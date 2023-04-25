Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

I really should read my own blog.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

Bark louder, little dog.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

Let’s finish the job.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

You are here: Home / Civil Rights / Open Thread: The Equal Rights Amendment

Open Thread: The Equal Rights Amendment

by | 35 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

The ‘deadline’ was right-wing bullsh*t when it passed, and it remains a stain on its promoters. Unpaywalled (gift) link:

Schumer, speaking at Hunter College in New York, argued that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and efforts to limit access to the abortion pill mifepristone, as well as state-level actions to roll back women’s rights, have made the ERA and its protections more critical than ever.

“In this ominous hour of American history, the Equal Rights Amendment has never been as necessary and urgent as it is today,” Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a statement Monday…

To be added to the Constitution, the ERA must receive a two-thirds vote in Congress and then three-fourths of states — 38 — must ratify it on their own. When Congress sent the ERA to the states in 1972 for ratification, it placed a seven-year deadline on the ratification process. That deadline was extended to 1982, but only 35 states ratified it by that time.

The 38-state threshold was met on Jan. 27, 2020, when Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the ERA following a revived effort to amend the Constitution that saw Nevada and Illinois also ratify the amendment in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

The ratification, however, came decades after a 1982 deadline set by Congress for the necessary three-quarters of states to approve a constitutional amendment…

The Senate is expected to vote this week on a bipartisan resolution introduced by Sens. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) that would remove the arbitrary deadline of 1982 and, thus, would recognize the ERA as a valid amendment to the Constitution.

“The ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment would finally provide a constitutional remedy against sex discrimination — pushing our country one step closer to finally achieving equal justice under the law,” Schumer said on Monday. “It has been exactly 100 years since the first ERA was proposed in Congress. American women cannot afford to wait 100 more.”

President Biden has previously voiced his support for the amendment, saying in January 2022 that “it is long past time that we put all doubt to rest.”

“I am calling on Congress to act immediately to pass a resolution recognizing ratification of the ERA,” Biden said when the House announced a resolution to advance the ERA. “As the recently published Office of Legal Counsel memorandum makes clear, there is nothing standing in Congress’s way from doing so.”

Yes, it’s ‘only’ symbolic, but sometimes symbols have power. As the GOP Death Cultists do their best to roll back everyone’s civil rights, we as Democrats need to point out that we really are the alternative. Come with us, if you want to live…


(Because there’s always a grift involved… The ad is selling beer koozies. Cool beer koozies, not like all those Bud-Light-wrapping ordinary coozies!)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Aj
  • Another Scott
  • bbleh
  • Chetan Murthy
  • cmorenc
  • eclare
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • H.E.Wolf
  • japa21
  • Jeffro
  • kindness
  • Origuy
  • Quinerly
  • Raoul Paste
  • Redshift
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • Suzanne
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    35Comments

    1. 1.

      Sister Golden Bear

      Yes, it’s ‘only’ symbolic, but sometimes symbols have power. As the GOP Death Cultists do their best to roll back everyone’s civil rights, we as Democrats need to point out that we really are the alternative. Come with us, if you want to live…

      Absolutely. Republicans want to vote it down… then make them own it.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Sister Golden Bear:

      Exactly make them own it.

      On a related note, if Ohio Republicans revive the August election for this August to raise the citizen ballot initiative process victory threshold from 50% to 60%, I hope there’s a national postcard campaign for it. I’ll write as many postcards as possible for it. It’s bullshit for them to try to do an end run around a potential abortion vote victory.

      This diminishes voting and constitutional rights in general further in Ohio

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Origuy: I don’t follow these things, but …. I’m somewhat shocked that she didn’t have a star there already  I mean …. if fucking TFG has one, you’d think Carrie Fisher would be a shoo-in.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      bbleh

      Yes make them own it LOUDLY and PUBLICLY.  Don’t stop at “symbolism.”  Pass it and then YELL about it.  Link it to reproductive freedom and Dobbs, link it to economic justice, link it to the ongoing campaign by Christianist ethnonationalists to impose a Taliban-like patriarchal theocracy.  Get people angry and — yes — fearful.  We should be!  There is no downside to it!  Aux barricades!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      cmorenc

