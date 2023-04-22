Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Afternoon Open Thread

by | 59 Comments

This post is in: 

I have heard that a short rant is a good conversation starter for an open thread, is that true?

Alison Gill is not the only who is getting tired of people who continue that say that Merrick Garland is a coward, or a wimp, or a boot-licker, or an ineffectual Attorney General.

Here’s a rant dedicated to the seeming willfulness of some folks to believe those things in the face of evidence that says otherwise.

Garland may be mild-mannered.   But me, personally?  I think Garland has balls of steel.  And when all is said and done, our soft-spoken, mild-mannered Attorney General  might just be seen as Superman, along with Jack Smith.  I mean, just look at who the man chose as Special Counsel?

To me, the name of the game is deterrence.  Consequences.  Even if the end result of the dance with the justice department is acquittal, at the very least we have proven that no one is above the law just based on their position.  We surely wouldn’t be where we are now if there had been consequences for Reagan and Nixon and Iran- Contra and more.

Anyway, to everyone who thinks Garland has done nothing, or thinks the DOJ did nothing until Garland put Jack Smith in place, please consider reading the lists below with an open mind.   Who knows what could happen?

If you can read that and make the argument that Garland is still worthless, go for it.

Rant over, totally open thread.

.

I put this together a week ago, but never posted it.  Hence the date on the tweets.  Better late than never, right?

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    59Comments

    4. 4.

      Hildebrand

      Yep.  I think people have forgotten that the DOJ isn’t supposed to be in the business of showing their cards and telegraphing punches. Things are happening, just not always out in the open.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      suzanne

      i don’t have enough legal knowledge to have formed any sort of opinion about Garland’s performance here. I generally trust Uncle Joe and don’t have any reason to feel differently in this instance.

      In general, I think that the people who are expressing frustration with Garland are impatient with the pace at which legal maneuverings are happening against Trump, and I am sympathetic to that. I mean, the dude is old, and may very well die before experiencing any consequences for his actions. That may just be baked into how our system works, and nothing for which Garland can be responsible. But it sucks and I get it.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Josie

      @suzanne: ​
       I come from a family of lawyers–father, husband, and son. In my experience, legal stuff moves slowly due to their insistence on getting everything exactly right. The people trying to overturn the election moved swiftly, and look how that turned out for them.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Soprano2

      I agree 100%. Rushing leads to bad outcomes. I understand the desire for a TFG trial and conviction, but would rather have a solid case than the satisfaction of seeing him arrested right now. I have no patience for the Garland bashers.

      On another note, can anyone explain to me how addressing women as “ladies” could be seen as so offensive that one would have to withdraw from consideration for a job? That’s a new one for me. Read about it in reference to a superintendent job searcbathers. Sounds crazy to me. It was called a micro aggression in the story.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Wag

      For those too young to remember, the timeline with Watergate wasn’t much quicker. Watergate was a both a less complicated and less politically fraught investigation, carried out in a media climate that was more forgiving and which required true balance instead of our current right wing free for all.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      apocalipstick

      I am amused by people who thought MAGA crowds chanting “Lock her up” were beyond the pale and now spend their time chanting “Lock him up!”

      The rule of law is the rule of law. Trump may the worst human on earth, but he has to be charged and convicted in a court of law.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      gwangung

      Some things to consider…not all actions are under DOJ control. E.g. seizure of Scott Perry’s phone was done long ago, but the DOJ has yet to see what that phone contains. The matter is going through the court system. Other matters are similarly constrained. I would not go forward on prosecution without anything from those sources feeding into any cases that may be brought.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      kindness

      @Wag: Watergate also shocked the conscience of the nation and the MSM.  At the time, the understanding of most was that the executive branch wouldn’t do brazenly illegal deeds.  So when Nixon’s dirty little secrets started coming out, even Republicans were pissed.  Nowdays, or ever since Newt insisted the opposition wasn’t loyal but instead traitors, calling out your opponents as crooked is a given.  Especially with the Fox News types.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Dangerman

      I recall Election Night 2016 far too vividly. I figured Hell would freeze over and/or Laker Girl Twins would show up at my door needing my tutoring help with their Algebra before Trump was elected President.

      i have that same feeling again … but there’s this awful feeling in my gut, too (could be last nights Taco Bell). Not saying Trump is gonna win because it’s practically fucking impossible … but then I go back to Election Night 2016.

      I know Trump’s cratering with independents but I think the Dumb Fuckers (the list is long) want to default or at least blow up the economy and then who knows?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Skepticat

      I agree with you, WG, and Hildebrand. Quietly, quietly they’re laying a strong foundation. Leave it to the GQP to be raucous and disorganized. I’m not a lawyer, nor do I play one online—I figure the professionals will profess when they have everything locked down. And I certainly hope that’s literal.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Doc Sardonic

      I understand “people” want Garland to “do SOMETHING”, it’s baked into the American psyche generationally from the Boomers on up. Every generation seems to be becoming more impatient and I’m going to use the local news framing of the 3 W’s to explain my point.

      What you should be angry, upset about or scared of: Everyone wants something done NOW.

      Where it is happening: All over the country, but specifically Georgia, New York and DC.

      Who you should be pissed at: Merrick Garland, Fanni Willis, Jack Smith and Alvin Bragg. I would also add Cyrus Vance Jr, but that is baked in the genetics with him he’s a political toady just like his daddy.

      For myself, I blame TV, Swanson TV dinners, and Amana for the Radarange.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      prostratedragon

      @Soprano2:  Changing mores I guess. There are still many people around who were brought up to think “ladies” is merely polite. I 1) use the word sometimes myself and 2) am one, so hardly see it as an insult per se, but gather that there are those who disagree. Caution to job applicants.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      WaterGirl

      @gwangung: I agree, but with one caveat.  As I understand it, it’s possible that the DOJ has been given permission to look at the contents of the phone – if the permission to do so is under seal we would not know about it.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      WaterGirl

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Oh, maybe I misunderstood.  I thought he was saying that I would receive a lifetime ban at LGM for the heresy of what I wrote in the post up top.

      Someone will have to tell us which interpretation is correct.  Or perhaps there is a third one!  :-)

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Doc Sardonic

      @Wag: Also longer news cycle. To follow it even if you were a political junky, until the hearings started, you had to wait until 6pm each evening for Walter, Chet, David, Frank and Howard K to give you the rundown.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Frankensteinbeck

      People remember Trump ordering shit done right and left.  They don’t remember that 90% of those orders failed, most because his own judges overturned them for not following the system.  Who did he successfully prosecute?

      Now, blocking stuff is a lot easier than doing stuff.  That he did okay on.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      prostratedragon

      @WaterGirl:  A thing tgat does exasperate me is that so many who should know better ignore your possibility, even though it was demonstrably the case with many items on the list. Quite a few only became public weeks or more after DOJ initiated them, and/or only after the target of the actions revealed them.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      mrmoshpotato

      Ineffectual?

      The man basically started punching Trump trash in their fucking fascist faces from his first day on the job for their attempted overthrow of the US government because their fat, orange, fascist manbaby god was a LOSER!

      Reply
    30. 30.

      WaterGirl

      @MattF:

      As Scott would say, you made me look.  Here’s what the google tells me.

      If you describe someone as mild mannered, you approve of them because they are gentle, kind, and polite.

      I would say that Merrick Garland is gentle, kind and polite.

      But the google also tells me that it means:

      gentle and not given to extremes of emotion.

