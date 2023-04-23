Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool – Agatha Christie & Dorothy Sayers, Part V

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Agatha Christie & Dorothy Sayers, Part V

by Subaru Diane

Hi, everybody! Many thanks for returning for our fifth Medium Cool discussion of mystery writers Dorothy L. Sayers and Agatha Christie, and the rapidly-changing England that was the setting for most of their fiction.

In Britain, as elsewhere, the 20th century saw countless new inventions and technologies. These included labor-saving devices (a boon to housewives in the face of a diminished servant class) as well as improvements in transportation and communications.

To sell these, along with a vast array of consumer goods, a new profession — advertising — emerged. Famously, Sayers supported herself through most of the 1920s by working as a copywriter for S. H. Benson Ltd, the legendary advertising agency. She used her experiences there when she wrote Murder Must Advertise, which is, among other things, a brilliant and very funny excoriation of rampant consumerism.

One of the best-loved advertising jingles written by DLS during her years at Benson’s.

Both Sayers and Christie frequently made reference to telephones, radio (wireless), trains, planes, and automobiles. Lord Peter Wimsey flies across the Atlantic in Clouds of Witness, a perilous undertaking at the time. Hercule Poirot never leaves the Orient Express to solve the baffling murder on that great train. And solutions to many short story mysteries, by AC and DLS alike, rely on knowledge of such things as telephone extensions and radio frequencies.

Hercule Poirot (Albert Finney) solving the Murder on the Orient Express (1974) without leaving the train.

What are some other examples of the way Christie and Sayers used new (or newly accessible) technologies and the selling of them — as murder weapons, clues, and settings?

    75Comments

    1. 1.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Looking forward, as always, to the discussion. I’ve learned so much and gained so many insights from all of you!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Sayers herself didn’t much care for Murder Must Advertise, but it’s one of my personal top three in her canon.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Annie

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      I just re-read Murder Must Advertise and was reminded of how good it was and how much I enjoyed it.  (The Pym’s staff being united in hatred of the client reminds me of a lot of law firms I’ve worked in.)  Any idea of what Sayers thought was wrong with it?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Wolvesvalley:

      Sayers was beautifully cynical about the role advertising and marketing played. There’s a wonderful rant between Ingleby and Bredon about the morality of their profession:

      “I think this is an awfully immoral job of ours. I do, really. Think how we spoil the digestions of the public.”
      “Ah, yes—but think how earnestly we strive to put them right again. We undermine ’em with one hand and build ’em with the other. The vitamins we destroy in the canning, we restore in Revito; the roughage we remove from Peabody’s Piper Parritch we make up into a package and market as Bunbury’s Breakfast Bran; the stomachs we ruin with Pompayne, we re-line with Peplets to aid digestion. And by forcing the damn-fool public to pay twice over—once to have its food emasculated and once to have the vitality put back again, we keep the wheels of commerce turning and give employment to thousands—including you and me.”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @WaterGirl:

      Yes. There’s a major component to the story that deals with hard drugs and the people who both use them and distribute them. DLS didn’t know much about the drug trade and felt she had insufficiently researched it and wrote the book in too much of a hurry. She felt the book didn’t live up to her exacting scholarly standards.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Ken

      Christie made extensive use of her knowledge of poisons, and of the relatively-new chemical methods for detecting their presence during a post-mortem, in several of her stories. An example is “The Lernean Hydra” where arsenic is found in an exhumed body.  Sayers also used the chemical detection of arsenic, in a different way, in Strong Poison.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Wolvesvalley

      In The Mind of the Maker, Sayers made a disparaging comment about  MMA, saving that she had tried to contrast two artificial worlds: the advertising world and the world of post-war Bright Young Things. She felt that it was unbalanced because she was much more familiar with the advertising world. But she also said it was an example of how an intelligent reader can reveal a work to its author,  for when she made that complaint to a friend who had read it,  the friend said, “and Peter Wimsey,  who represents reality,  never appears in either world except in disguise.” Sayers said she had never realized that before.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Annie

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      Thank you!  I can see that, but I also felt like that part of the plot worked quite well as it was.

      Also, IIRC somebody asked what finally happened to Dian de Momerie — she was killed off by the drug gang as a way of framing Bredon.  It’s at the start of Chapter 19 of Murder Must Advertise.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Ken:

      I have a book (unfortunately, not at hand!) that goes through every murder method Christie used and as you would expect, her greatly preferred method is poison ☠️

      Reply
    21. 21.

      kalakal

      Not so much new technology but increased scientific knowledge. Sayers in Have his Carcass is able to have a puzzle based on a character being haemophiliac. At the time the disease  was only really known to those with it and the medical profession. I think Christie has Poirot using Mendelian Genetics to help solve a crime ( inherited eye colour)

      Both were very fond of using an injected air embolism as an undetectable means of murder

      Reply
    27. 27.

      kalakal

      One that baffled me was in Five Red Herrings.

      * ***Warning Potential Spoiler***

      It was how did a character get from A to B on a bicycle in a certain time. There was one obvious answer but it required a car driver to be practically blind. Then I realised cars at that time didn’t have rear view mirrors

      Reply
    28. 28.

      H.E.Wolf

      The murderer in Sayers’ The Unpleasantness at the Bellona Club kills his victim because he wants to fund his own research into “glands” – a faddish interest in the endocrine(?) system as a cure-all. He even does a TED Talk of sorts, about 2/3 of the way through the novel! (The “glands” fad appears in a Sherlock Holmes story, too – monkey-gland extract as a purported youth serum – so I’m not sure it qualifies as new technology.)

      In Have His Carcase, a vital document that has been obscured by contact with blood and prolonged immersion in water is rendered readable by lab techs who use cutting-edge technology (“screens” and “photography”, per my fallible memory).

      The murderer in Busman’s Honeymoon takes fatal advantage of his victim’s regular listening to the wireless. (Fatal both to victim and murderer).

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Steeplejack

      @Annie:

      I guess I can’t call for a spoiler alert after 70-odd years, but maybe remember that there are people who haven’t read the book (or other books that might come under discussion) who might yet do so.

      I brought up Dian de Momerie in an earlier thread, not to ask what happened to her but to say that I was interested to see what would happen to her. Fortunately I finished the book a week or two ago.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      J

      Very much enjoying these discussions of Christie and Sayers, the obvious two great women detective novelists of the golden age with whom to begin, but if interest remains high, we could move on to Margery Allingham, Ngaio Marsh and Josephine Tey!

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Ken

      @kalakal: Christie also uses some rather bogus genetics in some stories. In “The Cretan Bull”, Poirot deduces a man’s parentage from a physical habit (“thrusting out his face and bringing down his brows”) which would be learned behavior, not genetic.

      I think she does the same in Hercule Poirot’s Christmas, though in that case there are also other, heritable characteristics such as height and hair color.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Annie

      In Death in the Clouds, a passenger on the same plane with Hercule Poirot is murdered during a flight from Paris to London.  Haven’t read it in a while so I don’t recall the murder method.  As I recall all of the passengers were allowed to leave the plane before the murder was discovered, thus losing a perfect opportunity for a kind of “locked-room” mystery.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      H.E.Wolf

      One of Sayers’ short stories (“Absolutely Elsewhere”) plays with the concept of relativity in the course of solving a “locked-room”-style murder… not terribly compellingly, in my opinion, but that’s the fault of my pedestrian mind, not the author’s skill.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      H.E.Wolf

      @J:”if interest remains high, we could move on to Margery Allingham, Ngaio Marsh and Josephine Tey!”

       Adding my vote for Josephine Tey.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Ken

      @Steeplejack: I guess I can’t call for a spoiler alert after 70-odd years

      I used to think that, but this XKCD reminded me that every day there are thousands of people who find out about the Orient Express for the first time.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @kalakal:

      Similarly in Sayers’ one non-Wimsey mystery novel, The Documents in the Case, which uses a polariscope (I think it’s called — anyhow, polarised light) to determine whether a deadly mushroom dish was poisoned naturally or via a synthetic substance.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Steeplejack

      I’m not thinking of much on the technology front, except for niblets of nomenclature. Sayers has people use the ’phone (short for telephone, of course) instead of just the phone. And I can’t remember if she used phone as a verb. There are other places where she uses (what appear to be) bygone brand names as synonyms for the generic product (à la Kleenex for tisssue). That is part of the march of technology.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Ken:”every day there are thousands of people who find out about the Orient Express for the first time.”​

       A couple of decades ago, a delightful neighbor of ours told us that she yearned to make a trip on the Orient Express, but decided against it after seeing the price of a ticket: “… and that was before considering the cost of the gowns and jewels.” :-)

      Reply
    46. 46.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @H.E.Wolf:

      We will not dwell on the advanced age I was at, when I learned the correct pronunciation of the relevant definition of “row”.

      OW!!

