Do I have this right? Trump’s attorneys sent a letter to the GOP chair of the House Intelligence Committee, asking them to tell the DOJ to “stand down” because they should leave the investigation of the classified documents to the intelligence community.

Wait, what? I thought the intelligence community was the Deep State?

Either way, that’s scary, because it makes me wonder if they think they have some MAGA folks at the top in the intelligence community. That would be a yikes!

But back to the story. In the process of sending this ridiculous letter – because Congress doesn’t have the power to control the DOJ criminal investigations – they managed to reveal that foreign leader briefing documents were among the classified documents that Trump was hanging on to.

The CNN article goes on to say this:

The Justice Department has never said exactly what was in the classified material found in Trump’s possession after the presidency. Trump’s lawyers say in their letter that the Justice Department has refused to tell them whether any of the documents remain classified. It’s not clear why at this point in the special counsel’s investigation that the Trump legal team was given access to the boxes turned over to the National Archives to look through them.

I find the part I put in italics to be distressing. Not sure if they are suggesting that the Special Counsel’s office gave Trump’s legal team access to the classified documents? (Why the hell would they do that?) Of perhaps they are obliquely suggesting that someone Trump’s legal team was giving access by someone in the National Archives?

On a positive note, totally unrelated, Hakeem Jeffries is an excellent communicator!

Jeffries: How dare you lecture America about fiscal responsibility when the record shows that Democrats are the party of job creation and reducing deficits and Republicans are the party of tax cuts for the wealthy, the well-off, and the well connected and exploding the deficit. pic.twitter.com/3ohYCRfEeX — Acyn (@Acyn) April 26, 2023

And as long as we are honoring women who are speaking out, with some bonus Ted Cruz criticism, take a look at this.

“I wanted to address my senators, Cruz and Cornyn.. I would like for them to know that what happened to me is a direct result of the policies they support. I nearly died on their watch and I may have been robbed of the opportunity to have children in the future” pic.twitter.com/rq8Rt0lmSa — Acyn (@Acyn) April 26, 2023

Open thread.