      And I don’t think that fits Garland at all.  I think he feels very strongly about things.  When he is emotional, he doesn’t shout, but his voice checks and you care hear that he very much cares about whatever it is and feels very strongly about it.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Doc Sardonic

      @WaterGirl: OK……Let me Mansplain……No, it is too much, let me sum up. Each generation seems to become more impatient (actually, I don’t like the term impatient but it’s what I’ve got at the moment) for things to happen NOW. Even those of us that are older are becoming this way. I used TV because when I became Television aware at about 3, we still had shows that continued a story for weeks, months, maybe a year. You had to wait for the ending. As things progressed you shows wrapped up neat and tidy in one episode. Now you can binge watch an entire season in 1 night. Swanson tv dinners brought a quick, easy, no fuss no mess meal for the family, everybody could get what they wanted in about 30 minutes with no cleanup(if you used disposable utensils). The microwave oven made the meal process even faster. So with the increased speed and convenience in our daily lives comes the increased demand for our issues and problems to be wrapped up a with a nice bow and card right fucking now, just like I can order from 1800 flowers.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      suzanne

      @Josie:

      In my experience, legal stuff moves slowly due to their insistence on getting everything exactly right. 

      I get it — intellectually — but it is a bit of a foreign mindset to those of us who work in deadline-driven scenarios. The idea of taking as long as you need to take is…. well, it feels like a luxury. I understand that it is better to take longer and do it right, but it doesn’t feel good, you know?

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Wag

      @Doc Sardonic:

      @Doc Sardonic:   Absolutely true about the news cycle. Uncle Walter was a moderating influence in America.  I blame the death of the Fairness Doctrine under Reagan for the beginning of the downfall of the media, with some effect from Ted Turner and CNN and the need to fill the air for 24/7.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      StringOnAStick

      Come on, Law and Order TV solves this stuff in one hour! With commercials!     \s.

      People who do the “Garland is doing nothing” dance get automatically removed from my list of who I pay attention to.  I thank them mentally  for making it easy to see who is just ranting.

      It is the first gorgeous sunny WARM day in weeks, time to get a good garden frenzy going!

      Reply
    36. 36.

      WaterGirl

      @Doc Sardonic: Yeah, I was with you on all that, totally get it, and I agree.

      This is the part that seems the opposite of what you had been saying before that:

      Who you should be pissed at: Merrick Garland, Fanni Willis, Jack Smith and Alvin Bragg. I would also add Cyrus Vance Jr, but that is baked in the genetics with him he’s a political toady just like his daddy.

      Why should I be pissed at Merrick Garland, Fanni Willis, Jack Smith and Alvin Bragg???

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Doc Sardonic

      @Wag: Ted had a great idea and it was working until the demise of the Fairness Doctrine and the perversion of the meaning of news by one Rupert Murdoch. I wonder if Rupert understands how much Seth Macfarlane is punking him on Family Guy.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      cmorenc

      Re: In Alito’s dissent, he claimed that because the 5th Circuit’s order had the effect of leaving the FDA rules in the abortion pill the same as they were in 2016 – hence no harm in leaving the 5th Circuit’s order in effect pending expedited hearing before tje full panel and then pending SCOTUS review.

      What Alito dishonestly glossed over was that the situation post-Dobbs is radically different than 2016 when individual states could not outlaw its use within those states.  Not exactly the same at all when criminal liability hangs over its use in some states vs none in 2016.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Betty Cracker

      To be fair to the doubters, the scale of the AG’s task is unprecedented in U.S. history given that the former POTUS led an attempted coup, convinced about a third of Americans the current POTUS didn’t win the election, and is still out there lying about it as he makes another run at destroying U.S. democracy.

      Stopping that fucker and holding him accountable is an extraordinary job that requires an extraordinary person to handle it.

      IMO, the jury is out on whether Garland is up to it or not, and I don’t think we folks in the cheap seats will know how effective Garland’s prosecution of the case is until we see more evidence and charges. Therefore, arguing about it is utterly pointless.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      dww44

      Well, TBH, I’m more in the LGM camp myself. Also  with Elie Mystal and others.  I am sure that Garland is a person of strong character and intellect,  but his temperament is more suited to judgeship than to AG’ ship.  There’s no real fire in his belly….  which is what being the US Attorney General sometimes requires, particularly in times such as these.

      And, honestly, it’s not only LGM that  believes he’s going too slow, I’ve heard lots of pundits and popular historian types across the whole left, progressive, and Democratic front who have said and continue to say that into the third year of Biden’s presidency is way way too slow to hold Trump and his close supporters accountable for something!  One could almost surmise that there are other factors in play here….a continuing Trump bias inside the Justice Department as well as the FBI, or simply an unwillingness to take the so very obvious wrongdoing that occurred during the previous administration to a place the country has likely never been before.

      I am personally sick to death of the caveat “but this has never happened before” when discussing these legal matters.  Every sentient American knows that we’ve never had a President like Trump before and we will have to go to places we’ve never been before to hold him and his enablers accountable. My mostly middle of the road spouse, whenever walking by the TV and hearing the name “Trump”  cynically asks,  if he’s in jail yet.

      And, there is the undeniable fact that this slowness has ceded the public spaces to the voices on the far right and has allowed them to grow in volume and primacy specifically because the important players and decision makers, not just Trump, have NOT been held to account.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      oldgold

      Too soon to tell.

      When the decision is made, (hopefully within the next 30 days at least as to the documents case)  on whether to  proceed against Trump, the tale will be told. 

      Reply
    44. 44.

      suzanne

      @Soprano2:

      On another note, can anyone explain to me how addressing women as “ladies” could be seen as so offensive that one would have to withdraw from consideration for a job? 

      I think it’s kind of a douchey term to use in a professional context — it has undertones of chivalry and propriety/chastity that aren’t really appropriate with colleagues — but it also doesn’t seem like a big enough deal to lose an opportunity over it. But, as always, YMMV.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      MattF

      @Betty Cracker: Yes, and there’s also a question of whether DOJ is up to the job. I don’t get a strong sense of DOJ’s institutional culture, besides ‘they’re all lawyers’— and it’s quite possible that’s not enough to fix the rot. We shall see.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Benw

      Are you people BLIND? Can you not see that the DOJ actually DOING things is just a clever smokescreen for not doing ANYTHING? It’s so obvious

      Reply
    50. 50.

      prostratedragon

      @StringOnAStick:  I keep meaning to track the dates in a few L&O episodes. Even in the old Perry Mason shows though they don’t often display a timeline, it’s sometimes made clear that months have passed. And that was “a simpler time.”

      Reply
    51. 51.

      PAM Dirac

      Just recently drumpf tried to stir up the crazies to disrupt his arraignment and it failed miserably. I think that it is reasonable to think that the arrests and convictions the DOJ has obtained so far in the Jan 6 cases has taken out a significant chunk of the crazies willing to travel and prepare for violent confrontations in service of the orange fart cloud, and probably deterred another chunk from stepping up to take their place. Those arrests and convictions may not be the the biggest fish, but reducing drumpf’s ability to call up a mob is still an important part of fighting the fascists.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Doc Sardonic

      @WaterGirl: Not us…….Those on Apartheid Clyde’s toy and anyone else who is running around with their hair on fire because Trump is not in ADX Florence right now.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      WaterGirl

      @dww44: Your comment went into moderation because your nym appeared as “to”.

      So I searched previous comments for your email address, fixed your nym and approved your comment.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      strange visitor (from another planet)

      the fascist gop certainly thinks garland is doing something. they’re screaming about defunding the DOJ and the FBI for a reason.

      they’re scared.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      prostratedragon

      @Doc Sardonic:  And whatever caused the huge scaleback in international reporting from full time correspondents. As I recall, that wave had happened sooner with the networks and big papers, but finally hit CNN maybe soon after Turner was eased out.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Jay

      @WaterGirl:

      Doc is saying (see list) that the Instant Gratification Culture “forces” people barely aware and propagandized by the FTFNYT*, et al and various “Do Something” lefty blog* to be pissed at said list, because *They said so.

      Reply

