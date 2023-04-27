On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
BigJimSlade
Here are 2 places to go for flower ID: one and two.
It was a bit hazy, so I didn’t bother with the big views, but you can see the area by clicking around in google images.
The Mariposa Lillies are out :-)
I like when their curving petals overlap like this.
The striking purple and white always pleases me.
These are a bit rare, but they do show up specifically around the top of Mugu Peak, and are just so pretty.
Embiggen
The poppies were mixed in with a lot of grasses, and, in this case, lupines.
The Morning Glories are very popular with the bugs. And sometimes with spiders that catch the bugs. Here a little spider has nabbed a slightly smaller fly.
With these sorts of pictures, I feel like I should be working for Hallmark.
I like when sunlight is coming through the petals and you can see where they overlap by the shade they cast.
