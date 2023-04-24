Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Morning Open Thread: Stewardship

From a thread:

      Baud

      Red states are treating women as livestock and I’m seeing ads on my TV for a cure for curved dick syndrome. Things are nuts, man.

      Baud

      Biden is supposed to announce his reelection bid this week.  Media says the voters are not enthused.  Maybe true, maybe not. Doesn’t change anything for me.

      NotMax

      @Baud

      Hmpf. Figured those only run during Scared Straight.
      @Baud

      That would be the same media blaring about the inevitable, unstoppable red wave, yes?
      //

      Hangö Kex

      A fisherman (among other things) from Finland is picking his Goldman Environmental Prize this Earth Day over there:

      Since April 2018, Tero Mustonen led the restoration of 62 severely degraded former industrial peat mining and forestry sites throughout Finland—totaling 86,000 acres—and transformed them into productive, biodiverse wetlands and habitats. Rich in organic matter, peatlands are highly effective carbon sinks; according to the IUCN, peatlands are the largest natural carbon stores on Earth. Roughly one-third of Finland’s surface area is made up of peatlands.

      (https://www.goldmanprize.org/recipient/tero-mustonen/)

      Helsingin Sanomat reports that the $200 000 prize money will come handy to restore another forestry site, a 73 hectare plot in Inari.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: The best-case scenario for a president with most voters is honestly not enthused. It is confident in competence and unaware of day-to-day activities, and focusing one’s attention on other areas of life.

      I will say that Joe Biden being the president has been remarkable for my mental health, as I no longer start each day with a doomscroll.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @OzarkHillbilly: I’m crossing my fingers that Biden is healthy enough to run for reelection and win. Then, if he’s unable to finish his term, Harris can take over from there. I’d be fine with that.

      Baud

      @Suzanne:

      I will say that Joe Biden being the president has been remarkable for my mental health, as I no longer start each day with a doomscroll

       

      I never doomed scrolled per se, but I am enjoying this time not having to worry about the government on a daily basis.

      Baud

      @Geminid:

      Honestly, the hair on fire political Internet has been going on since Bush — with very little respite even during the Obama years.  It never fit me very well, but these days I believe it has beem affirmatively harmful to our cause.

      Kay

      Our esteemed justices at work again:

      For nearly two years, Billy Raymond Counterman sent thousands of unsolicited and unwanted Facebook direct messages to C.W., a local musician, ultimately driving her to abandon her career and leave the state. Counterman, who had previously served time in federal prison for making violent threats against his ex-wife and her family, argues that his conduct towards C.W. was free speech protected by the First Amendment. During oral argument, Chief Justice John Roberts quoted a handful of the thousands of unsolicited messages Counterman sent to C.W. “Staying in cyber life is going to kill you,’” Roberts read aloud. After a pause, he joked, “I can’t promise haven’t said that,” prompting laughter from other justices and the audience. Picking out another message, which he described as an “image of liquor bottles” captioned as “a guy’s version of edible arrangements,” Roberts challenged Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser to “say this in a threatening way,” leading to more laughter from the court. And the laughs didn’t stop there: Counterman’s attorney, John Elwood, shared with the court that his mother would routinely tell him to “drop dead” as a child, but “you know, I was never in fear because of that.”
      There were more chuckles when Justice Neil Gorsuch returned to Elwood’s anecdote during his questioning of Weiser, but Gorsuch shifted to a more serious tone to express his concern about the reasonable person standard. “We live in a world in which people are sensitive, and maybe increasingly sensitive,” he began. “As a professor, you might have issued a trigger warning from time to time when you had to discuss a bit of history that’s difficult or a case that’s difficult,” Gorsuch continued, a reference to Weiser’s prior experience teaching on a law school faculty. “What do we do in a world in which reasonable people may deem things harmful, hurtful, threatening? And we’re going to hold people liable willy-nilly for that?”

      Justice Clarence Thomas echoed the concern, asking whether the reasonable person standard is appropriate given that people are “more hypersensitive about different things now.” Justice Amy Coney Barrett pressed the point as well, offering the following hypothetical: What if a college professor gives a lecture “about just how vicious it was to be in a Jim Crow south and puts up behind them on a screen a picture of a burning cross and reads aloud some threats of lynching that were made at the time” and “Black students sitting in the classroom” interpret the lecture as a physical threat “because they don’t understand it”?
      The justices’ message was clear: Stalking is not the problem; sensitivity is. To them, stalking is quite literally a state of mind: If the stalker didn’t mean for his conduct to be frightening, then it isn’t. All the target has to do is understand that; she just needs to lighten up, take a joke, accept the compliment, grasp the lesson. Just because someone has made objectively terrifying statements is no reason to overreact and get law enforcement involved; victims should wait for the stalker to do something really frightening before they jump to conclusions.

      Here’s what Justice Roberts left out of his comedy act, from the (state) appeal of the crminal case:

      7 In 2016, C.W. spoke with a family member about the messages Counterman had sent her. She was “fearful” of Counterman and said that his messages caused her “serious” concern. She was “extremely scared” of being hurt or killed after Counterman sent her messages saying that he wanted her to die. And Counterman’s messages alluded to making “physical sightings” of C.W. in public. For example, in one of his messages Counterman told C.W. that he had witnessed her doing “things that [she did] out and about.”
      ¶ 8 In April 2016, C.W. (along with the family member in whom she had confided) contacted an attorney to determine what actions she could take to protect herself from Counterman. In the course of meeting with this attorney, C.W. learned that Counterman was serving probation for a federal offense.

      They’re like a panel on Fox News. They could be sitting together on the Fox couch for the morning show.

      Nora

      @Kay: ​
        Ha, ha, how very funny to think that a woman who’s receiving multiple messages from a man saying he wants her dead would actually be frightened by that! I mean, it’s not as if men ever follow through on those threats, right? Multiple statements that a man is watching you, that he wants you dead, that you will be dead if he has anything to do with it, that’s nothing, right? Oh, those sensitive women, can’t take a joke.

      I hate these Justices with the fire of a thousand suns. Clearly none of them has ever been in a position where they didn’t feel the system would protect them from deadly threats.

      lowtechcyclist

      @The Thin Black Duke:

      I’m crossing my fingers that Biden is healthy enough to run for reelection and win. Then, if he’s unable to finish his term, Harris can take over from there. I’d be fine with that.

      Strongly concur.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Kay: I wonder how long it would take for me to get a visit from a US Marshall if I started sending them similarly worded letters.

      Anyway

      @Ocotillo:

      Presidents come, presidents go but Andrea Mitchell never leaves………….sigh

      Term limits! We want term limits ……   for journalists!

      Talking about advanced age gets jackals mad but srsly someone like Andrea Mitchell should have retired a decade ago.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      If all those messages had gone to one of the justices, how would they react?

      And they get all upset when people peacefully protest on the sidewalk in front of one of their houses

      ETA: Makes me wish I was already retired so I could protest in front of the Supreme Court building.

      Kay

      @Nora:

      It’s just so perfect that they segued directly into “cancel culture at universities”

      They’re coddled, clueless ninnies. Do they even read the briefs or do they just pull this garbage out of whatever they heard on Fox that week?

      I live in a 75% Trump county- blood red- and stalking is taken seriously even here because we’ve had two high profile cases where stalkers eventually attacked their targets. In one of the cases the stalker kept leaving flowers on the targets car. Flowers, flowers, flowers, messages, messages, messages, then he attacked her in the parking lot of her workplace. Justice Roberts would have had a hearty chuckle over that.

      The kicker is that we have massively increased the SCOTUS security budget. The clueless ninnies are safe as houses. They have an elaborate multimillion dollar security appartus at Justice Thomas’ demand.

      lowtechcyclist

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      I wonder how long it would take for me to get a visit from a US Marshall if I started sending them similarly worded letters.

      Probably within about 45 minutes after the letter got opened.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @Kay: It doesn’t help that Hollywood romanticizes creepy guys who don’t believe in safe spaces and won’t hear the word “no”. I never understood why a weirdo standing outside a woman’s house with a boombox over his head was supposed to be the embodiment of True Love.

