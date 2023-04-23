Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Sunday Morning Open Thread: ‘Negotiating’ the Debt Ceiling

Sunday Morning Open Thread: ‘Negotiating’ the Debt Ceiling

What was billed as GOP’s serious debt limit plan turned out to be a dud. McCarthy must begrudgingly accept that this debt-limit fight is one his party should not continue to wage, b/c there’s no scenario in which they will get what they want.

B/c they don’t *know* what they want.

There’s no way for R’s to win. House GOP is only leaving ways for everyone to lose — if US govt threatens default and potentially sets off global financial panic at a time when world economy is already fragile.

Problem now is McCarthy needs a face-saving way to back down from his party’s foolish positions.

I, myself, would go with ‘faking a sudden cardiac event’, but that’s why I’m not a professional grifter GOP politician like Squeaker Kevvy Mac.

Dems, quite reasonably, don’t wish to compromise on stance that debt limit must be raised, w/o preconditions; the full faith and credit of the U.S. government not up for negotiation.

But if Democrats claim complete and total victory, and humiliate opponents, there’s a chance some Republicans in House conference will act out and blow up the world economy anyway (i.e. withhold votes on debt limit).

Which is why I say everyone needs to find an acceptable off-ramp.

One possibility: Pass a clean debt-ceiling bill and pledge to work on some other priority that A) sounds tangentially related to deficit issues, and B) both parties could claim as a victory.

E.g. something like permitting reform. You can argue it’s related to deficits because it would help tax dollars (on infrastructure, chips, clean energy) stretch further. And member of both parties interested in it anyway.

It’s a stickup! Don’t move! We are serious! There is a reason we are holding up this bank, and it’s because — well, the point is, we can agree, things are out of control with the money! So — please take the action that we demand, an action we have definitely thought about, or else! Kablammo!

We have some demands, now! Absolutely! They are the reason we got into this, and we are super ready with them! They are coming … now! Okay … now! Hang on, sorry.

Obviously, the reason we are here on the brink is because we have a specific thing that we want to achieve! We did not go into this and say, “What we are certain about is that we want to hold up a bank, and we will figure out the rest of the plan after we get there!” We went into this saying, “We are principled individuals, with clear, realistic goals and we will stop at nothing to attain those goals!” We are not quickly Googling what goals are; we have them ready to go. Right now! Yes, they are coming! Here they are!…

I know what you’re saying: “If your demands are so important that you would literally blow this whole place if they aren’t met, shouldn’t you at least know what the demands are? How can it be that you are still in the process of nailing them down?” And “Wasn’t a better time to do this when we were deciding how much money to spend on things? Isn’t this whole thing backward?” To which I say: “No!”

The point is, this is an important exercise: to think about priorities! And this is for sure the best way to do this exercise — in this setting, when everyone is relaxed, and not worried about the situation spiraling out of control, resulting in the loss of not only their savings but also the whole building, because of the dynamite we have helpfully brought along, to make the negotiations go smoothly!

We have to do it this way, because otherwise people won’t realize how severe the situation is!

    1. 1.

      NotMax

      Potpourri.

      1) And then there was one.

      Ken Potts, one of the last two remaining survivors of the USS Arizona battleship, which sank during the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, has died. He was 102.
      [snip]
      …the only remaining survivor from the Arizona is now Lou Conter, who is 101 and living in California. Source

      2) Semper High.

      A former Marine who for years helped smuggle drugs from Mexico into the United States and even tried to get a song written to glorify his exploits was sentenced Friday to 12 years in federal prison.

      Roberto Salazar II, 26, of San Diego was sentenced for importing fentanyl and for conspiracy to distribute heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office.
      [snip]
      He was stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego. Prosecutors said that before joining the corps and while on active duty, he and couriers he recruited made dozens of smuggling trips across the border. Source

      3) Baby, it’s hot outside.

      Extreme heat has sent temperatures soaring in Thailand as authorities warned people to stay indoors.

      The Meteorological Department’s forecast on Saturday said the highest temperature in the next 24 hours could reach 43 degrees Celsius (107 degrees Fahrenheit) in country’s north and could hit 40 C (104 F) in the capital, Bangkok. The highest temperature on Saturday was in the northern province of Phetchabun at 42.5 C (109 F).
      [snip]
      Saturday’s highest heat index — which measures what the temperature feels like due to humidity — was forecast to be 53.8 C (129 F) in the eastern province of Chonburi. On Sunday, the southern resort island of Phuket could feel hotter than 54 C. Source

    2. 2.

      Baud

      One possibility: Pass a clean debt-ceiling bill and pledge to work on some other priority that A) sounds tangentially related to deficit issues, and B) both parties could claim as a victory.

      I’d suggest something stupid and worthless like the Simpson-Bowles Commission, but I don’t know if our side is mature enough to accept it.

    3. 3.

      Shalimar

      I assume McCarthy’s exit ramp will be finding someone to shoot Scalise again.  Why should he have to fake the cardiac event?

    5. 5.

      OzarkHillbilly

      My wife just came up the stairs to get Percy’s tracker off his collar. He is now huddled under my feet for protection because he just knows she is going to do some terrible thing to him. You know, trim his nails or maybe cut his hair.

    6. 6.

      narya

      @Baud: Hah! It’s already been suggested, apparently, at least according to the Obama PodBros. They also saw the need for an offramp, particularly in the form of a committee like this. That would be fine with me. And then we work to retake the house.

    7. 7.

      Baud

      @narya:

      Glad I kept my “He sold is out!” signs.

      While I’m the furthest thing from a Bernie Sanders fan, he’d be a good choice as one of the co-chairs for such a commission.

    8. 8.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @NotMax:

      Several dozen Arizona survivors have had their ashes interred on the sunken battleship so they could join their shipmates, but Potts didn’t want that, according to Stratton.

      “He said he got off once, he’s not going to go back on board again,” he said.

      Stratton said many Arizona survivors shared a similar dry sense of humor. That included his own father, who was severely burned in the attack and also did not want to return to the ship as ashes in an urn.

      “‘I’ve been cremated once. I’m not going to be cremated twice,’” Donald Stratton joked, according to the younger Stratton, before his death in 2020 at age 97.

    9. 9.

      OzarkHillbilly

      An attempt to repeal a Michigan law that punishes unmarried couples who live together is being thwarted by Republicans in the state legislature. The law, which dates to 1931, targets “any man or woman, not being married to each other, who lewdly and lasciviously associates and cohabits together”. It is rarely enforced but violations carry a penalty of up to a year in prison and a $1,000 fine. Senate Bill 56, which seeks to repeal the law, attracted support from all state senate Democrats and half of Republicans. But nine Republicans voted against.

      Edward McBroom, a Republican, spoke in opposition to the bill on the senate floor – for, he said, the sake of the “common good”. He said: “This law was not passed to be mean … it was passed for the betterment of society, particularly for children.”

      McBroom argued that unmarried cohabitation does not promote marriage, and that such arrangements lead to broken homes that hurt children.

      Another Republican state senator against repealing the antiquated law said his reasons for doing so were tax-related. Thomas Albert said: “I very easily would be a yes on this bill if the tax structure continued to encourage marriage.”

      If McBroom was really interested in the betterment of society, he would resign from his seat, dig a hole in the ground, and disappear for the next 20 years or so. Dawg save us all from Republican morality(heavy on the sarcasm).

      eta: I think the Guardian is a little cornfused. The piece ends with “The bill now moves to the statehouse.” So, NOT thwarted.

    10. 10.

      Baud

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Senate Bill 56, which seeks to repeal the law, attracted support from all state senate Democrats and half of Republicans. But nine Republicans voted against

       
      So how is it being thwarted?

    13. 13.

      Geminid

      One week before Presidant Biden met wit Squeaker McCarthy in early February, he and Democratic Congressional leaders held a meeting at the White House to make a plan. I expect it was a comprehensive yet flexible one.

