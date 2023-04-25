Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 426: Another Day Another Batch Of Russian War Crimes

War for Ukraine Day 426: Another Day Another Batch Of Russian War Crimes

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Kupiansk:

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Every manifestation of Russian terror is an additional argument that everything should end in the Tribunal – address by the President of Ukraine

25 April 2023 – 22:23

Ukrainians! All our partners in the world!

Throughout the day today, the rubble in the city of Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, was being cleared after a Russian attack with S-300 missiles. Attack on an ordinary civilian neighborhood. The terrorists targeted the local history museum and nearby houses. Russia killed two women with this strike. My condolences to the families and friends of the victims… Ten people were wounded, they are being provided with the necessary assistance.

In total, more than 60 museums and galleries in different regions of our country have been destroyed or damaged by the occupier.

Today, a church was destroyed by Russian aircraft in the Kherson region. In the village of Kizomys, Bilozerka community. An Orthodox church… By a guided bomb. That is, the Russian military knew what they were destroying. This church became one of hundreds of churches and prayer houses destroyed by Russian strikes.

Crimea… Today the occupiers broke into the house of Abdureshyt Dzhepparov. He is one of the representatives of the Crimean Tatar national movement, a human rights activist, a citizen of Ukraine. It is unknown where he is now and what his condition is. This is another example of Russian repression against the indigenous people of Crimea, against all our people. There have been thousands and thousands of such examples since the beginning of aggression both in Crimea and in our other regions occupied by Russia.

No one can feel safe anywhere unless the aggressor is defeated. This is what every day in Ukraine proves – everything that the Russian troops and special services of the occupier are doing on our land against our people. And this is what they dream of bringing to the lands of other nations. The whole world knows this.

The world also knows that Russia can be stopped. This is a common interest. Stopped by the might of our warriors on the frontline. By our weapons, both Ukrainian and those we receive from our partners. By the power of law, that is, sanctions that need to be constantly enhanced, and by our joint work for justice. Every manifestation of Russian terror, every day of aggression is an additional argument that all this must end in the Tribunal – in a new Nuremberg against ruscism, against those who destroy lives and people, who use missiles against museums and guided bombs against churches.

Russia must lose. The world cannot have any other goal. For anything else is a defeat of life, a defeat of law, a defeat of the world itself.

Today, our international sanctions group, a group of experts headed by Andriy Yermak and Michael McFaul, presented a document on strengthening sanctions against Russia. The first such sanctions plan was implemented by more than 70%. So now we have presented the areas in which sanctions pressure can be further enhanced and ways to ensure the world greater stability through the complete exclusion of all destructive Russian actors, all those who work for war, from global relations.

This document on sanctions will be on the desks of all the key leaders of the world – political, public, and business leaders. Sanctions against the Russian oil and gas sector, against the nuclear industry, against absolutely anyone who helps Russia circumvent the restrictions already in place. This is a necessary self-defense of the international legal order.

Today, I held a regular meeting of the Staff. Commanders, Commander-in-Chief, intelligence, Ministry of Defense. There were reports on the current situation at the front, on our ability to move actively, and the manning of new units. Today we also talked about Ramstein and further communication with our partners.

I also held a meeting on Ukraine’s economic recovery. Shmyhal, Svyrydenko, Shurma, Kubrakov, Fedorov are our recovery team. They presented the economic strategy for today and for the postwar period. It is already clear that our victory will result in Ukraine’s ability to be a real security provider for all our partners, for everyone in the world who values a rules-based international order. The new security standards that we will implement in our life: in our infrastructure, energy, logistics and communications, social and educational spheres, in our production – all this can be scaled up in other parts of the world.

The same goes for Ukrainian defense systems, our weapons, and the experience of our people gained in confronting Russian terror. All this will work for global peace to ensure that no one in the world will ever repeat Russia’s crimes.

Glory to each of our warriors who are now in combat, at combat posts, on combat missions! Today I would like to celebrate the 80th airborne assault brigade.

Well done, guys! Thank you for your resolve in destroying the occupier in Bakhmut!

Glory to Ukraine!

There is still no operational update from the Ukrainian MOD.

Here’s more from Kupyansk:

More from Kherson Oblast:

Bakhmut:

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty has a photojournalistic report posted from Bakhmut with pictures and descriptions. The headline and sub-headline are:

‘We’re Tired’: Ukraine’s Exhausted Forces Hold Their Positions In The Battlefield City Of Bakhmut

As heavy fighting for control of the shattered city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine continues unabated, one Ukrainian unit explains how it is struggling to hold off Moscow’s forces.

DaVinci’s Wolves are on the hunt!

Vuhledar:

Here’s the translation of the tweet:

The shocking footage must be seen all over the world. Russia erases Ugledar from the face of the earth. Air bombs destroy high-rise buildings, turning another peaceful city into a new Aleppo in Europe. Here, near Vuhledar, the 155th brigade of the Pacific Fleet, which Putin sent to kill Ukrainians, was crushed

 

Here’s the full text of Dmitri’s tweet:

An intercepted call reveals the morale of the Russian troops during the February Vuhledar kamikaze column burning. In this call, the Russian soldier tells his wife that “so many of our boys were burned inside the tanks”. Reacting to her question about equipment delivery, he says it’s all being stolen, and the Donbas people (separatists) are similar to a criminal bandit gang in their dealings.

