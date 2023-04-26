Hours after announcing his 2024 bid, President Biden promised in a union hall speech to deliver for American workers if re-elected, pitching his economic vision for the country and swiping at Republicans. https://t.co/6FUACqimTV
'Four more years!' rang out in the audience at the North American Building Trade Union's Legislative Conference, where Pres. Joe Biden was delivering remarks. Biden officially announced his re-election campaign earlier in the day. pic.twitter.com/0IBgnaXk6Z
He's off again, in the last campaign of his life. I think. https://t.co/5WfbzYNxue
… Biden is a grinder. He can’t do it any other way. He is never going to be a great speaker, nor will he ever light up a room, and he’s not going to go out of his way to provoke or inflame. His great strength is that he loves politics and everything about them. He loves the rituals and customs. He loves meeting the folks and checking out the new farm equipment. He loves pancake breakfasts and chicken dinners. It is his great strength that he can do all this and not seem in anyway artificial.
I am concerned about his age, although my concern is tempered by the fact that the Republican frontrunner is pushing 80, and often can’t get from a subject to a verb without spraining his ankle. What I am truly concerned about is the reason behind the expressed concern of other people, because I think there’s a factor at play here that nobody is talking about when they talk about Biden’s age. There are far too many Democrats who don’t like the idea of Kamala Harris’ becoming president, which, we should face facts, the actuarial tables say is more likely with an incumbent in his 80s. And this, I believe, is quite shameful.
I will never understand the hostility with which some Democrats regard the vice-president. (OK, there are some easily understood reasons for it.) Granted, there was a lot of misplaced anger circulating in the 2020 primary field, but it seemed to take on a particular virulence when directed at Harris, who did, after all, call out the president in a debate for his long-ago flirtation with anti-busing politics. This, frankly, I thought was pretty brave. That the president picked Harris as his running mate anyway makes me think he felt much the same way. But I would bet a shiny buffalo nickel that a lot of the “unease” about the president’s age is tied in with a profound unease regarding a Harris succession. It is quite clear, however, that the president is comfortable with the choice he made three years ago. And he’s off again, in the last campaign of his life. I think.
I'm glad to be wrong about this. https://t.co/hyglob5FXi
most people especially left and center left people don’t actually dislike joe biden or want him to not be president. he’s old and goofy. it’s like admitting you like vanilla ice cream, which you also like.
.@PressSec: "When it comes to age, it's the same thing that we heard in 2020, right? We heard that over and over in 2020. And if you look at what the president has done these past two years, he's been able to deliver and get things done." https://t.co/ZBPC3y9YBO pic.twitter.com/YqK5XAR9JD
How long does he have to be the one who is right before people admit he knows what he’s doing? https://t.co/KAxyAZlaa3
In a world full of attention grabbing turmoil voters might want a “boring” steady president at the helm after that chaotic ass bigot republicans installed last time.
4 MORE YEARS!
Let's finish the job. #BidenHarris2024 pic.twitter.com/6oHBMCXCKz
