes 60 votes to change committee assignments. The Democrats don’t have 60 votes. Republicans are blocking Democratic efforts to replace Feinstein temporarily while her continued absence remains shrouded in silence. As of last week, Feinstein had missed 60 of 82 Senate votes.

      For the good of the people and for the sake of the important work frozen in her absence, Feinstein should retire now. We do not come to this belief capriciously, nor would we ever discount Feinstein’s singular legacy. Her story is remarkable. Feinstein burst onto the national stage in 1978 — and became the first woman to be mayor of San Francisco — after the shocking assassinations of Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk. In 1992, Feinstein and former Sen. Barbara Boxer became the first women elected to the U.S. Senate from California. There were only two women in the U.S. Senate before Feinstein arrived in January 1993. Now there are 25.

      In 2018, Feinstein teamed with then-Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to secure hundreds of millions of federal dollars for California water storage projects as well as desalination and water recycling programs. As a benefit to San Joaquin Valley farmers, her work also gave the federal government’s Central Valley Project and the State Water Project more flexibility to increase water deliveries through the massive pumps in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. In her heyday, Feinstein’s brand of bipartisan deal-making was celebrated, but that is no longer the case. She is now largely viewed by progressives as being too accommodating to Senate Republicans. Her friendships with Republican Senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Susan Collins from Maine became flashpoints when both voted to confirm judges Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. Both conservative jurists later voted to repeal Roe v. Wade. Feinstein is also the oldest current member of the U.S. Senate and the longest-serving woman in Senate history. Meanwhile, only a handful of acting senators have ever been older than Feinstein in the history of our nation.

      Age and partisanship are not good enough reasons to suggest that a senator of Feinstein’s stature — or any elected official, for that matter — should retire before completing a duly elected term in office. She simply is no longer physically able to meet the standard that she set during her long career. In fact, it was Boxer, Feinstein’s pioneering former colleague in the Senate, who summed up why Feinstein should retire now before her term is up next year. Boxer said that Feinstein once told her, “The longer you stay(in the Senate), the better you’ll feel, the more you’ll get done.” “She was right. There’s no question about it,” Boxer told the Bay Area News Group last week. “But having said that, you’ve got to be able to do the job.”

      As a consequence of Sen. Feinstein’s absence, Biden’s nominees are no longer moving quickly through the committee. Only judges with bipartisan support are advancing to floor votes before the full Senate. Republicans have already blocked a request by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to replace Feinstein on the Judiciary Committee. Sen. Graham, Feinstein’s longtime friend, objected to Schumer’s resolution to temporarily replace Feinstein, as did the entire GOP caucus. There is no other workaround. It’s difficult and poignant to recommend that Feinstein step down because of her admirable service and because of her deserved place among the most notable California legislators ever. But the voters of California deserve a senator who is able to execute her official duties effectively.

      The minuscule majority held by Democrats in the Senate cannot be sacrificed or endangered out of respect for one individual, no matter how noteworthy. One of the few Democrats to speak openly about why Feinstein needs to retire, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said, “While (Feinstein) has had a lifetime of public service, it is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties.” “Not speaking out undermines our credibility as elected representatives of the people,” Khanna said. It is no secret that Feinstein has suffered a cognitive decline in recent years. In 2020, Feinstein stepped down as the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee because of her mishandling of the U.S. Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett.

      As the Associated Press wrote at the time, “That tension came to a head at the Barrett hearings, when Feinstein closed out the proceedings with an embrace for Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and a public thanks to Graham for a job well done. Democrats fiercely opposed Barrett’s nomination to replace the late liberal icon Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.” Then in recent months, Democratic Reps. Katie Porter and Adam Schiff declared their intentions to seek Feinstein’s seat before she had officially relinquished it. Feinstein finally announced in February that she would retire at the end of her current term. (Rep. Barbara Lee of Oakland has subsequently announced that she is also running for Feinstein’s seat). Feinstein had hoped to serve until January of 2025 when she would be 91. But that eventuality can no longer be delayed. The senior senator could still step aside with honor by informing Gov. Gavin Newsom of her intentions to retire. Newsom has already said he would select a Black woman to finish out Feinstein’s term if she retired. Elected officials owe it to voters to “well and faithfully discharge the duties” of their office. Feinstein did so for decades with distinction and honor on behalf of the people of California and the United States of America.

      If she retired now, Feinstein’s final political act would preserve her legacy as a leader who remained faithful to her duties to the end. She could preserve and strengthen her rightful place not just in California history, but American history.

      https://www.sacbee.com/opinion/article274493596.html#storylink=cpy

      Reply
    9. 9.

      sdhays

      Good lord. Why does this shit have to be subject to a filibuster?

      Threaten the nuclear option. Even Manchin should (I know, I know) be persuadable that basic things like this shouldn’t be subject to filibuster if it’s going to be abused. If 50 Democrats say they’ll blow up the filibuster for the resolution to organize the Senate committees if Feinstein resigns and Republicans try to block her replacement, then the fuckers will back down. Or the filibuster takes another well-deserved hit.

      But in the interim, why can’t DiFi, who is a multi-millionaire, rent a lovely apartment near Capitol Hill and have herself wheeled in for critical votes? Why does she have to be completely checked out in California, unless she’s basically gone, in which case she just needs to resign no matter what the Republicans are threatening?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.