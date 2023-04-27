While Republicans in Congress have played down the risk of extremists in the military, experts who follow the issue say they’re not surprised to see extremist beliefs and leaks of classified information coincide. https://t.co/4RNyG30TlT pic.twitter.com/92WQmdI4Ca

Me, a genius: Have the FBI take the 19 year-old I just saw wearing a three-piece suit and fedora I just saw in the PX in for questioning.

You, peeing and pooping your pants: we have no way of identifying insider threats and our military has no extremism problem

“ I want a list of the top 50 customers at the sword and knife kiosk, and I want you to cross-reference that with troops who have straight-faced asked their PSG if they could carry all seven magazines on their thigh in a drop-leg pouch.”

Does the troop have life size anime pillow as well as a poorly grown mustache

Hire more boring women for sensitive positions and fewer fucking weird hyper-online manchildren with something asinine to prove to their moronic peers. https://t.co/pVVN0BYAO5

It’s embarrassing that I’m confident many of my weird internet friends could do a MUCH better job of conducting background checks than “official US government intelligence analysts” https://t.co/TWDctO3b2W

I used to be wary of saying this, as maybe I was missing something, but it’s been a while and you know what, I’ve made up my mind: internet OSINT dweebs and furries are much better at this than the USG.

at some point the USG is going to have to suck it up, stop relying primarily on innocent Mormon lads as staff, and recognize that modern threats tend to look like horrible little white boys who say horrible things on the internet

The other irony is that the people today who are legitimately great at ferreting out threatening people on the Internet are the exact people who both couldn’t pass a current background check and have absolutely zero desire to do so

I cannot even wrap my brain around how you could be a compensated professional intelligence analyst in 2023 who is this stunningly naive, but the evidence that they are indeed this bad at their jobs is…everywhere

It really feels like background checks today are intentionally oriented in such a way that they select for malignant little assholes with the life experience of a newborn kitten

“Oh, he’s safe because he was a literal child a year ago and doesn’t have any suspect bank accounts or known contacts with individuals in Syria. No, there’s no need to check his social media.”

I mean come on

We appear to not have updated our priors on background checks since 2003 and it’s quickly moving from “embarrassing” to “dangerous travesty”

I am still mad as hell over how a bunch of us online dorks watched January 6th planning happen out in the open in real time and even tried to report it to officials…

…who ignored the warnings and then tried to claim no one could have seen it coming.