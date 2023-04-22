To lead the world in environmental justice, we must start at home. And two years in, we’re making real progress on the most ambitious environmental justice agenda in history. With today's Executive Order, we’ll go even further. pic.twitter.com/ICFWmIqrNv — President Biden (@POTUS) April 22, 2023

Today, @POTUS signed an Executive Order making environmental justice the responsibility of every single federal executive agency. This means every federal agency must take into account disproportionate environmental and health impacts on communities – and work to prevent them. pic.twitter.com/ukvEsecFfK — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 22, 2023

Per the Associated Press:

… “Environmental justice will be the mission of the entire government woven directly into how we work with state, local, tribal and territorial governments,” Biden said in remarks at the White House. The order tells executive branch agencies to use data and scientific research to understand how pollution hurts people’s health, so that work can be done to limit any damage. Under the order, executive agencies would be required to inform nearby communities if toxic substances were released from a federal facility. As part of the announcement, Vice President Kamala Harris is separately traveling to Miami, Florida, to announce $562 million to help protect communities against the impacts of climate change. The EPA last year formed its own Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights, merging three existing EPA programs to oversee a portion of Democrats’ $60 billion investment in environmental justice initiatives created by last year’s Inflation Reduction Act. The order puts more pressure on federal agencies — and the White House itself — to deliver on promises the Biden administration has made to clean up the environment in communities of color and poor communities and prepare them for the effects of climate change….

This is quite literally one of the biggest pro-environment moves ever made in the Federal Government. We're getting a White House Office of Environmental Justice. Absolutely incredible. https://t.co/tP8o703JHt — Michael Paulauski (@mike10010100) April 21, 2023