      Wouldn’t count on the current 6 RW SCOTUS justices to uphold the validity of a constitutional amendment where ratifications from states #36, 37, & 38 were obtained only after the original statutory deadline had expired decades earlier.  They may declare that such deadlines cannot be retroactively extended post-expiration, because *mumble* *mumble* the passing of the original deadline extinguished the earlier 35 ratifications and they cannot be retroactively revived decades later – instead the amendments must be freshly considered by contemporary legislatures, not the composition thereof decades ago.  Anyhow, that would be the essential reasoning.  I predict Roberts will write the main opinion, with Alito and Thomas concurring but complaining that Roberts didn’t go far enough to make it more difficult to mount any future effort to enact an ERA.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Suzanne

      I have to tell y’all, because I’m so excited….. I went trail running after work in a park about 20 minutes further out, and I encountered the most beautiful pair of wild turkeys. They let me get so close. OMG JUST AWESOME.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      bbleh

      @cmorenc: concur. But that doesn’t blunt it as a political issue.  Indeed, if if ever came to that, it would sharpen it!

      I would like to see ACB’s concurrence to an opinion striking down ratification — as though she would ever write one.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Another Scott

      @Sister Golden Bear: +1

      Meanwhile, … BusinessInsider.com:

      Industry executives warned last year that mass layoffs risked hurting the morale of workers who did keep their jobs and could put off potential talent from applying for roles in future. And tech employees currently worried about their “tenuous positions” are actively looking for more stable employment, two prominent business school professors, Dartmouth Tuck School’s Vijay Govindarajan and the University of Calgary’s Anup Srivastava, wrote in the Harvard Business Review in November.

      Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, and Amazon have conducted large-scale layoffs since the end of 2022, affecting around 70,000 workers collectively as they refocus on efficiency and profitability.

      Goodarzi added that the uncertain environment is such that “it’s just easier to recruit folks that still have jobs.”

      Via Fudzilla.com:

      The issue is that the old 19th-century approach of keeping shareholders happy during “economic headwinds” by firing staff for a year and going on a recruiting drive when things get better is poor imagination. What you should be doing is using the extra staff to develop new products and keeping them sweet so that they don’t fall into the hands of more sensible rivals.

      Yup.

      My dad worked for Lockheed as an engineer in the 60s – 80s – a notoriously boom-and-bust period in aerospace. He occasionally told stories about having nothing to do but sit around and play cards at work. His managers knew they were doing that, but also knew that his engineers had skills and knowledge that would be difficult or impossible to replace in the future when the boom days returned if he had to let them go. Lots and lots of businesses and industries are like that, but too many business school MBAs seem to think that the only essential part of a corporation is the people in the executive suites…

      (It’s kinda ironic that the story is in BusinessInsider as Insider is in the news over proposed layoffs and employee protests…)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      cmorenc

      @bbleh:

      I would like to see ACB’s concurrence to an opinion striking down ratification — as though she would ever write one.

      She’ll probably duck writing any opinion in this hypothetical case about ERA ratification, but she will vote with her RW flock nonetheless.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      kindness

      @Quinerly: You’d think the DOD would hate Tucker’s guts simply because he supported Putin at every opportunity.  Look what Murdoch has done to Republicans.  They support Russia over America now.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Quinerly:

      Good article, but this bit was disturbing:

      Carlson’s criticism of Biden-era personnel policies appealed to many of the rank-and-file, which has a large bloc of conservative members.

      Imagine soldiers thinking the likes of Tucker Carlson was worth listening to. A far cry from the Vietnam-era where widespread mutinies affected the war’s course

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Quinerly

      Paywalled but I got around it with that 12ft ladder site.

      “Eight people familiar with the situation tell Rolling Stone that Fox News and its communications department — long led by the notoriously aggressive Irena Briganti — has assembled damaging information about Carlson. One source with knowledge calls it an ‘oppo file.’ Two sources add that Fox is prepared to disclose some of its contents if execs suspect that Carlson is coming after the network. ”

      https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-features/fox-news-tucker-carlson-secret-dossier-oppo-file-1234723855/

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Quinerly:

      Eight people familiar with the situation tell Rolling Stone that Fox News and its communications department — long led by the notoriously aggressive Irena Briganti — has assembled damaging information about Carlson. One source with knowledge calls it an ‘oppo file.’ Two sources add that Fox is prepared to disclose some of its contents if execs suspect that Carlson is coming after the network.

