Alito and Thomas dissented. I can’t imagine what can be in their dissents, besides total bullshit and pretzel logic.
In any case, hallelujah!
— Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) April 21, 2023
by WaterGirl| 37 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads, Women's Rights
Alito and Thomas dissented. I can’t imagine what can be in their dissents, besides total bullshit and pretzel logic.
In any case, hallelujah!
— Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) April 21, 2023
Daoud bin Daoud
Upcoming shitshow from Republicans: 3 … 2 … 1 …
me
Fuck Alito
Fake Irishman
Interesting. This is the same line up from the California vs. Texas ACA case, with Gorsuch switched out for Thomas.
And that was decided on standing. (Long way to go on this one though)
Baud
Thomas didn’t bother explaining himself.
Alito whined a lot. It was the judicial equivalent of him shaking his head at Onama during the state of the union.
Wag
@me:
fuck both of them.
Fake Irishman
This is Balloon Juice, at the end of the week it’s tough to give enough fucks to go around
Karen
How long does a stay last? What does all this mean?
Elizabelle
My question: how do we stop whack ass red state federal judges from pulling these stunts? Is that a state by state issue, or can Congress legislate on the matter?
This time abortion. Next, vaccines. And all manner of culture war stuff.
Suzanne
Boney Carrot, Squi’s Buddy, and The Boring One must be afraid for their reputations.
MattF
I’ve assumed that the delay was to give Alito time to pressure other ‘conservative’ justices. Good to see that only the Terrible Two voted against.
Odie Hugh Manatee
From what I understand, this ruling from the Texas judge is suspected to have been in the bag prior to his appointment to that seat. He hid his authoring a piece that clearly spelled out his hatred of anything related to women’s choice and his presence on two radio shows that would have exposed him for the nutjob he is prior to his confirmation.
I also read that the attorney who presented the case to ban the drug is married to someone who was involved with his placement on the bench. I need to find the article that was in but it was yesterday. The whole things stinks and his ass should be thrown off of the bench yesterday.
In the real world, if you lie to get a job and are caught after being hired then you lose your job. In America’s judicial world, you can lie your ass off and keep the job when found out afterward.
That’s fucked up…
Stay could be in place a lomg time as it lasts through the entire process of the case and its appealls.
Alito whined about people using the Shadow Docket.
Thomas just registered dissent. Didn’t write anything.
Mrs. Betty Bowers on Twitter:
The only thing the Supreme Court cares more about than controlling women is not controlling corporations.
Baud
The good thing is that any final decision will come in the election year.
Baud
OT. Fake but funny.
Suzanne
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Squi’s Buddy is Kavanaugh. The Boring One is Gorsuch.
Elizabelle
@Odie Hugh Manatee: Yes. I’d heard about his law review article. From which he removed his name, when he was in contention for the federal judge ship. I think somebody mentioned this morning that there are radio broadcasts as well.
I love that we haven’t bothered to learn how to spell this rogue judge’s name. Not going to give him that level of respect. (Unlike newly elected Justice Janet in the Badger state.)
delphinium
@Odie Hugh Manatee: In the real world, if you lie to get a job and are caught after being hired then you lose your job.
Also, if you accept bribes/gifts over a certain amount, or fail to properly fill out disclosure forms.
Jay C
I read that the attorney presenting the mifepristone case was one Erin Hawley, married to Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO). Who (naturally) voted to confirm Kacsmaryk’s appointment. Just coincidental, I’m sure….
//
Dan B
@Odie Hugh Manatee: And the Amarillo judge wrote awful anti-LGBTQ tracts on a Texas Law Review article (or two) and then replaced his name with another person’s name as the author. And he had many millions invested in a company that is nit named but problematic.
He’s corrupt and a monster.
me
@WaterGirl: Thomas is a pile of shit but Alito is such a annoying petulant fucker.
TEL
Whew! Fits with my pet theory that they held off on the decision until today because that asshole Alito was trying to get more of them to rule with him.
TriassicSands
I can’t imagine what can be in their dissents, besides total bullshit… — WaterGirl
You can stop right there, WaterGirl. Bullshit. Thomas is crazy and thoroughly corrupt, so explanations aren’t necessary.
Alito said that the public (euphemism for “women”) would not be harmed by the roll back. So says a man perfectly happy to let women die for want of appropriate medical care.
cmorenc
Usually, a stay or injunction in a civil case is given when the party seeking the stay/injunction would both: a) suffer harm if not granted in the interim; b) likely (though not necessarily certainly) to prevail on the merits. Enough of the conservative block (excepting Thomas & Alito) likely sees the more sound course is to leave it to the next time the GOP has a trifecta (House, Senate, Presidency) to legislatively restrict the abortion pill. Roberts in particular plays the long game.
My god, Alito is a whiny ass bitch.
Hit dogs gonna holler, I guess.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings