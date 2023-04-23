Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Zooey Zephyr: Silenced for Speaking the Truth.

Zooey Zephyr: Silenced for Speaking the Truth.

32 Comments

Zooey Zephyr, the first openly transgender person to be elected to the state legislature in Montana, is being silenced in by the Montana Republican Party for speaking the truth, which is that gender-affirming medical care is a matter of life or death for trans youth. She’s a total badass.

From the AP:

On Tuesday as the House was debating Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte’s proposed amendments to a measure banning gender-affirming care for minors, Zephyr spoke up in reference to the body’s opening prayer.

“I hope the next time there’s an invocation, when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands,” she said.

House Majority Leader Sue Vinton, a Republican, immediately called Zephyr’s comments inappropriate and disrespectful. That evening, a group of conservative lawmakers known as the Montana Freedom Caucus demanded her censure and deliberately referred to Zephyr using male pronouns in their letter and a Tweet. That’s known as misgendering — using pronouns that don’t match a person’s gender identity.

Zephyr had upset legislative leaders with emotional testimony previously this session.

She made a similar “blood on your hands” comment the first time the House heard the bill and has also given emotional testimony indicating bills that attack LGBTQ+ rights will lead to suicide.

“When there are bills targeting the LGBTQ community, I stand up to defend my community,” Zephyr told The Associated Press after she was silenced Thursday. “And I choose my words with clarity and precision, and I spoke to the real harms that these bills bring.”

Medical experts agree that gender affirming care saves lives. This has been backed up by the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American Medical Association.

Notice how her colleagues call for civility while misgendering Zooey:

On the one hand, the GOP doesn’t give a damn if trans kids kill themselves. On the other hand, someone hurt their feelings by saying that out loud. Both sides, right?

It is exhausting how the GOP continues to simply lie about the extensive research that has been done in regards to trans healthcare, and act like their actions are moral or rational. This takedown by Jon Stewart of Leslie Rutledge, the Arkansas Attorney General, remains one of the best I’ve seen if you haven’t had a chance to watch it.

  • AlaskaReader
  • Almost Retired
  • Baron Elmo
  • Baud
  • Benw
  • Cameron
  • CarolPW
  • Dan B
  • karen marie
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Mike in NC
  • Nora
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • planet eddie
  • Princess
  • RepubAnon
  • Ruckus
  • Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony
  • Soprano2
  • Suzanne

    32Comments

    2. 2.

      Baron Elmo

      Bless you, Jon Stewart. On this topic (and so many others), you’re an island of sanity in a sea of assholes.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      the first openly transgender person to be elected to the state legislature in Montana,

      This is so remarkable. In Montana!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Princess

      There is and will be blood on their hands. It’s a simple statement of fact — people will die. They don’t care, even if it is their own kids. Good for her.  She’s going to have an impact whether they “let” her speak or not but it’s disgusting they put her through this.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Cameron

      The Montana Freedom Caucus?  Certainly nothing calls up the word “freedom” to mind faster than a taste for crushing the rights of people who one doesn’t like/is afraid of/doesn’t understand.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ruckus

      @Cameron:

      Freedom from freedom is still freedom isn’t it?

      Yes this is an asinine question but then we are discussing staunch conservatives……

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Ruckus: If we start with Joplin’s Postulate that freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose, and apply Preston’s Lemma that nothing from nothing leaves nothing, we can derive your proposition.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      planet eddie

      @Princess: I think this gets back to the thing you commented about in the last thread — if another colleague has said this, I think the reps wouldn’t have reacted so extremely, part of the fury is that it’s being said by a trans person. We saw the same thing with Justin Jones and Justin Pearson in Tennesee, two black men, being thrown out, but Gloria Johnson being allowed to stay: certain voices inflame the other side more than others.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Nora

      At what point does silencing a particular representative mean silencing the people she represents? And at what point is that a violation of the constitution re: republican form of government? I think we need to start making that argument strongly.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ruckus

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Exactly.

      We have reached the point in this 200+ yr story we call a nation that will have to go through some things to be the country that so many of us want, that many of the original founders wanted and for which the die hard conservatives think (such as it is) that is them losing power rather than everyone including them having much better power. We see this as building a better nation, they see it as losing power. Which is exactly what it is, building a better nation by conservatives losing power and people gaining same. Personal autonomy within guidelines that protect those that need it and freedom to be an actual individual. This is in direct opposition to what todays, and yesterdays conservatives want. There will always be limits to how far an individual can go but there will also have to be limits to how far any governmental agency can go. Yes some individuals will go to far, just like they already do. And this may be one of the first actual democracies but we have a bit of experience seeing what really doesn’t work.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Benw

      Everything about this artificial bullshit “trans panic” is infuriating. Good for her, she’s right that they’re killing the kids they want to kill – the kids who need medical gender affirming care.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      RepubAnon

      Funny how letting children work in hazardous industries is something the parents and kids can decide themselves – but personal medical decisions must be mandated by the state:

      On the surface, the FGA frames its child worker bills as part of a larger debate surrounding parental rights, including in education and child care. But the state-by-state campaigns, the group’s leader said, help the FGA create openings to deconstruct larger government regulations.

      “Frankly, every state, including Missouri, should follow Arkansas’s lead to allow parents and their teenagers to have the conversation about work and make that decision themselves,” said Stehle, who is also a visiting fellow at the Opportunity Solutions Project.

      Washington Post: The conservative campaign to rewrite child labor laws (Emphasis added).

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Suzanne

      I deeply enjoyed watching Jon Stewart hand that woman her own ass on a platter.

      As someone who was deeply fortunate to be able to access gender-affirming transition care for her kid — and it was still a pain in the ass, I will note — I find it exhausting trying to discuss these issues. There’s no reason to oppose it apart from bigotry. I am aware of the horrible laws being passed in the shithole states, and I am just emotionally tired. I don’t have anything left to offer besides, “That’s terrible, social conservatives are hypocrites and awful people, let’s move LGBT people out of the shithole states”.

      Yesterday, I took SuzMom to get her Covid booster. While we were waiting at the pharmacy, some old Boomer asshole dude came up to the counter and started complaining loudly about Biden and inflation being at TEN PERCENT!!! and talking about how nothing was bad under TFG. The poor pharmacy tech looked like she wanted to crawl into a hole. SuzMom and I just listened to the dude and gave each other pointed looks. And I realized that I would absolutely rather rub shit in my hair than have any interaction with that fucker. I have no desire to argue with him, even though I could. I don’t want to even exchange pleasantries about the weather. I just want to be free of these people.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Soprano2

      The MO attorney General says “hold my beer”. He’s proposed rules to govern transgender care for adults as well as minors. There was an article in our paper today about three Trans adults in Springfield who are planning to move to Illinois because of it. I’ve got an employee who says they may have to move if it actually goes into effect. I’m sure there will be lawsuits but who knows what will happen in this atmosphere.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Almost Retired

      @Baud:   That was my thought.  She was elected in Montana?  But evidently, each district has only about 11,000 people (she’s in District 100), and she’s from the college town of Missoula where the sheep are generally safe.  An itty bitty blue microdot in a red and getting redder state.​

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Dan B

      I wonder how many of these bigoted creeps have kids and/or grandchildren that are declaring themselves or their friends to be not heterosexual.  And will these young people leave the state as soon as possible?  That was my reaction to Ohio.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @Nora:

      At what point does silencing a particular representative mean silencing the people she represents? And at what point is that a violation of the constitution re: republican form of government? I think we need to start making that argument strongly.

      Just be aware they will throw the same argument back at us because these nutjobs are representing their nutjob constituents.  That’s why they keep getting re-elected.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      karen marie

      @RepubAnon:   I’m going to guess that wealthy Republicans aren’t going to be telling their children to work the overnight shift in a meat processing plant if they want the new iPhone or a full stomach.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Suzanne

      @Dan B:

      And will these young people leave the state as soon as possible? 

      So this is an interesting point. I was reading about the old man in Kansas City who apparently became radicalized by Fox News and then shot Ralph Yarl. One person who commented to the media was his grandson, who is apparently pretty liberal. The grandson said that the old man had been getting more and more sucked into Fox News paranoia in recent years, to the point that the grandson became estranged from him. The grandson said he was shocked but not surprised by the shooting.

      I do think that, yes, many young people — especially the ones with better life prospects — will leave. Honestly, they already are. The dysfunction in lots of these places is by no means limited to homophobia/transphobia. But even if there is not a physical move, there are family estrangements happening, too.

      One point going around on social media about student loan forgiveness was that it would be a huge help to the LGBT community, because that’s how lots of LGBT youth leave their shitty homophobic hometowns and get to more accepting places with communities that are welcoming to them.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Mike in NC

      Well it’s obvious that every state needs its very own Freedumb Caucus to represent their busybody wingnut assholes.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Omnes Omnibus: ​
       

      Mr Kristofferson said, “Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose.”

      I remembered incorrectly, I thought it was Gordon Lightfoot. (Usually if you’re wondering whether artist A or B wrote a song both of them recorded, and Gord’s one of them, he’s the writer. Not this time.)

      Looking it up, I was surprised to find that Roger Miller, of all people, was the first one to record it.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Suzanne: I know a lot of young people who are either leaving the United States entirely or giving serious consideration to it. We could end up with some terrible brain drain and a country inhabited by a decaying remnant of heavily armed killer octogenarians.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      AlaskaReader

      When Republicans mention freedom,

      ..they are only expressing the desire for the freedom to erase yours.

       

      Every single one of them needs to be removed from our government.

      Every single one.  There is no redeeming value in a Republican.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      lowtechcyclist

      @RepubAnon: ​
       

      Funny how letting children work in hazardous industries is something the parents and kids can decide themselves – but personal medical decisions must be mandated by the state:

      Either one would be infuriating by itself, but the juxtaposition is mindboggling.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Suzanne

      @Matt McIrvin: I have always been someone who preferred city living — I always struggled with Phoenix’s sprawl — but all these crazy armed right-wing fuckers makes me seriously consider moving somewhere really remote. Like one of the Atlantic provinces in Canada, to a pretty remote area.

      One of the crazy armed right-wing fuckers was the man who lived two doors down the street whose house burned down. They were going to fix the house, but then he died, and apparently the remaining family are now trying to sell it, and they are delusional. He was stockpiling ammunition. Dude couldn’t see straight, or climb three stairs, but he had an arsenal. GREAT IDEA, Y’ALL.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Suzanne: ​
       

      Did you watch the documentary about Gordon Lightfoot “If You Could Read My Mind”? It was on Netflix, I think? So good.

      No, wasn’t aware of it. Thanks for mentioning it, I’ll have to track it down!

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Dan B

      @Suzanne:  I believe that if the discrimination is happening directly to you or your friends then you’re more likely to break with bigoted family members.  It happened to me with my partner’s brother and sister in law.  My partner’s not seeing them much either.

      When I first moved to Seattle in the early 70’s most of my LGBT friends were estranged from family.  We had “chosen family”.  That has changed.

      Reply

