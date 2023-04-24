Ngorongoro Crater

It soon became clear that the prey item (or at least one of the prey items; there were a lot of lions in this pride) was a wildebeest, and that this group of lions had pretty much devoured it already. Here is a scruffy young male lion with his prize, wildebeest leg bones. It does not appear that there is very much left for him to eat, and it was even less likely that the hyenas and jackals were going to get much for breakfast here. Click here for larger image.