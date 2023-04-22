Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Fox News Knows Its Audience

Late Night Open Thread: Fox News Knows Its Audience

GOP: Imagine loving your kids even when they’re losers! What an insult to the American people!

There’s so much competition in the Wingnutosphere, they need to specialize…



Remember this dude?

(The AP reports, however, that Bud Light did not sponsor a billboard campaign to call the complainers ‘crybabies’.)

  • BellyCat
  • Jay
  • Odie Hugh Manatee
  • piratedan
  • Steeplejack

    5Comments

    2. 2.

      piratedan

      it’s almost as if Rupert Murdoch watched Monsters, Inc and came up with the idea that he could power his entire empire on rage and hate…..

    4. 4.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      On the wingnut beer story: Wingnut Taps Brewery, Brewery Taps Out.

      Piss in cans and sell them to the suckers, they’ll buy and slurp them up! Tell them that some cans have codes in the bottom of them that can be redeemed for NFTs of TFG humping the flag, and then don’t put in any codes.

      On the cat front at the Manatee abode… a neighbor came over and wanted to know if I had found a home for Gigi yet (nope, she was out back playing with Chuckie). She told me that someone she works with had their kitty pass away (old girl at 17) and was looking for a grown but young cat. She told them about Gigi and they are interested in giving her a home. My neighbor says that she’s a cat lover, has lots of money and a huge home loaded with “cat stuff” for her to enjoy. I told her that Gigi has been treated for fleas and has a vet appointment in early July (they use the same vet we do so cool!) so they will take that over for us.

      I will hear back on Monday so we are excited to be homing another stray cat here in Brookings! 😎

