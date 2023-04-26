Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

E. Jean Carroll (He Said, She Said x5)

These days, it seems like even the trusted people I follow disagree sometimes.

Is the E. Jean Carroll lawsuit simply a matter of he said, she said?  Some say yes, some say no.  I prefer the take from one of the podcasts I listened to last night: He said, she said (times 5) – with the 5 “she saids” being E. Jean Carroll, the two friends she told, the two other women who will be testifying that he raped them, the Access Hollywood grab ’em by the pussy tape, and (oops) I forget who the other one was.  Maybe it was Trump saying Carroll wasn’t his type, and then mistakenly identifying Carroll as his ex-wife, Marla Maples, who was exactly his type.  hmm, that comes to more than 5.  🤷‍♀️

In case you want to read about how the trial is going, here’s an article with a lot of detail.

Washington Post Gift link

My takeaways?  Apparently Trump and his attorneys believe it’s not rape if you didn’t scream.  It’s also not rape if you were flirting before the assault started.  It’s also not rape if you enter a room before the assault starts.  I am enraged by the whole thing, and if the jury doesn’t find for Carroll there’s a good chance that I will spontaneously combust.

Part of my rage comes from thinking about Christine Blasey Ford and everything that was corrupt about those Supreme Court hearings for the rapey Judge.

I am so tired of brave women being sacrificed at the altar of power and corruption.  All the corruption is infuriating.  It’s probably not too strong to say rage-inducing.

Open thread.

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      Maxim

      It’s probably not too strong to say rage-inducing.

      Absolutely rage-inducing. I still want to hurt people (one person in particular) when I think about CB Ford.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Alison Rose

      Apparently Trump and his attorneys believe it’s not rape if you didn’t scream.  It’s also not rape if you were flirting before the assault started.  It’s also not rape if you enter a room before the assault starts.

      Society has narrowed the definition of rape so severely, that the majority of rapes don’t fit within it. What most of us experienced is dismissed as “bad sex” or something even more insulting. Because the less they count as rape, the more they can get away with.

      People toss around the “1 in 4 women will be assaulted” statistic. It’s a lot more than that. If we were being truly honest, it’s a fuck of a lot more than that.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      smith

      It concerns me  little that the jury is composed of 6 men and only 3 women. Sorry to stereotype, but it was shocking to me when #MeToo first arose how many men don’t seem to think that sexual assault is a real thing.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Kay

      I’m grateful to Carroll for pursuing this- lawsuits are no fun – and I hope she’s vindicated. Every once in a while the legal system works and the right party prevails. Maybe it will happen here.

      Reply

