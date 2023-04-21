Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Elma – Mexican Bus Trip Part Three

Elma

The last part of our tour took us to Saltillo, the capital and largest city of the northeastern Mexican state of Coahuila. It has a number of colleges and universities. It also has the nickname of Detroit of Mexico because many automobile factories are located there. We didn’t see much of the industrial area of the city.  After a pleasant day in the city, we headed back to Texas.  We got to the border in the middle of the night and were all required to get out of our nice warm bus and go stand in the cold.  Our tour director warned all of us not to move from the spot we were directed to stand, not to talk to anyone, not to take any pictures.  Welcome to the USA!!

On The Road - Elma - Mexican Bus Trip Part Three 8
Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico

Although there are many institutions of higher education, I think these were high school kids who had just been let out for the day.

On The Road - Elma - Mexican Bus Trip Part Three 7
Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico

Afternoon in the Plaza de Armas

On The Road - Elma - Mexican Bus Trip Part Three 6
Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico

The fountain in the Plaza de Armas was not operating when we visited. Saltillo is at a relatively high elevation so the weather can get cold, which may be why the fountain was not working.

On The Road - Elma - Mexican Bus Trip Part Three 5
Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico

The Cathedral of Santiago Apostol. Flash photography was prohibited inside, so my non-flash pics are pretty blurry.

On The Road - Elma - Mexican Bus Trip Part Three 4
Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico

Some street musicians outside the Mercado. Eugene bought a white cowboy hat like the guitarist’s and wore it proudly for a long time.

On The Road - Elma - Mexican Bus Trip Part Three 3
Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico

Inside the Mercado. I love seeing places that look nothing like an American super market. I made the mistake here of using one of the few Spanish phrases I know and one of the merchants began to chat me up in Spanish. I had to reveal my pathetic ignorance.

On The Road - Elma - Mexican Bus Trip Part Three 2
Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico
On The Road - Elma - Mexican Bus Trip Part Three 1
Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico
On The Road - Elma - Mexican Bus Trip Part Three
Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico

We saw some building repair work using traditional adobe bricks.