      So what was the plan? They are not saying of course, but I think we are seeing it in action. There won’t be any special coin minting or other quick fixes. Democrsts intend to push this debt increase through the old fashioned way, and to hold Republicans’ feet to the fire until they cannot stand the heat anymore.

      This will be very stressful for a lot of people, and we all had better strap in for a bumpy ride.

    14. 14.

      mrmoshpotato

      This makes me think about my 5-year-old nephew “negotiating”* which is just him stalling having to take a nap or go to sleep for the night.

      *No, I have no idea where he learned the word.

    15. 15.

      Jeffro

      Why would anyone (other than Kevin McCarthy) worry about helping Kevin McCarthy save face here?

      He’s going to have a couple dozen relatively sane GOP House members come to him and say, “We’re voting for a clean increase” and he’s going to have to do it.  At which point the incredibly not sane GOP House members will decide Kevin has to go.

      I’m not seeing a problem here.

    20. 20.

      OzarkHillbilly

      A federal judge donated tens of thousands of dollars to New Orleans’ Roman Catholic archdiocese and consistently ruled in favor of the church amid a contentious bankruptcy involving nearly 500 clergy sex abuse victims, an Associated Press investigation has found, but the judge won’t step down from the case.

      Confronted with AP’s findings, which had not been previously reported, US district judge Greg Guidry abruptly convened attorneys on a call last week to tell them his charitable giving “has been brought to my attention” and he would consider recusal from the high-profile bankruptcy he oversees in an appellate role.

      “Naturally,” Guidry told them, “I will take no further action in this case until this question has been resolved.”

      Guidry indicated he would seek guidance from the federal judiciary’s committee on codes of conduct. And in a separate hearing called on Friday, he told attorneys in the case that the committee had approved his continuing to handle appeals related to the bankruptcy.

      I smell a corrupt Catholic rat.

      The reporting by Jim Mustian of the AP on Guidry is only one example of how many links are shared by the New Orleans area’s legal establishment and the local archdiocese, which serves a region with a half-million Catholics and is the oldest to declare bankruptcy amid the clergy sex abuse crisis.

      Many many many corrupt Catholic rats.

    21. 21.

      Another Scott

      A gentle reminder to those in the press pushing this “why won’t Biden negotiate moar better??” for clicks…

      .@paulwaldman1 & @ThePlumLineGS on debt extortion: Blame "the supposedly reasonable Republicans — the moderates, the centrists, the pragmatists … who could end this madness now if they chose but instead are enabling the crisis." Gift link: https://t.co/vf6q2fSuZU

      — Jill Lawrence (@JillDLawrence) April 21, 2023

      Yup.

      The GQP has the majority in the House. It’s their responsibility to pass a debt ceiling increase through that body. Their leadership has the means and the ability to make that happen – it’s their job.

      It’s not the Democratic minority’s responsibility, or Biden’s responsibility, to somehow “save” the GQP from itself.

      As driftglass says, Burn the Lifeboats Off-ramps.

      Eyes on the prizes.

      (via NormOrnstein)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    23. 23.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Saturday he will request a Major Disaster Declaration for Broward County due to the catastrophic impacts of unprecedented flooding in Fort Lauderdale.

      The announcement comes 10 days after heavy rainfall caused historic flooding that damaged countless homes and left residents reeling in the devastation.

    25. 25.

      Geminid

      @OzarkHillbilly: One “off-ramp” might be a petition to discharge a debt bill that 5 or more Republicans sign along with Democrats. Democratic leaders might go for one that had minor, token budget cuts plus some notional commitment to fiscal restraint. The White House might find it an acceptable solution also, with buy-in from 9 Republican Senators.

      “Problem Solvers” Josh Gottheimer and Brian Fitzpatrick have been discussing compromise legislation that might be advanced this way, but in its present form it sounds unacceptable to Democratic leadership. A watered down version could be a solution late in the process. Then it would be the “face” of these Repulican defectors that would be saved, not McCarthy’s.

      Typically, a majority caucus is too disciplined and cohesive for a discharge petition to succeed. These is not typical debt ceiling fight though.

    26. 26.

