Ummm…What?

Ummm…What?

by | 192 Comments

Tucker’s an ex-Fox.

Ummm...What?
Ward, Edward Matthew; The Disgrace of Lord Clarendon, after his Last Interview with the King – Scene at Whitehall Palace, in 1667 (replica); Tate; http://www.artuk.org/artworks/the-disgrace-of-lord-clarendon-after-his-last-interview-with-the-king-scene-at-whitehall-palace-in-1667-replica-202697

There are zero details yet about who did what to whom:  did Murdoch say to Carlson, “you’re fired?” Did Carlson say “you can’t fire me, I quit?”  Did some other billionaire offer the right’s masculinity maven yet more cash?  Is there something about to drop that would have compelled Tucker “to spend more time with his family?”

Is it irresponsible to speculate…

[All together, kids]

IT WOULD BE IRRESPONSIBLE NOT TO!!!!

Have fun in the comments, my fellow jackals.

Image: Edward Matthew Ward, The Disgrace of Lord Clarendon, after his Last Interview with the King, 1846

    192Comments

    3. 3.

      Llelldorin

      Apparently the answer to the perennial question “is there any limit to what Fox will do” is “yes, when it costs them most of a billion dollars.”

      Reply
    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      He helped cost Rupert most of a billion dollars. And there are still several additional lawsuits outstanding (Smartmatic is also suing for $$$$$$, for one). Yeah.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      trollhattan

      The lawsuit being done and dusted, I’m guessing there’s a litany of Bad Tucker behavior that broke the dam. Here’s hoping somebody spills the goods, lord knows we’ve had some doozies when it comes to tales of bad behavior among news anchors and teevee hosts.

      Buh-bye (and NBC, don’t even think of it).

      Reply
    7. 7.

      James E Powell

      Is this because Kendall & Roman are running things now? Oh wait, this is reality. Sort of.

      All seriousness aside, was this a double secret addendum to the settlement agreement?

      Where do we think he ends up?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      dmsilev

      Now, the inevitable question needs to be asked: How will Fox manage to become worse? Not “if”, “how”.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Aussie Sheila

      I am getting a shareholder demands vibe here. He’s too profitable for this to be the result of some ethical consideration. I wonder about the other terrible two. Maybe they’ll wait for a decent interval.

      The best thing about it apart from his absence, is that this will make news that will probably pierce  quite a few Fox viewer bubbles. His absence will be noticed straight away.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      randal m sexton

      Kinda interesting how the Faux News arc of career for their top propagandists goes.  Glenn Beck, Bill O’Reilly, and now Tucker. Did seem like it took a bit of time for Tucker to step into the BillO shoes.  Wonder who is next, and what the cause was.   Perhaps Lachlan told him he has to start calming shit down and Tucker refused ?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      The Moar You Know

      You cost your boss most of a billion dollars while claiming in your texts that the Lord God of the GOP is a fraud, well, you gonna get fired.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      trollhattan

      What ghoul gets his slot? They seem fond of that Jessie Watters douchenozzle, who once did stalking for O’Reilly (thus, qualifying him).

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Keith P.

      Holy shit, I did *not* see that coming at all.  I figured they’d fire Bartiromo but not Trump’s favorite bootlick.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Gravenstone

      I would be almost amused (almost) if he tries a personality switch and reverts towards his prior MSNBC persona wherever he next pops up. Can’t really happen because there’s nowhere to go but down once you embrace MAGAtude (even just emulating the same). As has been said before, can’t happen to a nicer asshole.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      CaseyL

      Yes, of courses there must be a dedicated thread to talk about, marvel over, and generally celebrate this Very Important Defenestration.

      What a huge, gaping hole this leaves in Fox’s schedule.  I mean, TC was their highest-rated show, wasn’t it?

      (Repeating from dead thread:) I’ve seen speculation that getting rid of Carlson is a term of the settlement with Dominion. If that is true, then it won’t just be him:  there’ve got to be quite a few other propaganda peddlers breaking out in cold sweats right now.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      MisterForkbeard

      @trollhattan: I mean, there’s other lawsuits pending. But I could see it if Fox left Tucker in place because it could be construed as admitting fault – and now that they got slammed for a billion and guilt has been established it’s time to start taking action so that in future lawsuits the judgments are smaller.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      RaflW

      I hope he packed his desk over the weekend and won’t be given a farewell show this evening. If he does get one, I’d sure hope there’s a 5 second delay and a Fox lawyer in the control room

      eta: WaPo 8 mins ago says that indeed last Friday was his last show. I wonder if he said something post-settlement that was somehow covered in the agreement that would have been over some multi-million dollar additional line?

      Reply
    38. 38.

      sdhays

      @The Moar You Know: No, now that Tuckums is going to be off the teevee (and, thus, out of Trump’s bedroom) in two months, Trump won’t remember who he is.

      And if he does, he’ll be afraid that Tucker might overshadow him.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Butch

      I saw a clip of his last show on Friday; he was eating pizza and ended with “have a good weekend and see you on Monday,” so it almost didn’t look like he saw this coming.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      cmorenc

      @randal m sexton:

      Kinda interesting how the Faux News arc of career for their top propagandists goes.  Glenn Beck, Bill O’Reilly, and now Tucker.

      The one kudo I will grudgingly give to Glenn Beck is that the day when then-President Obama announced that Bin Laden had been killed and buried at sea – Beck said on-air that although he (Beck) was usually against everything Obama did, he said Obama deserved praise that day for pulling off getting Bin Laden, when none of the other RW assholes were giving Obama an inch of positive credit.  True, on every other day ending in ‘ y ‘ but for that one, Beck was a barking loon.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Almost Retired

      Everything Trump touches dies.  Although I don’t think Trump  literally touched him in an inappropriate manner, but considering that possibility works wonders as an appetite suppressant.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      sdhays

      @RedDirtGirl: Counterpoint: everyone who has ever know Trump has said that at some point. I assume he’s selective on who he decides to hold a grudge against and who he decides didn’t mean it.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      ETtheLibrarian

      Fox is a cesspit of rot.  Tucker was one of many – and they are still there (for now).  This has a bit of a “throw someone to the wolves” aspect to it (not feeling bad for old Tuck) and unless they are going to get of a few other big conspiracy voices this just feels like a little bit of nothing. This had to be more than just what he said on air.

      The gossip around this will be epic. Get out the popcorn.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      patrick II

      “the right’s masculinity maven”.

      Tucker, especially when he was upset, sounded more like a woman than any other TV broadcaster.  I record Tucker’s show and about once a week I listen for as long as I can, usually about five minutes, before the overwhelming unpleasantness drives me away.  Obvious, egregious lies presented by a semi-baby faced shrill fascist is just more than I can take.  That he has the highest rated show on cable news says too much about a significant number of fellow americans.

      My guess as to what happened.  Trump.  Murdoch has decided Trump will be the nominee and either Trump asked or Murdoch decided that the man who texted he  couldn’t stand Trump, couldn’t wait for him to go away, that he hated him, is not going to be the face of Trump’s re-election campaign headquarters on FOX.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      BruceFromOhio

      Free speech absolutists will howl and bleed, but it’s all business, baby. Ole’ Tuck cost Grampa Rupe a whole big pile of benjamins, cost-benefit analysis says stop throwing good money after bad.

      Watch the little fascist show up on OAN or Newsmax in a month.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Karen S.

      That smarmy jerk will probably land on his feet somewhere because we’re living in an absurd timeline. I won’t say this is the most absurd timeline because it can certainly get more absurd.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Shalimar

      @Aussie Sheila: There have been a series of protests of Carlson’s advertisers over the last few years for various fascist statements.   It has been a long time since the show was profitable because no non-rightwong companies will buy ads anymore.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      JML

      The good thing about cycling off these loons like him is even if they replace him with another wing-nut they’ll be losing viewers, because these shows have their own brands. It’s not just “tune in to whomever is on FauxNews”, they tune in to watch their “people”. anything that culls the audience even a little is good.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      cmorenc

      Now if only Sean Hannity could also do something that get$ him kicked off of Fox for creating unacceptable liability expo$ure.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      mrmoshpotato

      Holy shitballs, Batman!  Fucker Carlson got told to go fuck himself!  Do Hannity, Ingram, Doocey, Kilmead, and Jesse Waters next!

      Fuck ’em! -efgoldman

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Mingobat (f/k/a Karen in GA)

      @dmsilev: Exactly. Tuckems replaced Bill O’Reilly. BillO was horrible, but Tucker managed to be even worse.

      They’re going to double down on the hate and the lies. They’ll just attack people who don’t have the resources to sue.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      schrodingers_cat

      @dmsilev: I never thought Trump could become President. So be careful for what you wish for.

