On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
We are back in Serengeti National Park today with Albatrossity! We head to Colonial Williamsburg with Betsy, and take in some more sights in Paris with Am in NC. Then we take a hike with BigJimSlade, and we close out the week with a haiku post from Munira.
Albatrossity
It had rained all night and was still pretty overcast when we left the lodge for a half-day in the crater and then a half-day traveling to Serengeti National Park. We had not noticed the rain, ensconced as we were in our comfortable crater rim accommodations. But there had been plenty of action below on that rainy night.
The first thing our guide pointed out was a Spotted Hyena (Crocuta crocuta), and then another, and another. This is a very social animal, so these sightings were not too surprising, but he also pointed out that they were all focused on one thing. A pride of lions (Panthera leo) with a fresh kill from the previous night’s hunting. This was the first (but definitely not the last) of our experiences watching the actions and interactions of all the critters who wanted to share in this largesse. Click here for larger image.
Another interested carnivore at the scene was a Black-backed Jackal (Lupulella mesomelas). As all Balloon Juice readers know, this animal is renowned as being wily and wise in various myths and legends from Africa and Asia. It also appeals to BJ readers because it looks like a friendly dog. But despite its strong resemblance to your family dogs, it is not closely related to any critters in the genus known as Canis (wolves, coyotes, and domestic dogs). It does, however, retain that keen dog-like interest in food. Click here for larger image.
It soon became clear that the prey item (or at least one of the prey items; there were a lot of lions in this pride) was a wildebeest, and that this group of lions had pretty much devoured it already. Here is a scruffy young male lion with his prize, wildebeest leg bones. It does not appear that there is very much left for him to eat, and it was even less likely that the hyenas and jackals were going to get much for breakfast here. Click here for larger image.
This adult male lion, on the other hand, looked to be pretty well-fed, as did others in the pride (video of this majestic male and some of the adult females was also obtained). Click here for larger image.
Interestingly, there were no vultures waiting for tidbits at the kill site; perhaps their sharp eyesight and keen intellects helped them figure out that the pickings were going to be pretty slim. Once we left the scene of the crime, however, we did find this bird, which had me stumped at first. It turns out that it was a first-year Augur Buzzard (Buteo augur). The resemblance of these birds to the familiar North American buteo, the Red-tailed Hawk, is quite striking. Click here for larger image.
We also found a small flock of Lesser Flamingoes (Phoeniconaias minor); unfortunately, they were not in their high pink breeding plumage yet. Their black and white plumage reflected the color palette of the zebras in the background. Click here for larger image.
Similarly, the huge white wing patches on these Egyptian Geese (Alopochen aegyptiaca) made them visible at a great distance as they winged their way toward us on the way to some other appointment. Click here for larger image.
The sky was beginning to lighten up, and the patterns of light and shadow on the floor and wall of the crater were nearly as mesmerizing as the animals we were seeing. Click here for larger image.
All morning long we watched, usually at a great distance, this male Black Rhinoceros (Diceros bicornis) working his way, grazing all the time, across the floor of the crater. Eventually he got close enough for a decent picture, grazing past this small herd of Thomson’s Gazelles (Eudorcas thomsonii) and attracting the attention of a couple of male Ostriches (Struthio camelis). There is also a 30-second video where you can see a feature of these gazelles that does not show up in still images, their constant tail-twitching. Click here for larger image.
As we were heading to our lunch spot near the road that we would drive to get to the Serengeti, we stopped to watch this rhinoceros mom and calf. They started out on one side of the road and made a bold move to cross in front of our vehicles, with the mom keeping her body between us and the calf for that short jaunt. Once across the road, however, junior was emboldened enough to come out from behind her and look back at the strange creatures in this strange metal contraptions. Click here for larger image.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings