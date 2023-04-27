Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“woke” is the new caravan.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

No one could have predicted…

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

You are here: Home / Humorous / Rude Diversions Open Thread: Who’s On Twitter?

Rude Diversions Open Thread: Who’s On Twitter?

by | 28 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Somebody needs to make sure the Blogmaster sees this… and also the replies.

Of course, I’m sure Army tank dudes (like Cole) were *much* more serious about their tasks & purpose…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Delk
  • JaySinWA
  • lee
  • Math Guy
  • Matt McIrvin
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Ruckus
  • Suzanne
  • The Kropenhagen Interpretation
  • Tony Jay
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    28Comments

    8. 8.

      lee

      All the haters of that video can go fuck themselves.

      That video was heartily embraced over at the USMC subreddit.

      I will also attest to the fact the bored Marines do some seriously weird/crazy/offensive shit. Some of it is now viewable online as well.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Baud: The anti-drag panic is so fake.

      The anti-drag panic is the tell that they’re full of shit when they say Trans people can dress however they want, they just want them to use their “correct” pronouns.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Baud: That’s the line I constantly get out of a former friend who obsesses over Trans people. They can dress how they want, he just shouldn’t be obliged to use their preferred pronouns, and they should be obliged to self-identify to everyone immediately.

      Don’t know how he expects them to go about it. Maybe they could all wear a patch or a tattoo or a brand…

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Suzanne

      I will also attest to the fact the bored Marines do some seriously weird/crazy/offensive shit.

      This is why I never want to hear another negative word about student loan forgiveness.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Baud

      @Ruckus:

      I mean, some people honestly hate change, and that includes any kind of social change.  I kind of get that, even though I’m moral enough to recognize that aversion to change is not a justification for injustice or oppression.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      trollhattan

      @Suzanne:

      Friends and I found ourselves unexpectedly spending a night in Palm Springs, in May after snowbird season when the town is pretty empty. We stayed at a motel on the strip (Palm Springs isn’t large) and the place filled up with Marines from Twentynine Palms. Holy hell.

      Eventually gave up on sleep and napped on a pool lounge the rest of the night.

      Mind, the desert rats that emerged to cruise the strip all night–literally dusk to dawn–were just as nuts.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: There was a lot of discourse around college being where you go if you’re a spoiled kid who just wants to get drunk and mess around. But if one was really hardworking and dedicated (and not liberal, of course), one would join the military and do real work. And, of course, veterans get the GI bill, but we shouldn’t do anything to help out lazy kids who take out loans.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Ruckus

      I used to be on twitter a lot. A LOT.

      I may check it once a week now, and normally then only because I see a twit that might interest me. Today I went on to answer someone about something and it seems it’s sinking in a way that reminds me of the Titanic debacle, and it’s time to jump even without a lifeboat.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: Yeah, but they’re MAKING change. These anti-drag bills are more repressive than anything that’s existed in at least 50 years. They’re not conservative in any principled Burkean sense.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.