      I don’t think die-Trump supporters (who are not the R base) would vote for Carlson. Unlike Trump, Carlson has no reach beyond the Fox News bubble.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      CaseyL

      @RedDirtGirl: Didn’t he have that ghastly interview with Trump recently? Where Carlson lavished such praise on Trump’s “moderation and wisdom”?

      Or maybe the actual interview was done before those messages were made public…

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Baud

      If I were Tucker, I’d be pissed off and would want to defend my integrity by dishing out all the dirt on Fox News.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Steeplejack

      Washington Post story just out:

      His Fox News colleagues were stunned by the departure, which seemed out of the blue.

      “We’re just learning of this like everyone else; total surprise on my end,” one stunned staffer told the Post, speaking on condition of anonymity to share private insights into the newsroom, adding that colleagues were shocked as well.

      Another on-air personality: “This is major. It sends a message that even the guy with the highest ratings of all, by a long shot, doesn’t get to survive this disaster.”

      Reply
    73. 73.

      cmorenc

      @trollhattan: Jesse Waters is entirely about an “owning the libs” schtick.  He could be just as annoying as Tucker Carlson, though the perverse upside is that Waters is only fascist-light, as opposed to full bore with Carlson.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Shalimar

      @Baud: Tucker already had a show on MSNBC after he left CNN.  Willie Geist was his newsreader and fellow frat boy jokester.  It was very cringe.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Karen S.: He is an heir to the Swanson fortune IIRC. So this is not going to hurt him financially.

      Campbell bought Swanson and we don’t know the details of his trust fund/inheritance but we can speculate that it is substantial.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Captain C

      Did Carlson say “you can’t fire me, I quit?”

      Or “No more fish sticks for you, Mr. Meanie!  My family will blacklist you and you’ll have to eat Gorton’s or Mrs. Paul’s from now on!  That’ll show you!”

      Reply
    78. 78.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Let’s speculate: He’s leaving so he can be free to molest baby animals while dressed in full Nazi Russian military uniform, you heard it here first!

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I’m thinking Lachlan wanted a head on the wall to let everybody know who is (or will be) in charge

      I wonder if judge box-o-wine and the money honey survive now

      Reply
    80. 80.

      RaflW

      @Karen S.: In the manner that BillO and Beck landed somewhere, yeah Fucker Tarlson will get another gig. But I don’t actually think his platform will ever again be as big as it was on Fox.

      OAN and Newsmax are trying to eclipse Fox, but a) I don’t think it’ll happen – at least not soon – and later the whole Fox demo will be dead; and b) even those nets’ shysters have executives who’ve seen the Fox payout and the pending Smartmatic suit and might (maybe!) pause before hiring him.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      narya

      Also too: I’ve been following Brandi Buchman off and on; today she’s reporting on the close of the PB seditious conspiracy trial. The prosecutor just finished; seems like he did an excellent job.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      scav

      I love that they were still apparently running promos for his show earlier today.

      Funny what happens when real money starts getting involved.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Shalimar: I think Rachel Madddow got her start on msnbc as a regular on that show. She made him very uncomfortable as I recall

      and isn’t that the show where he used to dance at the end? One of those “not your fathers kind of conservative” things leftover from the Bush years

      Reply
    88. 88.

      rmjohnston

      More likely than Tucker being kicked to the road by FOX as punishment for the $787 million settlement is Tucker being kicked to the road as a condition, imposed on FOX by Dominion, of the settlement.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Captain C

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Is he running for President the Republican nomination?

      The difference between him and TFG, and between him and Reagan, is that TFG played a successful businessman and pro wrestler for the better part of two decades, and Reagan was an actor who knew how to exude avuncular kindness even when he was being a shit to millions via his actions.  Tuck Tuck is just a smarmy nepo baby with an inheritance who’s known for being a lying asshole who kicks down on TV.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Shalimar

      @RaflW: Fox is the one who made it to trial first, but Dominion also has massive lawsuits against NewsMax and OANN.  And they went even more all-in on the defamation than Fox did in an effort to lure away viewers.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Gvg

      We saw text messages from discovery that he hated Trump.

      I wonder if there were other texts not made public because they weren’t the subject of the lawsuit like, oh, maybe he hated Murdoch and thought he was an idiot…any other secret thing could have come to the attention of the company lawyers as a result of the lawsuit.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      RaflW

      @Steeplejack: A Fox on-air person freaking that Tucky “doesn’t get to survive this disaster”? Lordy. A disaster is something that happens to one.

