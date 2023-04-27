This is awesome:
South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol grabbed a mic and sang the Don Mclean classic “American Pie” to an astonished audience at the White House state dinner.
“I had no damn idea you could sing,” Biden told his counterpart. https://t.co/MIYlQuZvwk pic.twitter.com/uFhJBymKEP
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 27, 2023
ETA:
It was 50 yrs ago that my mom immigrated from South Korea to America despite not knowing anyone else in the entire western hemisphere of Earth. Tonight I got to bring her to the White House for the State Dinner between the US and South Korea. I feel blessed to share this moment. pic.twitter.com/VCly80ixEQ
— Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) April 27, 2023
It early here, still, but I’m off to busy day of running around. What’s everyone else up to?
Open thread
