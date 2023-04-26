Proud Boys leader, awaiting Jan. 6 sedition verdict, assails Justice Department https://t.co/Zt0tD9YXID — POLITICO (@politico) April 26, 2023

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio — awaiting a verdict on charges he conspired to violently prevent Joe Biden’s presidency — lashed out at the Justice Department and Democrats on Tuesday, accusing them of “weaponizing” government institutions and seeking to “manipulate the 2024 election.”… … Tarrio used his appearance — his first public comments since his arrest and detention 13 months ago — to eagerly embrace far-right critiques of the Justice Department’s pursuit of Jan. 6 perpetrators, accusing prosecutors of “overcharging” defendants and criminalizing pro-Trump speech. He assailed the seditious conspiracy case against him and four other Proud Boys as a part of an effort to silence figures on the right. “I’m the next stepping stone,” Tarrio said in the call, which was broadcast to a freewheeling Twitter Space organized by the Gateway Pundit, a far-right media outlet known for promoting conspiracy theories about Jan. 6 and the government. Tarrio’s attorneys used their closing arguments in court Tuesday morning to lay blame for the Jan. 6 Capitol attack at the feet of Donald Trump, who they say bore the ultimate responsibility for riling up supporters and aiming them at Congress. Tarrio praised his legal team but declined to elaborate on their contention… Tarrio’s decision to speak publicly came two weeks after he opted against taking the stand in the trial. He elaborated on that decision in Tuesday’s call, saying he wanted to avoid a grilling from prosecutors about statements he’s made over the years… Prosecutors have charged Tarrio and four allies with acting as the “tip of the spear” of the mob that overran the Capitol, assembling a group of hundreds of Proud Boys to form a “fighting force” on Jan. 6. Those men surged across police barricades and stoked the crowd’s anger at decisive moments in the melee. One of them — Dominic Pezzola — ignited the breach of the Capitol itself when he smashed a Senate window with a riot shield. Tarrio wasn’t present on Jan. 6 — he had been ordered to stay away from Washington due to an arrest for a separate charge two days earlier — but prosecutors say he stayed in contact with other Proud Boys leaders from a hotel in Baltimore and later celebrated their role in the attack…

This is called rolling over https://t.co/yZwDmMJPoz — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 26, 2023





New: Proud Boys’ leader Enrique Tarrio, facing a felony conviction, argues Trump is to blame for Jan. 6 attack. https://t.co/W2t1GkH7xO — Paul Farhi (@farhip) April 25, 2023



Dear Officer Krupke, ya gotta understand…

… Henry “Enrique” Tarrio is accused of organizing a small group of loyal Proud Boys to lead the pro-Trump mob in storming the U.S. Capitol building. Four members of that “Ministry of Self Defense” have been on trial for the past four months with Tarrio, all accused of a seditious plot to prevent Joe Biden from taking office. While other defendants have pointed at Trump’s role in fomenting the violence at the Capitol, Tarrio’s attorney Nayib Hassan was far more direct. Early in his closing argument Tuesday, he quoted Trump telling supporters to “fight like hell” on Jan. 6. “It was Donald Trump’s words, it was his motivation, it was his anger that caused what occurred on January 6 in your amazing and beautiful city,” Hassan said. “They want to use Enrique Tarrio as a scapegoat for Donald Trump and those in power.” Hassan kicked off the second day of closing arguments in the trial, one of the most high-profile of the nearly 1,000 Jan. 6 cases the government has charged. He started by quoting President Franklin D. Roosevelt and ended by quoting the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., both on the importance of protecting the rights of the few as well as the majority… Three high-ranking Proud Boys from across the country — Joseph Biggs, Ethan Nordean and Zachary Rehl — were put on trial with Tarrio, along with a recruit who joined in the fall of 2020, Dominic Pezzola. Prosecutors contended that the Proud Boys saw themselves as Trump’s army, turning the president’s words into violent action. “Enrique Tarrio isn’t being scapegoated for Jan. 6,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Nadia Moore said in the final argument jurors heard in the four-month trial. “He’s being held accountable for the real crimes that he committed.”… Tarrio was arrested two days before Jan. 6 over the burning a church’s Black Lives Matter flag during a December Proud Boys march in Washington. Just before he was taken into custody, he told one of the other defendants that “whatever happens” they should “make it a spectacle.” After the Capitol was overrun, Tarrio posted on the app Parler that people inside the building shouldn’t leave; after the riot, he messaged other Proud Boys leaders: “Make no mistake … we did this.” That night, Tarrio posted a prerecorded video of himself standing outside the Capitol, titled “Premonition.” Two Proud Boys, one close to Tarrio, also testified that they were part of a conspiracy to stop the peaceful transfer of power…. Hassan emphasized that from November through January, Tarrio corresponded regularly with Shane Lamond, a D.C. police lieutenant in charge of intelligence. Throughout the trial, Tarrio’s attorneys argued that the correspondence with Lamond indicates the Proud Boys were cooperative with police and had nothing to hide. Lamond is now under investigation for his relationship with Tarrio; Hassan called the investigation “shameful.” Lamond shared information he got from Tarrio with the police department and federal agencies, but he also appeared to give the Proud Boys leader warnings about law enforcement activity. Based on his conversations with Tarrio, Lamond told the D.C. police that there would be an “extremely small” group of Proud Boys in Washington on Jan. 6 and that reports of mobilization for violence were “totally fake news.”…

Tarrio wouldn't have been in communication with police if any of this was planned, his lawyer says: "If you’re going to be committing one of the most serious crimes in the United States, would you tell the person who may arrest you…? — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) April 25, 2023

Their defense is they were tired of winning https://t.co/TOwpfh3BFB — zeddy (@Zeddary) April 25, 2023

We’re now officially in the find out stage of the Proud Boys trial. https://t.co/4WzKJydIu4 — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) April 26, 2023

… The dream shall never die…