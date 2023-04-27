Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

How did this guy have a security clearance?

26 Comments

This post is in: 

Here’s an excerpt from a NYT story about a recent DOJ filing in the case of jailed Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, who was busted for leaking highly classified info in online gamer chatrooms. Turns out he had a much more troubling backstory than initially known:

In an 18-page memo, released before a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday in a Massachusetts federal court, the department’s lawyers argued that Airman Teixeira needed to be detained indefinitely because he posed a “serious flight risk” and might still have information that would be of “tremendous value to hostile nation states.”

Airman Teixeira tapped into vast reservoirs of sensitive information, an amount that “far exceeds what has been publicly disclosed” so far, they wrote.

Prosecutors pointedly questioned Airman Teixeira’s overall state of mind, disclosing that he was suspended from high school in 2018 for alarming comments about the use of Molotov cocktails and other weapons, and trawled the internet for information about mass shootings. He engaged in “regular discussions about violence and murder” on the same social media platform, Discord, that he used to post classified information, the filing said, and he surrounded his bed at his parents’ house with firearms and tactical gear.

The report said Teixeira was also known for making “racial threats” and that local cops flagged him as a risk when he applied for a firearm ID in Massachusetts. So how the fuck did none of this come up before he was given top secret security clearance?

When I was a university student, I once snagged a coveted job as a seasonal worker at the local UPS facility. It paid the princely sum of $8 an hour (Teamsters!), which was WAY more than I earned as a waitress at the Pizza Hut off I-75.

I had to fill out an extensive application, and UPS conducted a background check, verified that I graduated from the high school I said I graduated from and that I was enrolled as a student as I claimed I was. They contacted my past employers (including my dad!) and character references before letting me in the building to load and unload packages from trucks.

That was my only brush with a “deep” background check, so now I’m wondering if UPS is tougher than U.S. intelligence services or whoever hands out top secret security clearances. How did this guy slip through the cracks? This incident, along with Trump absconding with boxes of top secret documents, makes me think the U.S. national security infrastructure needs a major overhaul. Maybe they should ask UPS.

Open thread.

 

 

    26Comments

    1. 1.

      Balconesfault

      Remember, he came from a “patriotic” family.

      I suspect that there were some RWNJs in the chain of command above him who didn’t find a lot of that behavior to be alarming.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Roger Moore

      If I had to make a guess, I would say there are two factors:

      1. They’re having a hard time getting people to fulfill some difficult to fulfill positions, like IT people, and relaxing their standards to get enough people.
      2. They don’t think hard enough about what IT people have access to if they break the rules.
      Reply
    3. 3.

      Sandia Blanca

      It’s miraculous that they caught him “just” for stealing and publishing top-secret documents!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Shalimar

      I have had to undergo background checks to get admitted to the bar and also to drive trucks loaded with hazardous materials.  I don’t think Texieira would pass either, and they’re not supposed to be as rigorous as a security clearance.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Nate Combs

      When I was in high school (1990’s), there was a neighbor kid who was a big Lineman / football player, and a sadistic bully. He would hunt down me (sometimes) and my friends (more often) to kick the shit out of us, sometimes literally kicking in the face. One summer we found squirrels and rabbits crucified to tree trunks behind our row of houses and burnt up. We all knew who did it. He was recruited to the Navy out of high school and became a fighter pilot. He’s a war hero now. We all know he’s a literal sociopath who enjoys killing and inflicting harm on others. The Navy thought they could use that part of him, and I hope they’re able to control it a little bit.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      bbleh

      I don’t know that a propensity for violent thought or violent remarks, or racial bigotry, are disqualifying for a security clearance, and maybe even less so if he’s out and loud about it.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      rikyrah

      Did he work for a contractor?

      Or, the actual government?

      If the actual government and they didn’t do due diligence in a background check….that’s bad news.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      raven

      I couldn’t, and should not have, get a “confidential clearance”!

       

      National security eligibility determinations take into account a person’s:

      • Stability
      • Trustworthiness
      • Reliability
      • Discretion
      • Character
      • Honesty
      • Judgment
      • Unquestionable loyalty to the U.S.
      Reply
    13. 13.

      Old School

      Defense officials told ABC News that having a TS-SCI clearance is typical for Air Force personnel who in order to provide IT support might need access to classified spaces, computers and networks so they could do their jobs.

      But the fact that you have a clearance does not mean you have access to everything at that level. That access is based on your “need to know” the information for your job.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Barbara

      It’s hard to tune out the noise.  His racist and violent postings probably made him unsuitable for many positions, but it’s hard to see that they would have predicted this kind of violation.

      What I find kind of amazing is that affirmatively accessing so many files related to a single subject did not trigger red flags, even if he did have administrator privileges.

      I have clients in the health care space that handle incredible volumes of data and they routinely investigate “suspicious” patterns in data access, and demand explanations (which usually involve relatives, ex-partners, or ongoing divorce proceedings).

      Reply
    16. 16.

      bbleh

      @Old School: THAT’s the part that I don’t get.  This guy — a state Air National Guardsman — seems to have had access to stuff WAY beyond his need to know.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @Balconesfault:

      Remember, he came from a “patriotic” family.

      I suspect that there were some RWNJs in the chain of command above him who didn’t find a lot of that behavior to be alarming.

      Exactly. Some of those “patriotic” family members worked on the same base. Nepotism opens a lot of doors.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      gvg

      I seem to recall something about his family being military? A stepfather contractor or something? Older siblings in the service? I think that they should be looking at the family, friends, of course his chain of command and possibly even his ROTC and National Guard units. Earlier on some people here thought he was being used to get the information leaked. I thought that they meant either his superiors or family.

      That he was doing that in his home is deeply troubling.

      It used to be that the authorities would encourage troublemakers to enlist in the hope and expectation that it would straighten them out. Sometimes it seemed to work? Maybe people thought the armed forces was the place for this kid without thinking things through.

      I don’t think everyone understands what data an IT person can get in. I know I don’t get it.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      FlyingToaster

      @rikyrah: Air National Guard is the Military.  Not a contractor.

      Joint Base Cape Cod (post-BRAC) is where all the eastern Mass, RI, CT National Guard (Camp Edwards) and Air National Guard do their weekends and 2-weeks active.  The Coast Guard Air patrols and Space Force also operate there.

      Prior to this mess, it was a big IT support spot for DIA.  That function has been, ahem, removed.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      RSA

      The BBC says,

      Meanwhile, two commanders at Mr Teixeira’s unit, the 102nd Intelligence Support Squadron in Massachusetts, have been put on leave pending an investigation.

      They have temporarily lost access to classified systems and information, the US Air Force said in a statement. Their names have not been released.

      The Air Force told the BBC’s US news partner CBS that more members of Mr Teixeira’s unit could face suspension or removal as the investigation into the leaked documents continued.

      The unit was relieved of its intelligence-gathering duties earlier this month.

      Reply

