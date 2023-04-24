I flew to space four times over the course of a decade and I’ve seen the effects of climate change on our planet first hand. There is no planet B. This remarkable and fragile place is our only home and it’s our job to protect it for generations to come. #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/GTe0mpSuyX — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) April 22, 2023

America the Beautiful. pic.twitter.com/KjvfhXn0Bt — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 23, 2023

From the National Mall, to the Grand Canyon, to our newly-established National Monuments in Texas and Nevada, National Parks and Monuments are the identity of America. This National Park Week, and every week, I'll stand to protect them. pic.twitter.com/WDKan0D9Gd — President Biden (@POTUS) April 23, 2023





From a thread:

This Earth Day, I am surrounded by the trees, water, and beauty that sustains us. The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to ensuring everyone has access to nature and that nature is here for generations to come. – @SecDebHaaland pic.twitter.com/k4FScrOuIy — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 22, 2023

“We still have a lot of work to do. We're just not at the pace, size, scope and scale we need to be to meet the goal of keeping the earth's temperature increase limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius.”

@JohnKerry on rebuilding trust in U.S. on climate post-Trump pic.twitter.com/pVTzPWHEzd — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) April 23, 2023