      Or perhaps running for high public office?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Quinerly

      Reposting

      My favorite theory so far on Carlson’s firing:
      “Rupert Murdoch was perhaps unnerved by Carlson’s messianism because it echoed the end-times worldview of Murdoch’s ex-fiancée Ann Lesley Smith, the source said. In my May cover story, I reported that Murdoch and Smith called off their two-week engagement because Smith had told people Carlson was ‘a messenger from God.’ Murdoch had seen Carlson and Smith discuss religion firsthand. In late March, Carlson had dinner at Murdoch’s Bel Air vineyard with Murdoch and Smith, according to the source. During dinner, Smith pulled out a bible and started reading passages from the Book of Exodus, the source said. ‘Rupert just sat there and stared,’ the source said. A few days after the dinner, Murdoch and Smith called off the wedding. By taking Carlson off the air, Murdoch was also taking away his ex’s favorite show.
      Smith did not respond to a request for comment.”
      https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2023/04/tucker-carlson-fox-news-rupert-murdoch

      The piece also mentions Fox had to settle the Dominion case when it did because Rupert is so senile that his testimony would have been a disaster.

      Gabe Sherman supposedly is the go to guy on all things Murdoch and Fox. I have to think his sources are solid.

      It’s a soap opera…..

      Reply
    20. 20.

      bbleh

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): I’m not sure it would be bad if he runs for higher office.  Talk about a combination of juicy target and prominent symbol of MAGA degeneracy!  And yeah he might win in, I dunno, Mississippi or Missouri, but what a poster-boy for what most of America seems to be rapidly coming to dislike …

      @Quinerly: I don’t disagree that Carlson’s uncontrollability was an issue for the Murdochs, and more generally that he had become more of a liability than an asset, but I’m not so sure about senility: I might have made the same decision in his shoes with his values.  It was time to dump him.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Quinerly

      @bbleh:

      I took a spin around Tucker’s dad’s Wiki page the other day. Interesting read. Not just the stuff about the second wife…the frozen food heiress. Worth a peek re the dad’s backstory. Tucker’s biological mom sounds like a cool chick.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Jeffro

      I’m still on the fence about buying a pair of Kay Ivey can coozies.  Seems like a conversation piece (or pieces, rather) for the ages.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Redshift

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      Imagine soldiers thinking the likes of Tucker Carlson was worth listening to.

      We don’t have to imagine. It’s outrageous, but a network advocating the overthrow of the government is on TVs all over military bases and Pentagon offices:

      As to the seriousness of the problem, a former Marine has told the authors: “Right-wing society has captured the military . . . If you walk the Pentagon halls there will be not one TV tuned to anything but Fox.”

      Reply
    27. 27.

      bbleh

      @Quinerly: awww, c’mon, everybody knows that Rupie is just a cuddly ol’ grandpa!

      Jesus H. W. Christ what a viper.  Somebody drop a cinderblock on him.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Quinerly

      Ok…I’m not Tucker obsessed. I’m getting caught up after 2 days of working in JoJo’s side yard. (All turf is down….1000 sq ft, very little waste; 2 sunflower beds dug along the latilla fence, small drought tolerant pollinator space mulched, and a small area dug out, soil added and amended for lavender plants).

      I never watched Tucker’s show. Had no idea his speciality was nutjobs.

      https://www.wired.com/story/tucker-carlson-fox-news-disinformation/

      JoJo loves this new space. He has room to really enjoy his green herding ball. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would end up living at 7000 ft with fake grass and a bilingual Australian Cattledog mix.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Quinerly

      @Jeffro:

      That Ultra Right Beer grifter found a brewery in Georgia that will brew his piss beer. Looks like it still will be about $36 a six pack.

      I guess nothing really shocks me anymore.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      bbleh

      @Quinerly: The more they spend on this, the less they have to spend on ammunition

      @Redshift: Bad, but not necessarily a reliable indicator of what’s going on in the military at large.  The Pentagon is a truly rarefied environment.  Lite-colonel-rank gets coffee, colonel-rank doesn’t get an office with walls, one-stars are almost-but-not-yet important.  It’s mostly political, and much older and more White than the military at large.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Jeffro

      @Quinerly: how’s a guy supposed to buy enough ammo to repel the Dark Brandon Deep State Attack Hordes when the ‘right’ kind of beer is $36 a six pack?

      Also: Dems, I think I know how we’re going to defeat these clods…just make stuff they like, brand it NOT WOKE, and sell it for 6x the usual price.

      It would be funny as hell if basic (hyper) capitalism is what eventually defanged and defunded the MAGA morons and made progressives everywhere rich!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.