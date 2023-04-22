Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Let’s finish the job.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

He really is that stupid.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

Everybody saw this coming.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Saturday Morning Open Thread: Earth Day in the Biden Administration

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Earth Day in the Biden Administration

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Per the Associated Press:

… “Environmental justice will be the mission of the entire government woven directly into how we work with state, local, tribal and territorial governments,” Biden said in remarks at the White House.

The order tells executive branch agencies to use data and scientific research to understand how pollution hurts people’s health, so that work can be done to limit any damage. Under the order, executive agencies would be required to inform nearby communities if toxic substances were released from a federal facility.

As part of the announcement, Vice President Kamala Harris is separately traveling to Miami, Florida, to announce $562 million to help protect communities against the impacts of climate change.

The EPA last year formed its own Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights, merging three existing EPA programs to oversee a portion of Democrats’ $60 billion investment in environmental justice initiatives created by last year’s Inflation Reduction Act.

The order puts more pressure on federal agencies — and the White House itself — to deliver on promises the Biden administration has made to clean up the environment in communities of color and poor communities and prepare them for the effects of climate change….

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • eclare
  • Geo Wilcox
  • kalakal
  • OzarkHillbilly

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6Comments

    4. 4.

      Geo Wilcox

      Happy Earth Day! We’re going to be outside planning the veggie garden today. I think we will limit it to tomatoes and peppers. I dehydrate any extra and we still have a full gallon bag of tomatoes from last year’s garden. Putting up a new mailbox too, the county snow removal guy took it out in December and it is held up by busted cinder blocks, very rural back county type of thing. It will be nice to have a pretty mailbox again.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      OzarkHillbilly

      And two years in, we’re making real progress on the most ambitious environmental justice agenda in history.

      AAAAUUUUHHHHGGGG! Too WOKE!!!!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.