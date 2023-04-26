I don’t know how many of you know that Dominion Voting is a Colorado company. So it’s been a very big story here, even before the lawsuit.
We have had our share of election drama:
Tina Peters is still facing trial. She and her cronies broke into an election office and stole election information and tampered with equipment.
The upcoming election tampering trial of former Republican Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters has been delayed on her attorney’s request. The prosecution did not object.
The defense said it needs more time to examine a trove of new information and data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation related to the case. Peters faces ten state criminal charges but a federal investigation is ongoing.
Her accomplice, Sandra Brown pleaded guilty:
Second key Tina Peters deputy pleads guilty, agrees to testify against the indicted Mesa County clerkSandra Brown, Mesa County’s former elections manager, pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempting to influence a public servant, a felony, and a misdemeanor count of official misconduct
And the Colorado GOP elected an election denier as their chair:
When he was campaigning to be Colorado GOP chair, (Dave) Williams said he believed Trump was the true winner of the 2020 election. He also dislikes the state’s system of mailing ballots to all voters, though, he said, it’s the system Colorado has and Republicans need to find ways to work with it.
He also ran (and lost bigly) for a state office and tried to make his name on the ballot read: Dave Let’s Go Brandon Williams, but got slapped down on that.
Miss Bianca sent me an article this week – from the Ark Valley Voice, a paper both she and Adam Silverman have written for (this is not an article she wrote, but she wanted to share). Just another example of how the election lies have hurt average folks who do not have the means that Dominion and others to fight these lies:
DOMINION V. FOX DEFAMATION SUIT HAS LOCAL RAMIFICATIONS
Coomer is Funding his Fight Alone without the resources of a corporation. His Family and Friends have set up a GoFundMe to Get Him to His ‘Day in court’
The settlement of the defamation suit announced earlier this week between Dominion Voting Systems and Fox News surprised many, but probably shouldn’t have. While many are saying they are disappointed that Dominion didn’t take a stronger stance “standing up for democracy,” that wasn’t the point.
The point was to hold Fox News accountable for the damage from their lies about Dominion, its voting systems, and its employees. In a civil case in this country, money equals accountability. In this case, it was 787.5 million dollars; the largest defamation settlement in the history of the U.S.
As has been covered extensively by national news media, Fox News and friends such as Mike Lindell, Rudy Giuliani, and others face several more defamation cases from corporations. But they, along with former president Donald Trump, also face separate civil suits from individuals who it has been reported incurred harm from the “Big Lie” perpetrated about the 2020 election and as part of that, damage to these individual’s lives and reputations.
One of them is local Salida resident Eric Coomer, Ph.D., former Director of Product Strategy and Security, at Dominion Voting Systems.
He had to leave his job and go into hiding due to the threats (including a $1 million bounty on his head) by right-wing conspiracy believers that the election had been stolen.
On December 22, 2020, Ark Valley Voice reported that as a result, he filed a defamation suit against several media outlets and other purveyors of the lie that the election was stolen.
Coomer issued the following statement this morning regarding the Dominion v. Fox News settlement:
“I am encouraged by the settlement announced Tuesday in Dominion’s defamation case against Fox News. Some may be disappointed the settlement didn’t include an apology by Fox for making and airing false claims about Dominion rigging the election. Still, we should not forget that Judge Eric Davis, in his summary judgment, emphasized it was ‘CRYSTAL clear’ that none of the allegations about Dominion aired by the network were true.”
“As the former director of product strategy and security for Dominion, I was one of the early targets of conspiracy theorists and media outlets who took aim at election equipment providers because they didn’t like the presidential election results. Their efforts to sow doubt and lies about Dominion’s voting machine integrity, along with continued harassment and death threats, forced me to leave a 16-year career in an industry I love.”
“While I can no longer speak on behalf of Dominion, I commend company leaders for acknowledging the personal and professional toll that the ordeal has had on current and former Dominion employees and customers. I look forward to proving my own legal claims in the lawsuits I have personally filed against the originators and peddlers of ‘The Big Lie’ and about me and my role at Dominion.”
Please read the rest of the story here
Also there is a fundraiser to help with his legal fees here.
I’m curious to hear about any local stories in your area of election workers and others affected by these persistent election lies.
Otherwise, this is a open thread
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings