A confession — I owe somebody an apology for not posting these pics sooner. I have distinct memories of posting the first part of their story, and then sending them a note I’d saved some for a second post… but now I not only can’t find the original emails, I can’t even find the post! With all due apologies:

***********

Apart from battling gremlins, internet or otherwise…

What’s going on in your gardens, this week?