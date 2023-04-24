Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Fulton County Indictments Expected Between July 11 and Sept 1

Fulton County Indictments Expected Between July 11 and Sept 1

by | 28 Comments

Well, at least we can stop waiting for something to happen any day now in GA.  So much for imminent!

Among other things, it seems like Fani Willis intends to give law enforcement time to prepare.

Speaking of GA, the Jack podcast last night confirmed that they weren’t just trying to steal the presidency; they were trying/hoping/planning to use the stolen data from GA to overturn the two senate wins in GA on Jan 5.

The more we learn, the worse it gets.  Even the most far-fetched of our worst fears about what Trump would try to do in his last days and what they would be willing to do in order to steal the election didn’t even go far enough when compared to the reality of all that they were doing.

Open thread.

    28Comments

    3. 3.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Summer loving had me a blast
      Summer loving happened so fast
      I met a girl crazy for me
      Met a boy cute as can be

      Summer days drifting away
      To-ah! Oh, the summer nights

      Reply
    5. 5.

      geg6

      My head is spinning from all this news.  I’m half afraid to turn on the tv or check my phone.  It’s all so insane and I still can’t believe I’m living in this timeline.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      JoyceH

      it seems like Fani Willis intends to give law enforcement time to prepare.

      Then there’s the deal where she’s asking for the lawyer for ten of the ‘persons of interest’ disqualified. That has to be ruled on, and then the people need to get new counsel. And heck, I suspect once these electors learned from the news that their lawyer hadn’t told them about an immunity offer, at least several of them jumped up and said, “Wait! Is that offer still on the table? I can make it worth your while!”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Trivia Man

      “The disappointment I can stand, it’s the hope that is wearing me out.”

      -John Cleese in Clockwise

      After ALL the Watergate peeps slithered away then rose from the ashes stronger than ever, I became cynical. But I still harbor hope. This is very encouraging news.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Dangerman

      Ah, Summertime.

      Time to watch Body Heat again.

      I mean, Kathleen Turner … and Ted Danson dancing … and the guilty go to the slammer in the end.

      Tick, tock motherfuckers.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Burnspbesq

      Timeline makes sense. Court has to dispose of the pending motions to disqualify before anything else happens.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Anonymous At Work

      The disqualification motion for an attorney who (1) didn’t give clients the prosecution’s offer of immunity and (2) is representing multiple clients who can and ARE accusing each other of crimes is a no-brainer.  However, the disqualification MUST have a period of time for the investigated to hire new attorneys and the new attorneys to get up to speed.  I expect that almost all will slap their clients across the face and demand to know why they were such idiots as to ignore an offer of immunity.

      A 2-person Prisoner’s Dilemma is hard enough to maintain.  Once you got over 10 people, you should consider knifing everyone in the back just to be the first to knife everyone remaining to get that plea bargain.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Burnspbesq

      Tempted to tune into Faux Noise at 8:00 to see how tonight’s host explains his/her presence. That’s going to require some high-quality tap-dancing around the truth.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Anonymous At Work

      @WaterGirl: Got a link about the use of stolen data to overturn the GA senate elections?  I just wonder how they planned to do it.  “Steal the data, leak the data, use the leak to claim fraud, and hope no one notices who stole it”?  That’s an Underpants Gnome plan.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      japa21

      There are different ways to view “may provoke a significant reaction”. I know I’ll be out there prot3esting if there aren’t any significant indictments, if you know who I mean.

       

      ETA: And I think you do.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      RaflW

      Since this is an open thread about politics and Republicans attempting to thwart the will of the people, Folks may want to take a moment on an already heavy news day to see what’s going on in Montana.

      Five people were arrested Monday afternoon at the Montana State Capitol during a protest after the Speaker of the House refused again to acknowledge a transgender legislator trying to speak on a bill.

      Rep. Zooey Zephyr, a Missoula Democrat, was first blocked from engaging in debate on the House floor last week after Speaker of the House Matt Regier, R-Kalispell, deemed her comments on a bill to ban gender-affirming care for trans minors as a violation of decorum.

      Zephyr last week said lawmakers who voted for legislation “should be ashamed.” She also told them, “I hope the next time there’s an invocation when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands.” Republicans have advanced several bills affecting trans people this session.

      More at the link above, and for those who can tolerate the musky joint, this indie journalist has excellent coverage.

      There was a very large (by MT standards, certainly!) protest on the steps of the Capitol today. My take is that MT GOP legislators maybe didn’t really learn much about the whole Tennessee kerfuffle, owing as how they’re probably in right wing info bubble land, and are activating Montana young people aplenty.

      The state ain’t gonna swing blue, but this sh*t looks bad on a national stage, at least!

      Reply
    22. 22.

      RaflW

      Speaking of sh*t looking bad on a national stage, the North Dakota governor just signed a six-week abortion ban with basically NO EXCEPTIONS.

      For context, a recent NBC News poll puts support for abortion bans with no exceptions at six percent. 6% is microscopic levels of support. Tire rims and anthrax* probably gets more than 6% support as a menu item!

      It seems that plains states Republicans are trying like mad to ignore the lesson of the Kansas abortion vote last year. And they also want to – yet again – prove Joe Biden right when he said in his SOTU that Republicans want an outright ban.
       

      *see BJ lexicon for explication if this seems like a random thing to say

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Anonymous At Work

      @WaterGirl: Understood.  So far, though, Republican political operatives have shown the immense technical skills needed to turn on a computer and connect to the Internet.  So, any plan to relied on manipulating the data to show “outside manipulation” without revealing who stole it…well…I’ll call those bluffs using my nieces’ allowances.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      sab

      @trollhattan: My Ohio mom never got over saying that, even when she moved us to TX, NC, KY then Florida and back to Ohio.

      Glad she didn’t live to see global warming where NE Ohio really sucks in summer. And I grew up in Florida, without air conditioning.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Anonymous At Work

      @SiubhanDuinne: It actually looks good!  Needs some fruit to replace the corn syrup if possible.  As the ancient saying goes, “Revenge is a dish best served as frequently as possible.”

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Chris Johnson

      @Anonymous At Work: Extreme brazenness is a strategy. I mean, it’s literally Trump’s life strategy, on levels we’ve yet to even confirm.

      I really, really think he has been broke ALL THIS time, propped up by Putin in a very long range plan that also used Jeffery Epstein in efforts to destroy the US, from within. Trump is a madman and a living lie. He’s a husk of a bullshitter of a man, and him playing President is such a joke on history that people will end up calling that what WWIII was. It was waged on Twitter, and for a time, it worked better than bombs.

      Reply

