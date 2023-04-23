I’ll say it again, Biden knows McCarthy is trying to negotiate with power he doesn’t have on the debt ceiling, so there is no “negotiation” to be had at this point: 1 big thing: GOP's whip-count worries https://t.co/QSz9rNU2rf #axiossneakpeek — Karen Finney (@finneyk) April 21, 2023

If McCarthy hasn't come up with a serious plan by now — one that both identifies specific things to cut, and that his party will rally behind — he never will.

Time for everyone find an off-ramp from this stupid debt limit fight. https://t.co/nRXZBpRR5w — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) April 21, 2023

What was billed as GOP’s serious debt limit plan turned out to be a dud. McCarthy must begrudgingly accept that this debt-limit fight is one his party should not continue to wage, b/c there’s no scenario in which they will get what they want. B/c they don’t *know* what they want. There’s no way for R’s to win. House GOP is only leaving ways for everyone to lose — if US govt threatens default and potentially sets off global financial panic at a time when world economy is already fragile. Problem now is McCarthy needs a face-saving way to back down from his party’s foolish positions.

I, myself, would go with ‘faking a sudden cardiac event’, but that’s why I’m not a professional grifter GOP politician like Squeaker Kevvy Mac.

Dems, quite reasonably, don’t wish to compromise on stance that debt limit must be raised, w/o preconditions; the full faith and credit of the U.S. government not up for negotiation. But if Democrats claim complete and total victory, and humiliate opponents, there’s a chance some Republicans in House conference will act out and blow up the world economy anyway (i.e. withhold votes on debt limit). Which is why I say everyone needs to find an acceptable off-ramp. One possibility: Pass a clean debt-ceiling bill and pledge to work on some other priority that A) sounds tangentially related to deficit issues, and B) both parties could claim as a victory. E.g. something like permitting reform. You can argue it’s related to deficits because it would help tax dollars (on infrastructure, chips, clean energy) stretch further. And member of both parties interested in it anyway.