      What Fox did was an explosive self-harm. And I’m here for it, baby.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      laura

      Happy Cake in the Breakroom Monday to all who celebrate! I’m eagerly awaiting all the tea about to spill from his former colleagues and handlers.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      RaflW

      I guess it’s fire-your-guy day. CNN just cut Don Lemon.

      eta: This could be a massive plot twist for Murdoch. What a mindf*ck it would be for him to hire Don for the 8pm slot.
      /s

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Karen S.

      @schrodingers_cat: Oh, I know he has oodles of money. I meant more about his career as an anti-USA propagandist. Nothing he spewed on air at Fox could ever be considered pro-USA, at least not by me. Right wingers generally despise this country and the majority of its inhabitants. Someone mentioned Russia Today and I think the smarmy asshole will be a perfect fit there.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Captain C

      @BC in Illinois: “Coming up tonight on RT, our latest host, the honest, kind, moderate, humble, and totally truthful Fucker, er, Tucker Carlson!  Watch as he shows how America is the worst and always wrong, and how Russia should rule the world by right with his first guest, Glem Greenwald, who will explain how Ukraine doesn’t really exist, is a bunch of Nazis, and should be wiped from the face of the planet (which he doesn’t support)!  We are totally not cranks or puppets!”

      Reply
    106. 106.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Remembering now that one thing that churned up in the wake of the great settlement was that producer Abby Grossman (?) suddenly remembered (raised eyebrow here) that she had an old company issues phone with more recordings on it

      Reply
    107. 107.

      narya

      @O. Felix Culpa: Proud Boys. Nordean, Biggs, Rehl, Pezzola, etc. 5 or 6 of them in this batch; two tried to take the stand in their own defense and . . . it did not go as they planned.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Almost Retired

      I wonder how this is playing in the right wing bubble? Another victim of liberal wokeness? Signs that Fox has gone squish? If I were made of sterner stuff, I’d check out Free Republic or something. But I’m not.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      Karen S.

      @RaflW: Yeah, I think OAN and Newsmax have to be in the mix with Russia Today as possible new homes for F*cker’s brand of anti-American claptrap.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Captain C

      @BruceFromOhio:

      Free speech absolutists will howl and bleed

      “I HAVE AN ABSOLUTE RIGHT TO SPOUT MY BULLSHIT ON YOUR PLATFORM, AT YOUR EXPENSE AND POTENTIAL LIABILITY!!!”  is not the winning argument they seem to think its.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      bbleh

      @UncleEbeneezer: thank you!  I was going to mention the rumor about him being found naked in a whole kindergarten of children with their pet hamsters, but I figured that one was already out there so there was no point

      @Almost Retired: certainly no need for US to speculate insanely: they’ll do it, and as a bonus, they’ll believe it!

      Reply
    117. 117.

      Captain C

      @Karen S.:

      That smarmy jerk will probably land on his feet somewhere because we’re living in an absurd timeline he has a large inheritance and should also have saved enough from his inflated Fox salary.

      FTFY (though I agree we do live in an absurd timeline)

      Reply
    119. 119.

      RaflW

      @Almost Retired: My brief glimpse was on a 12 year old Tucky tweet that resurfaced this morning. Lots of cheers that TC is “free” or whatever. They all just seem so dam stupid (but also impossible to determine if they’re mostly bots).

      Reply
    120. 120.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      @RaflW:

      Tucker and Lemon certainly both deserved to get taken off the air, for different reasons.

      Looking forward to see which lunatic Fox News puts in Tucker’s time slot.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Anoniminous

      He’ll get on the Right Wing lecture circuit, “write” (sic) a book or ten, maybe get into podcasting. I’d be surprised if he can’t come close to matching his $6 million Fox salary.

      Reply
    122. 122.

      CaseyL

      Since I don’t watch CNN, and therefore don’t watch Don Lemon, I’m not sure what the dynamic is behind him getting axed.

      On the one hand, it could be part of the continuing Foxification of CNN.

      OTOH, Lemon had gotten up to some cringey stuff, as far as I know.  I mean, in terms of his reporting/commentating, not anything to do with his personal life.

      Reply
    124. 124.

      Captain C

      @Mingobat (f/k/a Karen in GA):

      Tuckems replaced Bill O’Reilly. BillO was horrible, but Tucker managed to be even worse.

      “Hi, I’m Whitey P. White, Grand Dragon of the Klan and your new Fox evening host.  Tonight, guests Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas explain why the 13th Amendment was the worst thing ever to happen to America, and probably unconstitutional to boot…”

      Reply
    125. 125.

