BigJimSlade

With all the rain California got this year, people are looking for poppy superblooms. But rather than drive 2 hours to a famous-for-poppies location, we stayed local-ish (45 minute drive , 50% longer on the way back thanks to beach traffic ) and did one of our favorite hikes: up the steep Chumash Trail (I think there are several trails called the Chumash Trail, so don’t assume this is the only one) to Mugu Peak, into La Jolla Valley (not related to the La Jolla near San Diego), and back along a fire road that runs along a ridge above Sycamore Canyon, and finally down the Ray Miller Trail back to our car. There used to be a trail that would take us to Mugu Peak from this parking spot, but that washed out after fire and rain maybe 8 years ago, so now we walk the first 2 miles along the highway and Pacific Ocean until we got to the Chumash Trailhead, which is right across from the Navy’s shooting range, the back of which says “Seabees Can Do”. Another peak across the way has a bunch of communications equipment on top.

Besides being pretty, flowers have struck me as neat/incredible engineering with great shapes and textures, sometimes just about perfect, and their folding and unfolding like natural origami.

Here are 2 places to go for flower ID: one and two. It was a bit hazy, so I didn’t bother with the big views, but you can see the area by clicking around in google images.