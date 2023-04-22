democrats want your grandkids to have fun
— world famous art thief (@famousartthief) April 21, 2023
GOP: Imagine loving your kids even when they’re losers! What an insult to the American people!
Palmer is right; the GOP is explicitly the party for older people with estranged children. https://t.co/CeEalNS7f4
— cai (@AnneNotation) April 20, 2023
There’s so much competition in the Wingnutosphere, they need to specialize…
6-7 years ago, if you went around yelling at people “THE CIA MADE MY BEER GAY” you would be politely escorted to a social worker and a possible psych hold. Now it could probably get you a Daily Wire podcast. pic.twitter.com/KwsPE7Cy8C
— Adam Rawnsley (@arawnsley) April 15, 2023
Remember this dude?
lmao compete with bud light by ordering six packs of beer online https://t.co/JTRCYcALWD
— kilgore trout, lawsuit time (@KT_So_It_Goes) April 13, 2023
Brewery tapped to make Ultra Right beer backed out when they found out what it washttps://t.co/O3rCITtbIp
— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) April 21, 2023
(The AP reports, however, that Bud Light did not sponsor a billboard campaign to call the complainers ‘crybabies’.)
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings