Late Night Open Thread: Carping DeSantis

Despite the rich pickings concerning Tucker Carlson’s defenestration, IMO commentor Geminid wins the internet for the day:

“When asked about the presidential race, Governor DeSantis acted koi.”

 

The expression on his lady wife’s face, also one for the (comic) books; she’s realizing how much her Jackie Kennedy dreams are unlikely to see fruition.

Maybe he’s just mad at Disney because he’s been asked which cartoon character he voices once too often?

    1. 1.

      coin operated

      The man ain’t ready for primetime now (and if he doesn’t know it, his advisors are running the biggest scam since Oceans 11) but this will give him experience for the 2028 run.

      Rusty

      DeSantis in Japan reminds me of when W’s campaign frantically sent him on a trip overseas to create some fake foreign policy credentials.  I remember being shocked that a guy with that level of wealth, along with being the son of the president and grandson of a senator had barely ever left the country.  Seems like DeSantis may have the same weakness.  What is it with conservatives that are so limited in their vision and so un-worldly?

      West of the Rockies

      Was the weird head bobble real or a deep fake?  Why on Earth would he do that?  What was he going for there?  What a fucking creepster.

      opiejeanne

      @Rusty: Most of them are like that, afraid of them furriners with their odd ways and strange food. I mean, why would I want to go to France or Italy, or Asia for that matter? Those places are full of people who don’t speak proper English, ya know. And the English, well, don’t get me started, with their snooty pernunciation, and their driving on the wrong side of the road.

      • (Maria Aitken) “Well, thank you for popping in and protecting us.”
      • (Kevin Kline) “If it wasn’t for us, you’d all be speaking German. Singing “Deutschland, Deutschland über alles — “”
      Yutsano

      This is not a serious person. The fact that Florida voters chose him is not so much irritating as it is massive levels of disappoint. That the legislature is just so much a rubber stamp for him has to hurt them on some level. Maybe not fixing the insurance crisis will finally wake Florida the fuck up.

      opiejeanne

      @West of the Rockies: Someone from his state says that head-bobble is a tell when he’s really annoyed. He did not like that question at all, at all, but he was in Japan so he couldn’t behave the way he does at home in Florida.

      BlueGuitarist

      Have you seen this Rolling Stone article?

      https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-features/donald-trump-campaign-ron-desantis-personal-attacks-explained-1234722045/

      “The only people who like Ron DeSantis are the people who have never met him,” Taylor Budowich, the head of the pro-Trump super PAC MAGA Inc. and Trump’s former spokesman, harshly commented to NBC News last week. Budowich, too, is a DeSantis alum, having worked with the DeSantis transition in Florida

      The former president’s ire, however, is dwarfed by the intense desire harbored by some of Trump’s key aides and allies to see DeSantis politically ruined.

      These advisers, lawmakers, and operatives personally know DeSantis or used to work for him. Now, some of them are working to reelect Trump and have brought their intimate knowledge of DeSantis’ operations

      opiejeanne

      @opiejeanne: My favorites are the ones who tell you they are going to see the good old US of A first before they go jaunting off to Europe, and then they sit at home, watch tv, and never even leave their county except maybe for a funeral.

      piratedan

      @opiejeanne: ty for the Fish Called Wanda reference, and to be fair, the wide world scares the living shit out of them…. gadzooks, they might encounter erudite people of color, people with disabilities making music or art, or women who would not desire to sleep with them or recognize their inherent authority… its madness I tell ya, madness!

