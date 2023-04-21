Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Eid Mubarak!

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Eid Mubarak!

Things I had no idea were out there…


    4. 4.

      Kay

      As B Cracker said, Donald Trump is the gift that keeps on giving

      MAGA firebrand Doug Mastriano is inducing panic among GOP officials as he inches closer toward a 2024 bid for the Senate after a disastrous showing in his Pennsylvania governor run in 2022. Among the concerned is none other than Donald Trump. The former president has privately told Republicans he fears that Mastriano, a far-right state lawmaker in a critical battleground, would hurt him in a general election if they were on the top of the ticket together next year, according to three people familiar with the conversations. Mastriano, who attempted to overturn the 2020 election and sought to outlaw abortion with no exceptions, lost Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial contest last November by 15 percentage points. His tease of a comeback bid has sparked alarm within GOP circles that he would cost the party any conceivable chance they had of unseating Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) in 2024.

    7. 7.

      HumboldtBlue

      It may the last day of Ramadan, but I won’t be dancing. The past five days have taught me how fucking painful bursitis in your left knee can be. And it’s mighty goddamn painful, so much so here I am commenting, and it’s not even 4 a.m. Finally got seen by the doc yesterday and got a scrip for anti-inflammatory meds, so maybe I’ll be dancing next week. There were moments this past week trying to flex my knee that led to “weeping” pain, the sort of pain that simply is so sharp and acute you can only weep a little as you shift your leg.

      And that handsome smiling man in the last Tweet is Mo Salah of Liverpool, who is having his worst scoring season as Red, having scored only 26 goals and provided 11 assists in 43 games overall (that’s REALLY good for those who need context).

    8. 8.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      I think Oz is himself a successful con man and probably a little embarrassed he got caught up in Trump’s sideshow.

      It has to have hurt his medical quackery business – at least 50% of his potential marks hate Donald Trump.

      But  Mastriano is a true loony.

    10. 10.

      Geminid

      @Baud: I’ve read of Muslim families using phone trees to relay the moon sighting that begins Ramadan. I don’t know if that is standard practice, just that this is not neccesarily a calender matter.

    12. 12.

      Anyway

      @Baud:

      Probably

      Fuzzy on the deets but depends on sighting a particular phase of the moon in Mecca which can lead to uncertainty about the exact day Ramadan ends.

    14. 14.

      Kay

      Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur has won her reelection bid over opponent JR Majewski in the race for Ohio’s 9th Congressional District.

      Majewski announced he’s back too this week, v Kaptur. I hope Majewski wins their primary (and I think he will) because they have a stronger, legit candidate who can convincingly pose as a moderate, although he is not one.
      Another Trump gift to the Democrats.

    16. 16.

      Betty Cracker

      @Kay: Hilarious! Maybe all of Trump’s zombie MAGA loser candidates will rise up and win primaries nationwide. Blake Masters and Kari Lake can duke it out in the AZ primary. Our senate map is tough next year, so we could use the help.

    17. 17.

      Baud

      @Geminid:

      I’ve read of Muslim families using phone trees to relay the moon sighting that begins Ramadan

       

      Just shows how unreliable Twitter is now.