      RaflW

      @Wyatt Salamanca: I don’t watch any of these networks, and am only vaguely aware of what Lemon did to screw up. I just think it’s a convenient day to cut Don because the oxygen is being consumed nearly fully by the Tuckums pyre.

      Reply
    126. 126.

      p.a.

      @Shalimar:

      Fox is the one who made it to trial first, but Dominion also has massive lawsuits against NewsMax and OANN.  And they went even more all-in on the defamation than Fox did in an effort to lure away viewers.

       

      Yup.  Doubt they’ll be doing anything but circular filing Tuckie’s resume if he even hopes for more on-air rush.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Shalimar: SmartMatic also has a suit against Fox and has said that they want a full retraction as part of any settlement.  I wonder if Tucker’s leaving is a preemptive attempt for Fox to try avoid that.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      Baud

      So Fox is cleaning house but MSNBC hasn’t fired anybody. Tell me again which network has integrity. #RightWingSophistry.

      Reply
    132. 132.

      Anonymous At Work

      @UncleEbeneezer: If Smartmatic has made “full retraction and sincere apology [that we write for the Fox persons to read, which is what I would do]” a redline for any settlement, then I can TOTALLY speculate that Carlson made it a redline for him as well.

      Reply
    133. 133.

      randy khan

      It would be delightful if he left because he refused to submit to more careful fact checking because Fox News wanted to avoid another debacle like the  Dominion settlement.  (Or, even better, if he refused to read some required mea culpa on the air, although I think that’s really unlikely at this point.)

      Reply
    135. 135.

      Scout211

      @RaflW: Lemon was fired after an investigation for workplace sexism.

      Tucker is being sued by Abby Grossman for workplace sexism, among other things.

      Don Lemon was terminated from his anchor role at CNN, he announced Monday.

      The news comes after Variety published a story earlier this month on allegations that he mistreated his female colleagues over the course of his career there. And earlier this year, he faced backlash over widely criticized comments he made on-air.

      Lemon announced the news on Twitter, saying he was informed by his agent that he was being terminated.

      “I am stunned,” Lemon wrote. “After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly.”

      Reply
    136. 136.

      Ocotillo

      I don’t think Carlson’s ratings were the result of anything in particular he brought to the table.  BillO was the top ratings guy when he was in that time slot.  I think it’s the slot in the evening lineup.  The demo that watches Fox starts nodding off by the time Carlson is over so whoever gets that timeslot will likely host the highest rated cable news show.  They can but any RWNJ in the chair and as long as they don’t stray from looney tunes land, they will be fine.

      Reply
    140. 140.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Almost Retired: I’m seeing a lot on twitter about “Never watching Fox again!” and “I’m following Tucker wherever he goes” from the relatively sane conservatives. Boebert has already started screaming “I stand with Tucker!”, etc.

      The Qanon folks are broadly similar but more insane. Lots of “Tucker was there to give Fox credibility, but they’ve secretly been Left for a long time now”. They’re also hopeful he’s kept private copies of all the J6 security footage and will now be able to show all the FBI malfeasance that the FBI was definitely hiding. Also some “Fox was uncomfortable because Tucker is a principled truth-teller and had to fire him”

      So basically what you’d expect, all around.

      Reply
    142. 142.

      sdhays

      In all seriousness, I’m glad that Tucker now has the time he needs to focus on giving himself testicular cancer with his totally-not-gay ball tanner.

      Reply
    146. 146.

      Betty Cracker

      Huh. I’m stunned — in a good way. Also mystified. Wasn’t Carlson the top-rated host at Fox News? Is it possible the Dominion people made Fox News ax Carlson as a condition to settle their case?

      Regarding Lemon, good fucking riddance. He’s dumb as a stump and a sexist ass, which usually isn’t disqualifying for an anchor position but should be.

      Reply
    151. 151.

      Dangerman

      I kinda like Cancel Culture

      ETA: Who gets boned next? My money is on Pirro but Hannity would be a good bet. This feels like Dominion saying, OK, we’ll settle for 787, but there are conditions.

      Reply
    152. 152.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Jackie: Lemon made sexist comments on camera, had a sexual relationship with a coworker (probably against policy), and was apparently a dick to everyone behind the cameras.  That, and Discovery’s MAGAt board members wanted to clear out anyone with any backbone before the election coverage, to be replaced by stenographers.

      Reply
    154. 154.