He also mentions the 70th regiment which was one of the first to enter Ukraine in Feb-Mar last year, the “elite” unit which took enormous casualties and was abandoned by contract soldiers. The regiment is now under the risk of having it banner withdrawn.

Maryinka:

Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia:

Luhansk:

I’m not sure where this battle took place:

Here’s the machine translation of the text that accompanies the video at the Facebook link in the tweet above:

This video is just one of the dozens of daily enemy attacks you read about in the morning in the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff’s summary.

A drop in the sea of bloody invasion that is coming to our land…

And we are doing our best to make sure that the enemy lies down in this land!

A master class in jewelry cooperation between infantry, artillery and aerial reconnaissance by Mariupol soldiers!

#Who else but us!

Lots of stuff going boom!

Germany’s Rheinmetall just got a big contract:

Rheinmetall has booked an important order for ammunition for infantry fighting vehicles. The Group is supplying a European country with medium-calibre ammunition, with order volume exceeding €200 million net. Shipment is due to take place in 2023-2025.

Rheinmetall is the sole single source supplier of newly made 20mm-35mm ammunition for medium-calibre automatic and antiaircraft cannon of the Marder, Gepard, Puma and similar systems; of 105mm ammunition for the Leopard 1 and 120mm ammunition for the Leopard 2; as well as 155mm artillery shells. Moreover, the Group has the capacity to make large-scale deliveries at short notice.

The Düsseldorf-based tech enterprise is one of the world’s top makers of weapon and ammunition systems. Its product portfolio ranges from medium-calibre ammunition for infantry fighting vehicles and air defence systems right through to aircraft cannon and high-energy laser applications. Rheinmetall is currently building an additional production line for medium-calibre ammunition at its plant in Unterlüß, which will enable it to meet heightened demand for air defence munitions starting this summer.

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

@patron__dsns

Просто проходив поруч :) #песпатрон #патрондснс

♬ original sound – Koosh604

Here’s the machine translation of the caption:

I was just passing by :) #песпатрон#патрондснс

I’m guessing this has something to do with the cheese.

Open thread!

  • Adam L Silverman
  • BR
  • dmsilev

    1. 1.

      dmsilev

      Los Angeles is a movie town, so fittingly the LA Times brings us the story of Wagner’s propaganda films, which make the Chinese ‘wolf warrior’ series look like deep philosophical ruminations by comparison:

      In the action movie “Tourist,” military instructors with the Russian mercenary group Wagner deploy to the Central African Republic and find themselves reluctant warriors against rebels and a corrupt ex-politician ahead of a presidential election.

      Then there’s “Granit,” another big-budget action flick whose title character, a grizzled but idealistic Russian military trainer, sacrifices himself to protect the southern African country of Mozambique from ISIS-style bandits.

      And in the more recent “Best in Hell,” Wagner fighters duke it out with an unnamed enemy — clearly meant to be Ukrainians — in an unspecified location that’s an obvious stand-in for the Donbas, Ukraine’s war-ravaged eastern heartland. The movie starts and ends with the lines: “We have a contract — a contract with the company, a contract with the motherland. … We know we’re going to hell. But in hell we’ll be the best.”

      Welcome to the Wagner-verse, a multimedia propaganda project encompassing action movies, documentaries, pro-war social media channels, animated shorts, comics and even children’s cartoons — all aimed at building the brand of Russia’s notorious private army, and promoting the Kremlin’s policies while they’re at it.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      dmsilev

      @Adam L Silverman: Pretty much, yeah. 

      Take “Tourist.” The main character is an ex-police officer — call-sign Tourist — who lands in the Central African Republic as one of 300 trainers (presumably Wagner employees) for the national army. The assignment is not meant to include combat, until rebels rush into a village on their motorcycles and terrorize residents as part of a Western-linked coup attempt. The trainers — outnumbered, of course — join their charges to defeat their enemies. The hero is grievously wounded, and is evacuated by helicopter while a female Central African Republic soldier looks at him with sorrowful but adoring eyes. Cue credits.

      The Wagner fighters are portrayed as an elite band of commandos who value every member of the team — a vision not always reflected by reality.

      Someone is vying for the ‘understatement of the month’ award.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      BR

      Tim Mak is no longer at NPR but is going to continue his on the ground reporting in Ukraine:

      https://journa.host/@timkmak/110259579675064681

      This is first on Mastodon! Please boost this thread. It’s an important one.

      Good morning to readers. Kyiv remains in Ukrainian hands.

      Some career news: I’m leaving NPR as part of the layoffs that dramatically reduced the company’s workforce.

      I’ve decided to go back into Ukraine to keep reporting.

      But this time, alone.

      Reply