      Reply
    47. 47.

      kalakal

      One thing I found interesting in the Poirot series with David Suchet was the use of architecture. Nearly always the “Old” money characters live in Manor houses or picturesque cottages whereas the modern “New” money types all have stunning Art Deco houses. Poirot himself has an Art Deco apartment

      Reply
    50. 50.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @H.E.Wolf:

      @J:

      Been a while since I read either Allingham or Marsh, but I reread my way straight through Tey’s eight mysteries approximately every eighteen months. Would love to do these other Golden Age + writers.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Steeplejack

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      Is it worthwhile to delve into the Wimsey short stories? I have finished all of the novels and feel pleasantly sated, but I could perhaps be tempted. Amazon is pushing Lord Peter Views the Body on me, but I am a bit ambivalent—especially after reading Harriet Vane’s comment(s) about churning out potboiler stories for cash!  (Okay, she did buy Peter a John Donne signature with some of the money.)

      Reply
    53. 53.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @kalakal:

      Poirot, of course, wants everything symmetrical and cubular. He has been known to regret that hens do not lay square eggs.

      Saw a photo online recently of a bunch of cube-shaped watermelons, and thought how much Poirot would have admired them. Efficient use of space, stackable watermelons :-)

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Steeplejack

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      Margery Allingham is the lightweight of the group; that’s my memory after a gap of 30-40 years. It is odd that I remember Ngaio Marsh as being “better” but can remember almost nothing about any of her books. So they both might be worth rereading.

      I am definitely interested in Josephine Tey. I don’t think I have read any of her books.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      JoyceH

      @SiubhanDuinne: ​
       

      There’s a major component to the story that deals with hard drugs and the people who both use them and distribute them.

      What strikes me about both Sayers and Christie is that illegal drugs generally and cocaine in particular is very much an issue for the UPPER class. Someone upthread mentioned Death In The Clouds – the Viscountess (former actress) in that had a cocaine habit. Had nothing to do with the solution to the mystery, was just Local Color. Heyer’s mysteries also featured cocaine as an upper class vice.

      Why was this? Did the lower classes not use illegal drugs, or was it just not interesting enough to write about? The cocaine users and dealers in the mysteries always seemed so glamorous!

      Reply
    58. 58.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @H.E.Wolf:

      I said to a friend only a day or two ago that mispronouncing words is probably the sign of an avid reader. I was well into my 20s before I learned that Beefeater is accented on the first syllable, not the second. I was making up a story in my head that the Yeomen of the Guard held off an invasion of stinging insects, hence “Bee Defeaters” — BeeFEATers.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Steeplejack

      @zhena gogolia:

      Yes, the ad agency side had a match with the team from one of their big clients. Wimsey was torn between wanting to do well for his side and not outing himself as a former star batsman at Oxford.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Miss Bianca

      @SiubhanDuinne: MMA ties for first in my book, along with Gaudy Night. I re-read all the Lord Peters fairly frequently, but those are absolutely the ones I tend to revisit the most.

      (Followed in frequency by Strong Poison and The Nine Tailors, if anyone’s keeping score.)

      And how lovely to have finally made the Sayers/Christie “Medium Cool” in real time! I went back and read all the previous installments when I returned from my Lenten break.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      JoyceH

      @Steeplejack:

      I am definitely interested in Josephine Tey. I don’t think I have read any of her books.

      I read Tey years (ulp – decades) ago, and remember enjoying them. The main one that I recall, though, is The Daughter of Time. In this one, her recurring sleuth character is hospitalized with broken bones and turns his detecting abilities to the question of the ‘princes in the Tower’.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @JoyceH:

      Yeah, that’s a really good observation and I don’t know the answer (about the lower classes). Definitely cocaine was the drug of choice for the so-called “Bright Young Things.” See also Christie’s Peril at End House for another look at hard drug use among the rich and bored.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      @J: I adore Josephine Tey and her writing, but the actual mysteries aren’t all that great in most of the books. Character description, and creation of a world are great but don’t read her expecting Agatha Christie-like murder solutions.

      I adore Agatha Christie also, and have never read a DLS book. Which book does the BJ hive mind recommend if I’m only  going to read one? Or conversely, which book will turn me into a DLS fan so I go on to read others?

      Reply
    70. 70.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      @JoyceH: That’s the one that started me on both Tey, and my fascination with British history. I am looking forward to seeing the movie The Lost King.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      H.E.Wolf

      @SiubhanDuinne:”I used to skip over the cricket match, but I’ve learned to love it (even if I don’t understand it).”​
       It had the word “smote” in it; I was smitten.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Steeplejack:

      I think you’d like Tey. Her prose rivals Sayers when they’re both top of their form, and as a non-binary person herself, she occasionally addressed issues we might call LGBTQI-adjacent. Also religious cults, identity theft, and the evil that can lurk in the most innocent young people.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      @JoyceH: I hear you, but the improbabilities in a Christie plot are all about the plot. Tey, however, just doesn’t have a lot of detail in the plot. She’s much more interested in the people as characters, and their world.

      Reply

