I have heard that a short rant is a good conversation starter for an open thread, is that true?

Alison Gill is not the only who is getting tired of people who continue that say that Merrick Garland is a coward, or a wimp, or a boot-licker, or an ineffectual Attorney General.

Here’s a rant dedicated to the seeming willfulness of some folks to believe those things in the face of evidence that says otherwise.

Garland may be mild-mannered. But me, personally? I think Garland has balls of steel. And when all is said and done, our soft-spoken, mild-mannered Attorney General might just be seen as Superman, along with Jack Smith. I mean, just look at who the man chose as Special Counsel?

To me, the name of the game is deterrence. Consequences. Even if the end result of the dance with the justice department is acquittal, at the very least we have proven that no one is above the law just based on their position. We surely wouldn’t be where we are now if there had been consequences for Reagan and Nixon and Iran- Contra and more.

Anyway, to everyone who thinks Garland has done nothing, or thinks the DOJ did nothing until Garland put Jack Smith in place, please consider reading the lists below with an open mind. Who knows what could happen?

If you can read that and make the argument that Garland is still worthless, go for it.

Rant over, totally open thread.

Got Kash Patel's testimony

Appointed Windom

Appointed Cooney

Subpoenaed the fraudulent electors

Subpoenaed 7 state's election officials

Subpoenaed Sidney's PAC

Subpoenaed Rudy

Opened IG probe into Clark

Opened IG probe into DoJ response to 1/6

Negotiated subpoena for Meadows 2/ — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) April 15, 2023

Subpoenaed the organizers of 1/6

Secured seditious conspiracy convictions

Subpoenaed records for any member of congress involved in 1/6

Subpoenaed info on Jenna Ellis

Secured testimony from Mark Short

Secured testimony from Jacob Engel

Secured testimony from Philbin 4/ — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) April 15, 2023

Secured testimony from Cippollone

Subpoenaed info on trump's PACs

Won privilege battles for Short, Engel, and the Pats

Negotiated for Pence's subpoena

Seized the phone records of Meadows

Secured the 1/6 committee transcripts

Subpoenaed 7 secretaries of state 5/ — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) April 15, 2023

There's a lot more. This is just what I could remember off the top of my head. So please stop saying nothing happened before Jack Smith was appointed. END/ — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) April 15, 2023

I put this together a week ago, but never posted it. Hence the date on the tweets. Better late than never, right?

Open thread.