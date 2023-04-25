normal guy https://t.co/xBbehFdUl1
— world famous art thief (@famousartthief) April 24, 2023
Despite the rich pickings concerning Tucker Carlson’s defenestration, IMO commentor Geminid wins the internet for the day:
RIP DeSantis campaign https://t.co/WJY8nMR94R
— vocational politics appreciation account (@Convolutedname) April 24, 2023
The expression on his lady wife’s face, also one for the (comic) books; she’s realizing how much her Jackie Kennedy dreams are unlikely to see fruition.
Maybe he’s just mad at Disney because he’s been asked which cartoon character he voices once too often?
DeSantis on attacks from Trump: I’m happy to uh I’m happy to stand strong and do what’s right pic.twitter.com/sng9mFIezI
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 25, 2023
While I spend FL tax payer money to let my wife act like a princess!!
— 💙Michele 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@michellyn1) April 25, 2023
This is your Faustian bargain, dudes. Enjoy it.
— Jean-Michel Connard ?? (@torriangray) April 22, 2023
the salvation of the anti-trump right being a guy zooted out on pep pills and at war with the walt disney corporation is probably suboptimal for them, not my problem
— world famous art thief (@famousartthief) April 24, 2023
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings