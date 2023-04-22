Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Move Fast, Break Things Open Thread: SpaceX Rocket Go Boom

Gift (unpaywalled) link:

Meanwhile, SpaceX’s Starship exploded minutes after liftoff and before reaching orbit. Near the launch site, the residents of Port Isabel, known for its towering lighthouse and less than 10 miles from the border with Mexico, were left to deal with the mess…

Louis Balderas, the founder of LabPadre, which films SpaceX’s launches, said that while it was common to see some debris, smoke and dust, the impact of Thursday’s liftoff was unlike anything he had ever seen.

“There were bowling ball-sized pieces of concrete that came flying out of the launchpad area,” Mr. Balderas said. The blast, he added, had created a crater that he estimated was around 25 feet deep…

Eric Roesch, an expert in environmental compliance and risk assessment who has been tracking SpaceX’s rocket launches, said in an interview that he and others had long warned of the environmental risks to the surrounding region. But without a chemical analysis of the dust and debris, he added, it was difficult to say whether or not they were harmful to human health.

But, Mr. Roesch said, “the presence of that dust kind of indicates to me that the impact modeling was inadequate, because this was not really disclosed as a possible impact.”…

    19Comments

    3. 3.

      C Stars

      Elonistas! Anyway, countdown until he says something arrogant and dismissive of the people (& wildlife) whose lives he’s endangered. 3,2,1,,,,,

      Reply
    4. 4.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Oh gawd…. you are soooooo woke. Who cares about a few seabirds, there ‘s millions more where those came from.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      bbleh

      “Move fast, break [other people’s] things.”

      I dunno when we’re gonna get over this societal acceptance — even glorification — of WWE-type behavior, but it really is kinda not so good for us …

      Reply
    8. 8.

      dmsilev

      Irrespective of whatever Musk does or says, SLS is a travesty. It’s not really NASA’s fault, or at least not primarily their fault. It’s Congress, and most notably now-retired Senator Shelby, that wrote into law a requirement that SLS reuse Shuttle parts and hence Shuttle contractors, in ways that are even more expensive and hard to work with than the original Shuttle program. Yes, it flew, but at a cost of tens of billions of dollars in development money and well north of a billion per flight on top of that.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Gvg

      Bet it’s in Texas not Florida because we have environmental standards. Texas tends to not, plus not enforce.

      Not sure why, but Floridians like environmental rules. I think it has to do with our water supply being so close to the surface. Easy to pollute our aquifer. Plus tourism. Also we are a big agriculture and fishing state even though most people don’t seem to know that.
      We have had some pollution issues from companies but I suspect a new to the state company would find it harder to get away with it and it is against the rules.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      trollhattan

      @The Moar You Know: Perhaps in maneuvering thrusters, but to your point not used on launch.

      Pics of the uh…degraded launchpad indicate a complete rebuild.

      I thought they had done static tests of this thing, but maybe horizontal. There was that one which just blew the hell up sitting on the ground, after some fueling test or other. Maybe that was Spaceship sans booster. I can’t keep track.

      So far Space X is a rather successful freight hauler.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      MattF

      Maybe SpaceX has been lucky. You can ignore the ‘Do Not Press The Big Red Button’ sign for only so long.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      RSA

      NASA built the largest rocket in history. On its first launch it delivered an unmanned crew capsule around the Moon and back to the Earth as designed. NASA didn’t consider the test successful because the capsule suffered unexpected damage.

      A friend who was working at the Software Engineering Institute at Carnegie Mellon once told me that software for the space shuttle cost ten times as much to develop as equivalent commercial software, because of the procedures in place to ensure correctness, safety, etc.

      When you set out to spend an order of magnitude less than known costs for a successful operation, expect failures.

      That’s on the science and engineering side.  On the social side, this is unconscionable.  I can imagine that some years from now we might see an uptick in lung diseases in this town, but there will be no way for a specific patient to pin their condition on this specific event, even if it were the true cause.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      trnc

      Aside from failures on the part of SpaceX to minimize the impact on surrounding areas, why didn’t the FAA and/or NASA and/or whatever appropriate agency verify readiness of the launch site?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Anne Laurie

      @Gvg: Bet it’s in Texas not Florida because we have environmental standards.

      Quite possibly a factor, but from what I’ve read, it’s mostly because Musk wanted to shuffle personnel between the launch site and his own base in California on short notice.  Florida was just too far away for that, and he’s a hands-on manager, when it comes to interfering with the people who might know what they’re doing.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Betsy

      Someone much wiser than me said,  “Before we go about terraforming Mars, how about we don’t un-terraform Earth?”

      Reply
    19. 19.

      TaMara

      This was a massive regulatory failure. There should be accountability.

      This is Texas, land of no regulations. See large number of chemical and other toxic plant explosions.

      Reply

