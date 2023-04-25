The Senate will vote on the Equal Rights Amendment this week — 100 years after it was first introduced in Congress. The proposed legislation would remove arbitrary seven-year deadline on the ratification process and allow the Constitution to be amended. https://t.co/oUXM1oAzJ3
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 25, 2023
The ‘deadline’ was right-wing bullsh*t when it passed, and it remains a stain on its promoters. Unpaywalled (gift) link:
… Schumer, speaking at Hunter College in New York, argued that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and efforts to limit access to the abortion pill mifepristone, as well as state-level actions to roll back women’s rights, have made the ERA and its protections more critical than ever.
“In this ominous hour of American history, the Equal Rights Amendment has never been as necessary and urgent as it is today,” Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a statement Monday…
To be added to the Constitution, the ERA must receive a two-thirds vote in Congress and then three-fourths of states — 38 — must ratify it on their own. When Congress sent the ERA to the states in 1972 for ratification, it placed a seven-year deadline on the ratification process. That deadline was extended to 1982, but only 35 states ratified it by that time.
The 38-state threshold was met on Jan. 27, 2020, when Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the ERA following a revived effort to amend the Constitution that saw Nevada and Illinois also ratify the amendment in 2017 and 2018, respectively.
The ratification, however, came decades after a 1982 deadline set by Congress for the necessary three-quarters of states to approve a constitutional amendment…
The Senate is expected to vote this week on a bipartisan resolution introduced by Sens. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) that would remove the arbitrary deadline of 1982 and, thus, would recognize the ERA as a valid amendment to the Constitution.
“The ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment would finally provide a constitutional remedy against sex discrimination — pushing our country one step closer to finally achieving equal justice under the law,” Schumer said on Monday. “It has been exactly 100 years since the first ERA was proposed in Congress. American women cannot afford to wait 100 more.”
President Biden has previously voiced his support for the amendment, saying in January 2022 that “it is long past time that we put all doubt to rest.”
“I am calling on Congress to act immediately to pass a resolution recognizing ratification of the ERA,” Biden said when the House announced a resolution to advance the ERA. “As the recently published Office of Legal Counsel memorandum makes clear, there is nothing standing in Congress’s way from doing so.”
Yes, it’s ‘only’ symbolic, but sometimes symbols have power. As the GOP Death Cultists do their best to roll back everyone’s civil rights, we as Democrats need to point out that we really are the alternative. Come with us, if you want to live…

