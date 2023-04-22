Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Climate Solutions: Happy Earth Day

Climate Solutions: Happy Earth Day

Climate Solutions: Happy Earth Day

I attended a training on the Inflation Reduction Act incentives. I’ll share what I took from it over the course of a few posts. One thing that I didn’t realize but was pleased to see is that many of the incentives are geared toward environmental justice:

Advancing Environmental Justice

Through the Inflation Reduction Act, EPA will improve the lives of millions of Americans by reducing pollution in neighborhoods where people live, work, play, and go to school; accelerating environmental justice efforts in communities overburdened by pollution for far too long; and tackling our biggest climate challenges while creating jobs and delivering energy security.

Here’s how the Inflation Reduction Act will advance environmental justice. (read here)

 

Probably the most important talk I listened to was one from Rewiring America.

Guess who is in charge?! This amazing woman:

Climate Solutions: Happy Earth Day 1

Stacey Abrams rewires and inspires

“It has to be about people getting their fair share, having a better life, and having appliances that work. We need to be able to tell people why electrification matters to them.”

We could not be more excited to welcome Stacey Abrams to team Rewiring America.

=============

WASHINGTON, D.C., Tuesday, March 14, 2023 — Political leader, voting rights activist, and bestselling author Stacey Abrams is joining Rewiring America, the leading nonprofit working to electrify our communities. Abrams will take the role of Senior Counsel, helping launch and scale a national awareness campaign and a network of large and small communities working to help Americans go electric. She will also guide the organization as it builds the tools and capacity to connect Americans and their communities to machines, installers, Inflation Reduction Act incentives, and jobs in the clean energy transition.

I refrained from saying “we’re saved.”  But I expect she’ll bring her ability to light a fire under folks’ asses to get things done.

There is so much information on this website it’s going to take me months to get through it. I suggest if you have questions, you will probably find the answers here:

Climate Solutions: Happy Earth Day 2

My goal over the next couple of months is to get contractors to the house to give me estimates on what it would take to electrify my house – heat pump heat/cooling and electrify the hot water – I already had an electric cooktop. I’d love to move to induction, but that’s down the road. Maybe also see about upgrading to an actual charging outlet in my garage instead of using the 110 outlets.

The reason for getting estimates now is that the rebates and incentives have not quite been hammered out – some tax credits are available now, but most rebates won’t be ready until late 2023. And the thought is they will go fast – so if you’re ready to go when they are finally released, you can be first in line.

In the meantime, what can you do? Educate yourself on electrifying your community and talking with your representatives about how important it is. I’m planning on attending a Coffee with the Council in my town, to see where my council members stand on electrifying schools and public buildings.

Talk with friends and family about what’s available and how it can help them – reducing energy costs, improving health, etc, etc.  I find that telling folks how it will save them money is often all they need to know.

More to come…I have so much bookmarked, I’ll try to weed through it and provide you with the bullet points. Until then, you can check out the resources linked in this post.

Climate Solutions: Happy Earth Day 3

Obligatory pet photo (I know my audience). Sully is not as ferocious as he looks. He’s just annoyed I’m not petting him with BOTH hands. “Human, you have two hands, use them.”

 

    15Comments

    1. 1.

      noncarborundum

      Dear Diary, it has come to my attention that the authorities have two hands, but seem to have made it the sadistic policy only to pet me with one of them at a time. Half of love is just “lo”, which is how I feel.  My spirit is breaking.

      – Ze Frank, “Sad Cat Diary”

      Reply
    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      OK, so I have a question re: the various IRA incentives. I live in a condo building, and we’re contemplating some building-wide upgrades that, if we were a single-family house, might qualify for IRA-based rebates or credits. Electrical service upgrades to enable car charging, that sort of thing. However, I can’t seem to find any information on whether we would qualify for any rebates etc., either as a corporate entity or as individual unit owners. Any suggestions on where to look for answers?

      (Some things are easy because they’re wholly-owned property of the individual condo unit owners. HVAC systems, for instance, and several of us just put in new units that do qualify for the tax credits. It’s the building-wide stuff like the master electrical feeds and the hot water heater and so forth that are the puzzle)

      Reply
    3. 3.

      TaMara

      @dmsilev: This is one of those things that your contractor should know – or should educate themselves on. Because my understanding is that many of the rebates will be applied to the bottom line by the contractor.

      We had this with solar installations when I worked at the solar firm, we filled out all the rebate info, the rebate came to us and we applied it as part of the payment.

      Disclaimer: Until the rebate rules are finalized that’s just my assumption.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Another Scott

      I’ve had the RewiringAmerica.org IRA Calculator in a tab for months. Lots of helpful information there.

      I also see that a heat pump water heater I’ve had my eye on has a $2400 rebate. (Kinda scary to think what it costs though.)

      If the timing is ever such that I can get up on our dormer roof on a weekend without it raining, I want to do some measurements and baseline calculations of how many solar panels we could potentially put up there (there are some vent pipes we need to consider), and start getting quotes on stuff. Our electrical box is from 1963 (original), so we have lots of upgrades needed to go full electric.

      I’ve got my eye on a Kia Niro PHEV to replace my 2004 VW and am scheming to try to battle with the dealers or go with CarBargains – I really don’t like playing games with people who work on commission. The all-electric range would be long enough for my commute, and it would have long enough total range for trips to see family in NC. And “free” electricity from solar would be a big plus! But, man, not having a car payment, and not shelling out a mountain of money at once is nice…

      Thanks. And good luck!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      H.E.Wolf

      Congratulations to Stacey Abrams! As with blog favorite Xochitl Torres Small (hello, Geminid!), Abrams’s skills and expertise have many possible outlets – and neither woman has allowed electoral defeat to keep them from public service.

      “Make the doors [shut] upon a woman’s wit, and it will out at the casement. Shut that, and ’twill out at the keyhole. Stop that, ’twill fly with the smoke out at the chimney.”​

      Reply
    6. 6.

      dmsilev

      @TaMara: Well, with the electrical upgrade in particular, the primary contractor is actually the city (we have municipal power), and when I’ve put the question to them the response has basically been “we don’t know”. Which isn’t reassuring, because that particular corner of the city government has generally been pretty on the ball and responsive in my experience.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      TaMara

      @dmsilev: To be fair…the instructions haven’t come out yet on rebates.This was my frustration with the training – it was good, but you can’t teach what the government hasn’t decided yet. Aaargh!. LOL

      If it’s tax incentives, a good CPA might be able to guide you guys.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      StringOnAStick

      Starting this Monday, the local best reviewed energy savings company is starting 3 days of insulation upgrades to our house ($10,000; it’s a bunch of labor intensive work) and when I read about the IRA it should qualify, but when I ask them they tell me the program is through the states and it hasn’t been fully implemented yet.  Plus the R’s want to remove all the energy upgrade funds from the IRA as part of their debt ceiling hostage negotiations.  We’re going to change out the gas range for an induction one this year; I notice that the prices on the latter are slowly dropping.  I used to love gas but there is no way to put a range hood in this house because the ceiling at that center location is 15′, and the fumes inside a well insulated and sealed house are seriously not good for you, plus I’d like to get rid of another gas using appliance.  The existing one is 20 years old so you know it’s not efficient.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Kelly

      The upside of the couple dozen over 100 foot tall trees we lost to the 2020 Beachie Fire is we get a LOT more sunshine. I had our home evaluated for solar panels about 10 years ago and we only received 2/3 of sunshine necessary to qualify for the tax credits and utility incentives. Time to schedule a fresh evaluation.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      MomSense

      I am spending earth day painting my bathroom.  However I am using mostly public transportation for my commute which isn’t always convenient, but I have turned it into audio book/knitting time and it’s fine.  Yesterday public transportation was free in honor of earth day so that was kind of nice.
      My fare to work (about 25 miles)  is $2 each way. That’s a lot cheaper than driving.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      dmsilev

      @TaMara: For stuff at the individual-owner level, tax credits are a big plus. Not so much for the HOA per se since the tax burden there is very minimal. For HOA-wide projects, rebates are more of interest. Thanks for the tips though.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Another Scott

      @TaMara: Neato.  I vaguely recall that you’ve mentioned that before.

      It really seems to be about the only car that meets my wants/needs right now.  (Just like my 2004 TDI VW wagon was about the only thing that met my wants/needs at the time.)  A Prius Plus might be cheaper and get better mileage, but who knows when they’ll actually be available.  And I want a wagon, not a swoopy sporty car or a giant heavy 4×4 truck-like SUV thing.

      I assume the pooches like it, once you get them inside?  :-)

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      TaMara

      @Another Scott: Fits all three pretty easily with the back seat down. Gas mileage is pretty good once you use up your electric charge. I’m usually 189 mpg on average trips, on long trips it’s about 55 to 65 mpg – I don’t recharge on the road, though I could.

      And unless I’m traveling a lot, most of my trips don’t even use up my charge. Most weeks, I charge up once, maybe twice, using a 110 outlet, even though I drive almost every day.

      Reply

