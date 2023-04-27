Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Michigan, Laboratory of Democracy

The Spousal Unit and I deserted Michigan thirty years ago, when it became clear that staying would mean one or both of us always being unemployed, as the GOP Death Cultists tightened their grip on the legislature. But I’m very happy that a new generation is starting to turn If you seek a pleasant peninsula, look around you’ into something more than a bitter joke.

Remember Mallory McMorrow? She’s the state senator from Michigan who went viral in April 2022 for her scathing takedown of a GOP colleague who’d falsely labeled her a “groomer,” to loud cheers from Democrats coast-to-coast…

“We gotta stop looking at Washington as the only thing that matters,” McMorrow said Sunday on MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin Reports. “Something that has been really irritating to me is this idea that somehow state legislatures are the bench.”

She continued: “That always implies that higher office means that it’s somehow a promotion. And that gets us back into this mess that we started in, where we ignore what’s happening in the states and state legislatures and then they [Republicans] chip away and chip away and chip away and before we know it we’ve lost two thirds of … state legislatures like we did starting in 2009.”

When the Michigan Senate sent a so-called red flag bill to the desk of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer [last week], it became the latest example of the increasingly blue swing state morphing into what the bill’s author likes to call “the anti-Florida.”

The legislation — authored by Democratic state Sen. Mallory McMorrow—is part of a raft of comprehensive firearm restrictions signed into law in response to the Feb. 13 mass shooting on Michigan State University’s campus. It allows law enforcement agencies to seize guns owned by those considered a threat to themselves or others…

In short order, Democrats have refashioned a state that Donald Trump won in 2016 into a laboratory of economic and social policies (not to mention giving Whitmer a possible success story to sell Democratic primary voters should she run for president in 2028.)

“When we got a Democratic trifecta, our first tranche of legislation included things that were social issues and economic issues,” McMorrow said. “And we as Democrats have to prove that those things go together.”

McMorrow says Michigan’s transformation was years in the making, and not just the result of voters rejecting the state’s Republican party over the Supreme Court’s seismic abortion ruling last year. “The important thing is it didn’t change overnight,” she said. “The Senate was under Republican control my entire lifetime. But what we saw was because Michigan was so badly gerrymandered, even though we are a very purple swing state, the Republican Party just by the nature of the gerrymandering kept getting more extreme and out of touch, even with moderate Republicans.” In 2018, a wave of elected women swept into office, though, including Whitmer. And the state switched to an independent redistricting commission…

“We’re not New York or California,” McMorrow said. “We’re a pivotal swing state. And if we can prove that we can do it here, then that’s the signal to the rest of the country that there is a different way forward. It’s the anti-Florida — and we have two peninsulas instead of one,” she joked…

Of course, sometimes, laboratory experiments go horribly wrong. Especially when it’s the Republicans doing their little ‘FREEEDUMB!!!’ trials. Grim reading, but enlightening:

Ottawa County, IIRC, has traditionally been a Dutch Reformed Church stronghold — basically, Calvinists who thought the Calvinist mother church in the Netherlands had lost its rigor. Not a big surprise such folk would react negatively to any political changes later than the eighteenth century; I can remember college acquaintances who grew up there wondering aloud whether it had been a good idea to give women the right to vote. But progress happens, eventually!

    9Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Good on McMorrow. That’s exactly right.

      Media is excited because DeSantis will supposedly announce in a couple of weeks.

    2. 2.

      Aussie Sheila

      Ms McMorrow is exactly right. Like a prosecutor, democracy starts at the place closest to where the actual people who do the real work are, then works it’s way up. In politics that’s called dancing with the people that brung ya.

    3. 3.

      New Deal democrat

      In view of Chief Justice Roberts’ brush-off of Sen. Durban’s request that he or an Associate Justice appear before Congress to discuss ethics rules for SCOTUS, here is an excellent short thread from Steve Vladeck:

       

      Steve Vladeck
      twitter.com

      “If we’re going to tell a story about #SCOTUS and the separation of powers, let’s tell the *full* story: Not just of today’s virtually unchecked institution—with near-plenary control over its docket, its building, et al., but of the far more accountable institution it used to be.

      “From 1789–1911 (except briefly in 1801–02),* Congress made #SCOTUS Justices “ride the circuit”—regularly traveling the country to act as intermediate appellate judges. That was just one way in which Congress reminded the Court (which sat *in* the Capitol until 1935) of its place.

      “From 1789–1891, Congress exercised complete control over #SCOTUS’s docket. The Court couldn’t pick and choose cases—or issues to resolve within those cases. If it had jurisdiction over an appeal, it *had* to hear it. Discretion came in baby steps in 1891, then giant ones in 1925.”

      To which let me add: it is crystal clear from the text of the Constitution, and the history of colonial legislatures and constitutions, that the Founders intended the Congress to have all of the powers that the UK Parliament had. Those included the power to haul judges in front of Parliament for testimony or contempt of Parliament proceedings. Several colonial legislatures similarly exercised power over their colonial judiciaries.

      If SCOTUS refused to appear before Congress, Congress has the power to arrest them and forcibly haul them before the body. The problem, as evident from Vladeck’s tweets, is that over the last 150 years, Congress has allowed its powers to atrophy.

      *in 1801, the Congress also terminated several courts, a move which was ultimately upheld. So, if they wanted to, Congress could, e.g., vaporize the 5th Circuit, and hand its area of authority over to another Circuit.

    4. 4.

      Jeffro

      Love McMorrow and that whole D team up in Michigan!  They really are showing the way.

      I agree that Ds need to pay attention to their state legislatures (Rs sure do!)

      But state legislatures are the bench, the place from where our national reps and politicians come from.  It’s not like folks run for national office then work their way back to the state legislature.  I get what she means, but it’s just a statement of fact, not a put-down.

    6. 6.

      Kay

      Disney complaint (pdf) is really a thing of beauty because it argues what many of us here on BJ believe, that despite the singular focus of elite media on rowdy law students at Stanford and Yale, the real threat to speech is not liberal students at elite universities who are not sufficently deferential to federal judges but instead states like Florida run by authoritarian petty dictators:

      18. Disney finds itself in this regrettable position because it expressed a viewpoint the Governor and his allies did not like. Disney wishes that things could have been resolved a different way. But Disney also knows that it is fortunate to have the resources to take a stand against the State’s retaliation—a stand smaller businesses and individuals might not be able to take when the State comes after them for expressing their own views. In America, the government cannot punish you for speaking your mind.

      The small business/individual argument is very good.

    9. 9.

      Soprano2

      I was listening to this story on NPR this morning about the action the Montana legislature took toward Zooey Zephyr; in it, they said that the governor’s son came out as non-binary and is defending her! I wonder if the asshole governor will now “get it” or reject his son.

