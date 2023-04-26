… Biden is a grinder. He can’t do it any other way. He is never going to be a great speaker, nor will he ever light up a room, and he’s not going to go out of his way to provoke or inflame. His great strength is that he loves politics and everything about them. He loves the rituals and customs. He loves meeting the folks and checking out the new farm equipment. He loves pancake breakfasts and chicken dinners. It is his great strength that he can do all this and not seem in anyway artificial.

I am concerned about his age, although my concern is tempered by the fact that the Republican frontrunner is pushing 80, and often can’t get from a subject to a verb without spraining his ankle. What I am truly concerned about is the reason behind the expressed concern of other people, because I think there’s a factor at play here that nobody is talking about when they talk about Biden’s age. There are far too many Democrats who don’t like the idea of Kamala Harris’ becoming president, which, we should face facts, the actuarial tables say is more likely with an incumbent in his 80s. And this, I believe, is quite shameful.

I will never understand the hostility with which some Democrats regard the vice-president. (OK, there are some easily understood reasons for it.) Granted, there was a lot of misplaced anger circulating in the 2020 primary field, but it seemed to take on a particular virulence when directed at Harris, who did, after all, call out the president in a debate for his long-ago flirtation with anti-busing politics. This, frankly, I thought was pretty brave. That the president picked Harris as his running mate anyway makes me think he felt much the same way. But I would bet a shiny buffalo nickel that a lot of the “unease” about the president’s age is tied in with a profound unease regarding a Harris succession. It is quite clear, however, that the president is comfortable with the choice he made three years ago. And he’s off again, in the last campaign of his life. I think.