      Another Scott

      Doktor Zoom at Wonkette:

      So what happens next? As the [FTF]New York Times notes, not only is the GOP proposal dead on arrival in the Democratic-controlled Senate, it’s “not at all guaranteed” that “Mr. McCarthy can get his own Republican caucus behind the bill.” McCarthy will demand that Biden negotiate, because after all here’s a very reasonable offer to undo one of Biden’s greatest achievements, and Biden will smile, shake his head, and say “Are you kidding me, man?”

      [eta:] Moscow Mitch has said (yet again) that there isn’t going to be a default, so the hostage the GQPers in the House are trying to keep is a paper doll.

      No real “negotiating” until about a week before the deadline (unless the bond or stock markets threaten to crash sooner) . It’s going to be a long Spring and Summer – save your energy.

      Eyes on the prizes.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    27. 27.

      Baud

      @Geminid:

      Progressives in the house have been trying to put some restraint on defense spending for several years.  Although I think Ukraine spending complicates matters.

    28. 28.

      Michael Bersin

      The somewhat shorter version:

      A Pride Festival has been presented in Warrensburg, Missouri in the past two years. Vendors, information booths (like the county Democratic Club, Free Mom Hugs, etc.), and all ages drag shows (ornate costumes, theatrical makeup, and pop and show tunes) are festival activities during the day.

      Last year a right wingnut busybody group picketed and prayed across the street. This year’s Pride Festival is scheduled for June 3rd at a local event venue.

      The right wingnut busybodies have been organizing to present a petition to the Warrensburg City Council at its regular meeting this Monday evening demanding that the Pride Festival be limited or cancelled. A loosely organized opposing group, supportive of the LGBTQIA+ community, is mobilizing individuals to also attend the meeting.

      I’ve been covering this at Show Me Progress and attended and covered the previous Pride Festivals. By the way, the drag shows are impressive – those costumes have to be expensive. The music is fun. People in the audience join in singing (family friendly). My spouse has marveled at the quality of the makeup on the drag performers, contemplating asking performers for makeup tips.

      The coverage of this at Show Me Progress has generated some interest, with traffic spikes. When that happens we also get an uptick in self-righteous trolling comments. Since our comments are moderated (by our choice) we don’t allow those comments to publish with the original post.  But we do sometimes select a trolling comment for mockery in a subsequent post.

      Unified Field Theory of Right Wingnut Pearl Clutching, Self-Righteousness, and Victimhood

       

       

       

    29. 29.

      narya

      I would like the dems to continuing noting (a) the multiple times the debt ceiling was raised when TFG was in office, with no drama, despite (b) the enormous tax cuts to the rich that increased the debt. That is a simple, winning message, and it seems to be effective so far. The second part of that strategy is noting exactly what is in the R’s budget–the specific cuts to major programs. Actually, that’s the third part–the second part is continuing to emphasize that the debt ceiling and the budget are separate things.

    30. 30.

      NotMax

      May I take a few moments to categorically state how much I DESPISE automated phone trees? Needed to contact a credit card company regarding something which may or may not have been wonky, based on a message purportedly from them found upon waking on the answering machine, timestamped 6:32 a.m.

      Twice got partially into the jungle, only to be disconnected. At one point somehow the automation spit out “Okay. We’ll close that account and send you a new card.” Not anywhere in the same galaxy with what I was seeking. Followed shortly thereafter with (verbatim): “Okay. We’re unclosing that account. Continue using the card you have now.”

      Finally did get far enough in to receive a “Please hold. I’m connecting you with a customer service agent.” That alone took 12 minutes, of course involving repetition of all the info and steps from the earlier cut off attempts.

      Silence. More silence. Then one ring. Second ring.

      (recording, at a volume so low had to strain to make it out) “Our customer service system is down for maintenance. Please try again later.” (click)

      Upshot: waited five hours, went through the whole 12 minute rigamarole yet again and did get to a real human. Took all of 2½ minutes to receive the answers I needed to set my mind at ease, including the extra time taken up by my new query (added to the mix because of the confusing messages above) about confirmation that the existing card remains active.

