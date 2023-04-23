Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Where the Money Is

And Politico is happy to let us know that Hawley-ing Arse has not given up his dreams…

    4Comments

    2. 2.

      gene108

      Christie has badly miscalculated. The number of Manhattan based news show producers isn’t enough for him to win any elections.

      Outside of these producers, everyone else hates him.

    4. 4.

      Aussie Sheila

      @gene108:

      This. The ‘never trump’ lane is filled to the brim with well known and tested voices. He will be spending time explaining why he was once for trump, before he was against him.
      Flopsweat, despite the promise of bully on bully action.

