Elma
The last part of our tour took us to Saltillo, the capital and largest city of the northeastern Mexican state of Coahuila. It has a number of colleges and universities. It also has the nickname of Detroit of Mexico because many automobile factories are located there. We didn’t see much of the industrial area of the city. After a pleasant day in the city, we headed back to Texas. We got to the border in the middle of the night and were all required to get out of our nice warm bus and go stand in the cold. Our tour director warned all of us not to move from the spot we were directed to stand, not to talk to anyone, not to take any pictures. Welcome to the USA!!
Although there are many institutions of higher education, I think these were high school kids who had just been let out for the day.
Afternoon in the Plaza de Armas
The fountain in the Plaza de Armas was not operating when we visited. Saltillo is at a relatively high elevation so the weather can get cold, which may be why the fountain was not working.
The Cathedral of Santiago Apostol. Flash photography was prohibited inside, so my non-flash pics are pretty blurry.
Some street musicians outside the Mercado. Eugene bought a white cowboy hat like the guitarist’s and wore it proudly for a long time.
Inside the Mercado. I love seeing places that look nothing like an American super market. I made the mistake here of using one of the few Spanish phrases I know and one of the merchants began to chat me up in Spanish. I had to reveal my pathetic ignorance.
We saw some building repair work using traditional adobe bricks.
