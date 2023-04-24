Well, at least we can stop waiting for something to happen any day now in GA. So much for imminent!

BREAKING: Fulton County DA Fani Willis tells Georgia law enforcement to prep for indictments this summer. — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) April 24, 2023

Among other things, it seems like Fani Willis intends to give law enforcement time to prepare.

Fulton County DA:1) on the one hand she said she will announce this summer her prosecutorial decisions. That's a lot more time than anticipated but good that it's set; 2) OTOH, she said announcements "may provide a significant public reaction," which certainly sounds like charges — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) April 24, 2023

Speaking of GA, the Jack podcast last night confirmed that they weren’t just trying to steal the presidency; they were trying/hoping/planning to use the stolen data from GA to overturn the two senate wins in GA on Jan 5.

The more we learn, the worse it gets. Even the most far-fetched of our worst fears about what Trump would try to do in his last days and what they would be willing to do in order to steal the election didn’t even go far enough when compared to the reality of all that they were doing.