      Scout211

      @Betty Cracker: I like the suggestion upthread that maybe, just maybe, Abby Grossman’s company phone (that management forgot to retrieve from her) has some really, really incriminating evidence on it.  We can hope.

      Reply
    155. 155.

      PaulWartenberg

      BWHAHAHAAHAHAAHA HAHAAHAHAAHAHAHAAHA HAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHA

      ahem. For a more formal analysis:

      BWHAHAHAAAHAHA HAHAHH HAHAHAAAAHAHAHA AHAHAAHAHAHAHA A=AHAHAAHAHAHAAHAHAHA AHAHAAHAHAAHAHAH AHAAHAAAAAAAHA HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

      (insert ALL the dancing GIFs here)

      Reply
    162. 162.

      Raoul Paste

      If it hasn’t been said already, his departure will be an item on the Russian TV news tonight.  They love him over there

      Reply
    166. 166.

      patrick II

      @Sure Lurkalot:

      S.TSucker could not be the face of the Trump campaign on FOX . Dem ads would be quoting his hate text, his Trump is a liar text overnight: Murdoch is a practical man. Trump is a done deal and the most profitable option for Fox moving forward. Therefore, goodbye Tucker.

      Reply
    167. 167.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Raoul Paste:

      If it hasn’t been said already, his departure will be an item on the Russian TV news tonight.

      Since it’s already tonight over there, I guess we’ll find out shortly.

      Reply
    169. 169.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @ETtheLibrarian: Yes, Carlson is the sacrifice.  Big enough name that it looks like they did something, but not someone with any real power.  Honestly, he should have seen this coming.

      Reply
    172. 172.

      Roger Moore

      @JML:

      The good thing about cycling off these loons like him is even if they replace him with another wing-nut they’ll be losing viewers, because these shows have their own brands.

      The bad side is that because he has his own brand, someone else will be willing to give him a shot in an attempt to take advantage of that brand.

      Reply
    174. 174.

      C Stars

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Right right, that’s what I am thinking. There’s probably more dirt on Carlson and Fox just didn’t want to deal with it, whether through media leaks or further lawsuits from Smartmatic.

       

      @Tom Levenson: Baud always wins. But just want to include an appreciation here for your always on-point editorial illustration choices. Every single one is witty and glorious and I am wondering if you carry a museum in your skull.

      Reply
    178. 178.

      Steeplejack

      @PaulWartenberg:

      For future reference, 30 characters is about the max before you breach the margin. And it’s certainly enough for us to get your hilarious hahahaha joke

      ETA: And it requires the long-suffering WaterGirl to come in and do a manual fix.

      Reply
    183. 183.

      Roger Moore

      @RaflW: ​
       

      I guess it’s fire-your-guy day. CNN just cut Don Lemon.

      And NBCUniversal is firing their CEO. They’re at least being open about why: he was engaged in an “inappropriate relationship” with a subordinate.

      Reply
    184. 184.

      Elizabelle

      My guess is that having to make that expensive settlement scared the Murdochs and shareholders.  There is blood in the water, and they know they are the bleeding fish.

      Thinking they fired Carlson so they could say in upcoming legal matters:  “See, we are changing. [Don’t hit us so hard.]”

      They’ve already told us they adhere to the highest journalistic standards.  Um hum.

      Reply
    185. 185.

      C Stars

      One head of the Boebert/MTG/Kari Lake hydra quits and takes Carlson’s job….?

       

      Or would that be too female for Carlson’s slot?

       

      (ETA add Gabbard to that monster)

      Reply
    187. 187.

      JustRuss

      @randy khan:(Or, even better, if he refused to read some required mea culpa on the air, although I think that’s really unlikely at this point.)

      I don’t see it as unlikely at all.  Being a conservative means never having to say you’re sorry, he’s been a priveleged ass his whole life.  Saying “you can’t make me” is entirely in character.

      Reply
    191. 191.

      dww44

      @RaflW: ​
        I think the timing is suspicious as well. It’s been obvious that John Malone had/has no use for Lemon since his media group took over the network in 2022…or for any on the network who he perceived as too opinionated. I think he’s still calling the shots.

      Reply
    192. 192.

      Geminid

      @Baud: I don’t know either. And I don’t know what Rupert Murdoch’s posture is  towards the war. Carlson seems like the most extremely pro-Russion of well known public figures. He goes well beyond Gaetz and Greene, for instance.

      That war will be back in the headlines soon, when Ukraine launches its upcoming offensive.

      Reply

