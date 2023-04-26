Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Do I Have This Right?

Do I have this right?  Trump’s attorneys sent a letter to the GOP chair of the House Intelligence Committee, asking them to tell the DOJ to “stand down” because they should leave the investigation of the classified documents to the intelligence community.

Wait, what?  I thought the intelligence community was the Deep State?

Either way, that’s scary, because it makes me wonder if they think they have some MAGA folks at the top in the intelligence community.  That would be a yikes!

But back to the story.  In the process of sending this ridiculous letter – because Congress doesn’t have the power to control the DOJ criminal investigations – they managed to reveal that foreign leader briefing documents were among the classified documents that Trump was hanging on to.

The CNN article goes on to say this:

The Justice Department has never said exactly what was in the classified material found in Trump’s possession after the presidency. Trump’s lawyers say in their letter that the Justice Department has refused to tell them whether any of the documents remain classified.

It’s not clear why at this point in the special counsel’s investigation that the Trump legal team was given access to the boxes turned over to the National Archives to look through them.

I find the part I put in italics to be distressing.  Not sure if they are suggesting that the Special Counsel’s office gave Trump’s legal team access to the classified documents?  (Why the hell would they do that?)  Of perhaps they are obliquely suggesting that someone Trump’s legal team was giving access by someone in the National Archives?

On a positive note, totally unrelated, Hakeem Jeffries is an excellent communicator!

And as long as we are honoring women who are speaking out, with some bonus Ted Cruz criticism, take a look at this.

Open thread.

    3. 3.

      Brachiator

      I do not know why editors and publishers cannot admit that Trump is unhinged and unfit to be president. He still refuses to admit that he lost in 2020 and he continues to act as if classified documents and other materials are his personal possessions.

      If he were elected again, we would never see the end of this. And who knows what new madness he would indulge.

    4. 4.

      RSA

      Earlier in the article it’s indicated that the classified materials were removed from the boxes first:

      Parlatore and Trusty say they reviewed the 15 boxes earlier this year that are now part of the Justice Department’s investigation. They saw placeholder pages where classified documents were removed by the National Archives, according to the letter.

      But it is confusingly written.

    6. 6.

      JPL

      The republicans are all in on tanking the economy, so time to buckle up.

      BTW  I feel like I’m watching the last episode of Chuck when Chuck hopes Irene Denova is the password necessary to defuse the bomb, and Casey says we’re fucked.

    8. 8.

      MattF

      Trump’s legal ‘theory’ about the classified documents case is that the documents are his property. So, there’s nothing to investigate.

    9. 9.

      Old School

      The woman in that last clip:

      Zurawski (shown left), from Austin, was denied abortion care after she experienced preterm pre-labor rupture of membranes at 18 weeks of pregnancy. Three days later, she was diagnosed with sepsis, a life-threatening condition. The doctors then performed an emergency abortion, but Zurawski spent the next three days in the ICU fighting for her life. Although she survived, the infection caused one of her fallopian tubes to become permanently closed, compromising her future ability to have children.

    13. 13.

      Mallard Filmore

      @Nora

      Gee, what a surprise that neither Cruz nor Cornyn chose to hear her testimony.

      “The number of women we kill will never total up to the number of babies we save. So there is nothing else to discuss. ” they did not say.

    14. 14.

      Roger Moore

      @WaterGirl: ​
       

      If so, then how did they know that the foreign leader briefing documents were part of the classified documents?

      It’s possible that the placeholder page describes what was there without including any classified details, e.g. “classified briefing on Vladimir Zelinskyy”. That seems like a reasonable approach. It lets lawyers work on the case without getting security clearances.

    18. 18.

      Scout211

      The last paragraph in that CNN article notes that the letter seems to have left out some key legal issues:

       

      Wednesday’s letter also did not note that the FBI’s August 2022 search warrant came after federal investigators were told that Trump directed the movement of boxes from a basement storage room to his residence at Mar-a-Lago following receipt of the subpoena.

    19. 19.

      Sister Golden Bear

      As expected, Montana Republicans voted unanimously to censure the only trans state legislator and bar her from the floor. after clutching their pearls about her pushing back on an anti-trans bill.

      She will keep her position but will be barred from physically participating on the House floor. She will only be able to vote and attend sessions remotely for the rest of the legislative session, which ends May 5.

      The vote came roughly a week after Zephyr told lawmakers they would have blood on their hands if they supported a measure to restrict gender-affirming care for minors and two days after she was accused of inciting protesters in the chamber.

      This means Rep. Zephyr is not allowed to speak on any bill, effectively disenfranchising her 11,000 constituents. On Monday Republicans used police to clear protesters from the legislatures galley, who were demanding that she be allowed to speak. In turn, Republicans then threatened to expel her.

      “I was speaking to the real consequences of the votes that we as legislators take in this body,” she said. “When the speaker asks me to apologize on behalf of decorum, what he’s really asking me to do is be silent when my community is facing bills that get us killed. He’s asking me to be complicit in this Legislature’s eradication of our community, and I refuse to do so.”
      She added, “If you use decorum to silence people who hold you accountable, then all you’re doing is using decorum as a tool of oppression.”

