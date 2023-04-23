I’ll say it again, Biden knows McCarthy is trying to negotiate with power he doesn’t have on the debt ceiling, so there is no “negotiation” to be had at this point: 1 big thing: GOP's whip-count worries https://t.co/QSz9rNU2rf #axiossneakpeek
— Karen Finney (@finneyk) April 21, 2023
If McCarthy hasn't come up with a serious plan by now — one that both identifies specific things to cut, and that his party will rally behind — he never will.
Time for everyone find an off-ramp from this stupid debt limit fight. https://t.co/nRXZBpRR5w
— Catherine Rampell (@crampell) April 21, 2023
What was billed as GOP’s serious debt limit plan turned out to be a dud. McCarthy must begrudgingly accept that this debt-limit fight is one his party should not continue to wage, b/c there’s no scenario in which they will get what they want.
B/c they don’t *know* what they want.
There’s no way for R’s to win. House GOP is only leaving ways for everyone to lose — if US govt threatens default and potentially sets off global financial panic at a time when world economy is already fragile.
Problem now is McCarthy needs a face-saving way to back down from his party’s foolish positions.
I, myself, would go with ‘faking a sudden cardiac event’, but that’s why I’m not a
professional grifter GOP politician like Squeaker Kevvy Mac.
Dems, quite reasonably, don’t wish to compromise on stance that debt limit must be raised, w/o preconditions; the full faith and credit of the U.S. government not up for negotiation.
But if Democrats claim complete and total victory, and humiliate opponents, there’s a chance some Republicans in House conference will act out and blow up the world economy anyway (i.e. withhold votes on debt limit).
Which is why I say everyone needs to find an acceptable off-ramp.
One possibility: Pass a clean debt-ceiling bill and pledge to work on some other priority that A) sounds tangentially related to deficit issues, and B) both parties could claim as a victory.
E.g. something like permitting reform. You can argue it’s related to deficits because it would help tax dollars (on infrastructure, chips, clean energy) stretch further. And member of both parties interested in it anyway.
Timely satire from @petridishes
Gift articlehttps://t.co/MZfbbaSsnY
— Mark Publow (@mpublow) April 21, 2023
It’s a stickup! Don’t move! We are serious! There is a reason we are holding up this bank, and it’s because — well, the point is, we can agree, things are out of control with the money! So — please take the action that we demand, an action we have definitely thought about, or else! Kablammo!
We have some demands, now! Absolutely! They are the reason we got into this, and we are super ready with them! They are coming … now! Okay … now! Hang on, sorry.
Obviously, the reason we are here on the brink is because we have a specific thing that we want to achieve! We did not go into this and say, “What we are certain about is that we want to hold up a bank, and we will figure out the rest of the plan after we get there!” We went into this saying, “We are principled individuals, with clear, realistic goals and we will stop at nothing to attain those goals!” We are not quickly Googling what goals are; we have them ready to go. Right now! Yes, they are coming! Here they are!…
I know what you’re saying: “If your demands are so important that you would literally blow this whole place if they aren’t met, shouldn’t you at least know what the demands are? How can it be that you are still in the process of nailing them down?” And “Wasn’t a better time to do this when we were deciding how much money to spend on things? Isn’t this whole thing backward?” To which I say: “No!”
The point is, this is an important exercise: to think about priorities! And this is for sure the best way to do this exercise — in this setting, when everyone is relaxed, and not worried about the situation spiraling out of control, resulting in the loss of not only their savings but also the whole building, because of the dynamite we have helpfully brought along, to make the negotiations go smoothly!
We have to do it this way, because otherwise people won’t realize how severe the situation is!…
