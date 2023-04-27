“We gotta stop looking at Washington as the only thing that matters…That gets us back into this mess that we started in, where we ignore what's happening in the states and state legislatures,”@MalloryMcMorrow tells @AymanM why she decided not to run for Senate in Michigan. pic.twitter.com/bJJNDhw3rP — AYMAN (@AymanMSNBC) April 24, 2023

The Spousal Unit and I deserted Michigan thirty years ago, when it became clear that staying would mean one or both of us always being unemployed, as the GOP Death Cultists tightened their grip on the legislature. But I’m very happy that a new generation is starting to turn ‘If you seek a pleasant peninsula, look around you’ into something more than a bitter joke.

“Something that has been really irritating to me is this idea that somehow state legislatures are the bench.” ⁦@MalloryMcMorrow⁩ https://t.co/mcUFmztQSy — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) April 25, 2023

… Remember Mallory McMorrow? She’s the state senator from Michigan who went viral in April 2022 for her scathing takedown of a GOP colleague who’d falsely labeled her a “groomer,” to loud cheers from Democrats coast-to-coast… “We gotta stop looking at Washington as the only thing that matters,” McMorrow said Sunday on MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin Reports. “Something that has been really irritating to me is this idea that somehow state legislatures are the bench.” She continued: “That always implies that higher office means that it’s somehow a promotion. And that gets us back into this mess that we started in, where we ignore what’s happening in the states and state legislatures and then they [Republicans] chip away and chip away and chip away and before we know it we’ve lost two thirds of … state legislatures like we did starting in 2009.”

How Michigan became the anti-Florida https://t.co/3jA5tJ7AeE — Ted Corcoran (RedTRaccoon) (@RedTRaccoon) April 20, 2023

When the Michigan Senate sent a so-called red flag bill to the desk of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer [last week], it became the latest example of the increasingly blue swing state morphing into what the bill’s author likes to call “the anti-Florida.” The legislation — authored by Democratic state Sen. Mallory McMorrow—is part of a raft of comprehensive firearm restrictions signed into law in response to the Feb. 13 mass shooting on Michigan State University’s campus. It allows law enforcement agencies to seize guns owned by those considered a threat to themselves or others… In short order, Democrats have refashioned a state that Donald Trump won in 2016 into a laboratory of economic and social policies (not to mention giving Whitmer a possible success story to sell Democratic primary voters should she run for president in 2028.) “When we got a Democratic trifecta, our first tranche of legislation included things that were social issues and economic issues,” McMorrow said. “And we as Democrats have to prove that those things go together.” McMorrow says Michigan’s transformation was years in the making, and not just the result of voters rejecting the state’s Republican party over the Supreme Court’s seismic abortion ruling last year. “The important thing is it didn’t change overnight,” she said. “The Senate was under Republican control my entire lifetime. But what we saw was because Michigan was so badly gerrymandered, even though we are a very purple swing state, the Republican Party just by the nature of the gerrymandering kept getting more extreme and out of touch, even with moderate Republicans.” In 2018, a wave of elected women swept into office, though, including Whitmer. And the state switched to an independent redistricting commission… “We’re not New York or California,” McMorrow said. “We’re a pivotal swing state. And if we can prove that we can do it here, then that’s the signal to the rest of the country that there is a different way forward. It’s the anti-Florida — and we have two peninsulas instead of one,” she joked…

How did Michigan become the “anti-Florida”?

One state has a governor obsessed with attacking Mickey Mouse & Michigan has leaders obsessed with protecting every citizen’s fundamental rights & freedoms & enabling businesses to thrive.

More on @AliciaOnMSNBC https://t.co/y15PnlWcHU — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) April 23, 2023

Of course, sometimes, laboratory experiments go horribly wrong. Especially when it’s the Republicans doing their little ‘FREEEDUMB!!!’ trials. Grim reading, but enlightening:

In a thriving Michigan county, a community goes to war with itself https://t.co/3HUK2cPurT — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 23, 2023

Ottawa County, IIRC, has traditionally been a Dutch Reformed Church stronghold — basically, Calvinists who thought the Calvinist mother church in the Netherlands had lost its rigor. Not a big surprise such folk would react negatively to any political changes later than the eighteenth century; I can remember college acquaintances who grew up there wondering aloud whether it had been a good idea to give women the right to vote. But progress happens, eventually!