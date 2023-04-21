On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Elma

The last part of our tour took us to Saltillo, the capital and largest city of the northeastern Mexican state of Coahuila. It has a number of colleges and universities. It also has the nickname of Detroit of Mexico because many automobile factories are located there. We didn’t see much of the industrial area of the city. After a pleasant day in the city, we headed back to Texas. We got to the border in the middle of the night and were all required to get out of our nice warm bus and go stand in the cold. Our tour director warned all of us not to move from the spot we were directed to stand, not to talk to anyone, not to take any pictures. Welcome to the USA!!